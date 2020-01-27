Coffee - Time To Start Buying Again

The 2019/2020 crop will be less than last year, but the Brazilian currency weighs on the price of the soft commodity.

In August 2018, the price of coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell below $1 per pound for the first time since 2006. Coffee reached a low of 92 cents per pound before rallying to a high of $1.255 in October 2018, but the selling was not over.

In 2019, the price of the soft commodity returned to levels below $1, but this time it fell to a lower low of 86.35 cents in April, a new low at the lowest price since 2005. After a failed attempt to climb above $1.15 in July, the price slipped back below 90 cents to a higher low.

In October 2019, the price took off on the upside, reaching a peak of $1.3840 on the continuous ICE futures contract and $1.4245 per pound on the March contract. Since then, coffee has corrected and was threatening to fall below the $1.10 level at the end of last week.

Coffee is one of the most volatile soft commodities. Brazil is the world's leading producer of the Arabica beans that trade in the Intercontinental Exchange in US dollars. Therefore, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real is a significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of the commodity. The iPath Series Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) moves higher and lower with the price of Arabica coffee futures.

Coffee rallied from the April low to the highest price since late 2017 in 2019

In April 2019, the price of nearby Arabica coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to the lowest price since 2005 when they traded at 86.35 cents per pound. Coffee futures fell on a combination of a glut of supplies and the low level of the US dollar versus Brazilian real currency pair. While the real did not move appreciably higher against the dollar during the second half of 2019, the price of coffee futures stabilized. During the final quarter of last year, the price took off on the upside over concerns that the 2019/2020 crop from Brazil would decline in an off-year for production.

Source: CQGAs the weekly chart highlights, after falling to a higher low of 92.20 cents per pound during the week of October 7, coffee futures began a recovery that took the soft commodity higher for eight out of nine weeks. During the week of December 9, the continuous futures contract reached $1.3840 per pound, over 60% above the April 2019 low. Price momentum and relative strength indicators, which had declined into deeply oversold readings in April, moved to overbought territory. The total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market declined from levels at the April low through the December high. During the week that coffee reached its lowest price in fourteen years, the open interest metric was 332,357 contracts and it moved to 279,718 contracts during the week the soft commodity reached its latest peak. The decline of 52,639 contracts or 15.8% is typically not a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The price ran out of upside steam at just under the $1.40 level on the continuous futures contract.

A correction in late 2019 and early 2020

While nearby futures rose to $1.3840 per pound, the March futures contract hit a high of $1.4245 on December 17.

Source: CQG

Since the December high, coffee corrected significantly, reaching its latest low of $1.0975 on January 21. Price momentum and relative strength indicators dropped into deeply oversold territory in the daily chart as of the end of last week. At the same time, daily historical volatility fell from a peak of 77.51% in late December to 18.98% on January 24. When it comes to open interest, the measure rose slightly from 273,843 on December 17 to 283,974 contracts at the end of last week, a rise of 10,131 contracts, or 3.7% from the price peak to its latest low. The increase in the metric, while the price was falling, is a technical validation of the bearish price action in the coffee futures market.

Meanwhile, the profoundly oversold condition in the coffee futures market suggests that the price action could run out of selling sooner rather than later.

Demand continues to grow

Like most agricultural commodities, the demand side of the fundamental equation is an ever-increasing factor when it comes to global requirements. Each quarter the world adds approximately 20 million people. Since 2000, the world's population has increased by over 27%, according to the US Census Bureau.

While increasing population expands the addressable market of coffee drinkers, the rising popularity of coffee in Asia continues to raise the requirements for the beans. Starbucks opened over 5,000 outlets in China over recent years, and many copycat coffee shops have popped up in the world's most populous nation. The availability of coffee has caused a significant percentage of tea drinkers into coffee consumers. The trend of growing demand means that more people in the world require more supplies, which underpins the price of the soft commodity.

The price of coffee fell to a low of 86.35 cents per pound last year after reaching a higher low of 92 cents in 2018, before August 2018, the price of coffee bean futures had not traded below the $1 level since the second half of 2006, in a dozen years. Coffee fell to the bottom end of its pricing cycle. While supplies have met the growing demand, each year is always a new adventure when it comes to the annual crop of Arabica coffee beans.

The 2019/2020 crop will be less than last year, but the Brazilian currency weighs on the price of the soft commodity

A glut of coffee in one year does not guaranty the same level of oversupply in the next. Coffee beans deteriorate over time as they lose aroma, taste, and potency. Therefore, the world always looks forward to the new fresh crop from Brazil and other producing nations.

The December high in the coffee futures market came on the back of an October statement from the Brazilian cooperative Cooxupe, the leading Arabica shipper, that is was running out of beans for new orders. Inventories at ICE warehouses fell to an eighteen-month low.

Recently, ICE coffee stocks rose for the second straight week for the first time since mid-August, which helped push the price of the March futures contract towards the $1.10 per pound level. At the same time, Brazil's crop agency Conab said that Brazilian growers would experience another bumper crop in 2020. However, the supplies will be less than the 2018 record high. The exports of the green Arabica beans rose 15% in 2019, to an all-time high on the back of 2018 production.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian currency remains not far above a multiyear low against the US dollar. While the Brazilian real is a significant factor for production costs, the ICE futures use the US dollar as a pricing mechanism making the exchange rate a vital factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for coffee futures prices.

Source: CQG

The chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair shows that in 2011 the exchange rate peaked at $0.65095. At that time, ICE coffee futures reach a high of $3.0625 per pound. The exchange rate fell to a low of $0.23040 in late 2015. While the real has not violated the 2015 bottom, it remains below the $0.24 level as of January 21. At $0.23905 on January 24, the real is 63.3% below its 2011 high. At $1.1015 per pound on January 24, coffee futures were 64% below its 2011 peak. In Brazilian real terms, the price of coffee is virtually unchanged from its price level in 2011, despite a decline of 64% in US dollar terms over the period.

A bounce in the Brazilian currency versus the US dollar could be the primary factor when it comes to the price direction of the soft commodity over the coming weeks and months. However, the demand for coffee continues to rise, and supplies will be lower than when they drove the price to a low of 86.35 cents last April.

JO on the dip on a scale-down basis

I believe that any further price declines in the price of nearby Arabica coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange will present a scale-down buying opportunity. The most direct route for a risk position or investment in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those market participants looking to participate in the volatile coffee market who do not have access to the future arena, the iPath Series Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $63.4 million, trades an average of 96,906 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The continuous coffee futures contract on ICE rose from 92.20 cents in early October to a high of $1.3840 in mid-December, a rise of 50.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO rose from $30.68 to $45.60 per share or 48.6%. The slightly lower performance by the JO ETN product was the result of the cost of rolling futures contracts from one active month to the next. The March futures contract rose from 95.80 cents to $1.4245 or 48.7% over the period, which was more in line with the performance of the JO ETN product.

A rise in the Brazilian real currency pair and a decline in Arabica coffee supplies compared to last year would likely cause the price of the soft commodity to stabilize and move to the upside. I favor a scale-down approach for long positions in the coffee market while holding a small core long exposure to the volatile beans.

