Alcoa: On The Right Track But Earnings Power Remains Unclear

Over the last few years, Alcoa (AA) has strategically positioned itself to weather a weaker commodity price environment by making meaningful reductions in its cost structure. In addition, following its recent deleveraging, AA has managed to reduce its pre-split, net debt capital from 38.5% to its current net debt capital of 18.4%. Alcoa's improved financial prospects will also likely be strengthened by the savings outlined in its new operating model, along with planned non-core asset sales. However, with mid-cycle earnings power clouded by ongoing restructuring initiatives and commodity price fluctuations, I am staying on the sidelines for now.

4Q19 Highlights

On balance, there were a number of positives from the 4Q19 print - for instance, Alcoa reported an adjusted EBITDA of $346mm, which was 7% better than the street consensus. The better than expected number was driven by favorable results in the aluminum flat-rolled business, along with a larger than expected benefit from intersegment eliminations and other corporate cost improvements. Though the adjusted EPS loss of $0.31 missed consensus' expectations for a $0.22 loss, I would note that the delta was mostly driven by a higher operational tax rate.

Here are some other positive highlights from 4Q19: i) AA reported $262mm cash flow from operations, a significant portion of which was due to the release of working capital ($211mm); ii) lower conversion costs led to $23mm of 4Q flat-rolled EBITDA; iii) Capex of $134mm for the quarter was offset by strong cash from ops, driving a strong FCF result of ~$128mm; iv) The net pension liability increased modestly at ~4% YoY to $2.4bn on strong asset returns, which offset lower discount rates.

AA's Outlook Still Embeds Aluminum Price Weakness

For FY20, management forecasts the primary aluminum market to swing into a surplus of 0.6-1mt. AA also expects the alumina market to be relatively balanced (-100mt to +700mt) and bauxite market to stay in surplus (8-12mt). Shipments of bauxite are guided to rise by 0.4-1.4mt, alumina shipments to rise by a measly 0.1-0.2mt, and aluminum shipments are to improve slightly by 0.2-0.3mt. The transformation segment is guided to generate an EBITDA loss of $85mm (vs. a loss of $7mm in 2019), partly due to divestiture of a revenue-generating hydro dam in Suriname and incremental costs with the Point Comfort demolition.

Figure 1: Market Trends and Alcoa Outlook

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Presentation Slides

The supply and demand imbalance within the alumina and aluminum markets have become a hurdle for most companies, including Alcoa. Overcapacity within China continues to be an obstacle for the aluminum market, with no change on the horizon. Management expects a modest boost to global demand, and forecasts demand growth of 1.4-2.4% in FY20. Meanwhile, the market for alumina is expected to be balanced while the aluminum market is expected to have a supply surplus. Weak aluminum market fundamentals, along with weaker FCF generation, remain key concerns even as Alcoa takes action to cut costs and drive productivity.

Continued Progress on High-Level Goals

Alcoa has taken real steps toward monetizing valuable non-core assets and reducing its debt load. In January, AA announced the proposed sale of a waste-treatment facility in Arkansas for $250mm. Alcoa is also working toward feasible solutions for its less efficient, higher-cost facilities - in December, Alcoa announced the permanent closure of Point Comfort.

As seen in figure 2, Alcoa seems to be committed to reducing its adjusted net debt to $2.0-2.5bn over the next 2-4 years. I think this is a key positive to the Alcoa story - as debt and interest expenses decrease, Alcoa is set to unlock a greater amount of cash flow to invest in value-creating growth projects. Notably, Alcoa's 4Q FCF came in at $128mm, resulting in a solid ending cash balance of $879mm.

Further, AA has been devoted to the betterment of its financial future by taking aggressive steps. For instance, AA has restructured its smelter portfolio and reshuffled itself at the corporate level. AA has also made substantial reductions in pension liabilities, and management has been driven to create value via sales of limited EBITDA-generating assets. In my opinion, Alcoa's high-end estimate of $1.0bn in asset sales seems quite conservative considering the current run-rate. In addition, the substantial can sheet deficit in the U.S. suggests the Warrick rolling mill, focused on specialty end/tab products, should warrant a better than expected valuation, pointing toward upside to the asset sale target.

On the earnings call, management also outlined its sale of the Gum Springs treatment facility for $250mm, despite the facility's current loss-making position - EBITDA losses reached -$12mm in 2019. Thus, the agreed price appears to embed an attractive multiple for this asset. If AA can continue at its current pace, I see little reason the $1.0bn target will not be surpassed.

Figure 2: Interest Coverage Ratio (EBITDA-CAPEX)/Interest Expense

Source: Koyfin

Capital Return Potential

Alcoa has reiterated plans to maintain a minimum of $1bn cash balance in order to run the business, only considering a dividend when its cash exceeds this hurdle amount. With Alcoa's current cash balance already at $879mm and the asset sale plan well on track, I believe there is a path toward a >$1bn cash balance in FY22.

Figure 3: Cash Balance Run Rate

Source: Author Est Based on Company Filings

Heading into a Transitional FY20

With management pushing to unlock shareholder value (e.g., asset sales) and driving improved profitability, in the medium term, AA looks to be in a better position heading into FY20. Since the November 2016 split from Arconic, Alcoa has been trading at depressed valuations (~8% above the share price low) - while a low share price doesn't merit a buy signal on its own, it is a significant factor from a valuation standpoint, particularly when considering the cyclicality of AA' business. That said, AA is not yet in the clear - the company is still in the midst of a transition, with mid-cycle earnings power clouded by the ongoing restructuring and the lagged impact of commodity price fluctuations. Thus, though the current valuation screens inexpensively at ~4x fwd EBITDA, I am staying on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.