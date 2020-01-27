Maui Land & Pineapple: Buying Dollars For Pennies

Not a "Get Rich Quick" scheme, but could be an inflation hedge for some with long-term horizons.

Would be an easy buy if management were more active, or showed more in terms of direction.

Full disclosure up front: I honestly don't believe my title is hyperbolic at all. The holdings of Maui Land & Pineapple Company (MLP) are, thanks to GAAP, massively undervalued on the balance sheet, and even the most conservative valuations can see that.

Land, And Lots Of It

Let's go ahead and jump right into those assets; we can save operations for a little later in the article. Maui Land & Pineapple owns some 22,800 acres of land in Maui, the second-largest of the Hawaiian islands. The land is primarily on the northwest corner of the island (yellow section in the image below, with some agricultural land in the center turquoise section).

The land is sectioned up into three distinct categories: fully entitled urban, agricultural zoned, and conservation/watershed. Focusing just on the "fully entitled urban" land for a minute, the company has, as of their last 10-K, 900 acres. Those 900 acres are in a location where land can sell for upwards of a million dollars per acre. The cheapest listing in the region currently is $900,000 for 3.65 acres, or $246,575 per acre.

Should Maui Land & Pineapple decide to close up shop today, listing their fully entitled urban land for sale at a price of around $246,000 per acre, they would bring in $221 million. Wait - don't close out the article to check the market cap. It is ~$210 million.

I should take a paragraph here to acknowledge a few things. First, I am using listing prices, so that land could sell for less. Second, a sizable 900-acre plot would sell for considerably less per acre, but they could split it into smaller plots.

To solve these problems, let's look at the company's history of sales. In 2016, they sold a 304-acre fully entitled plot (albeit more rural than our previously discussed 900-acres) for $15 million ($49,000 p.a.). A sale in 2017 of a 15-acre practice golf course went for $7 million ($466,000 p.a). A few months before that, they sold the fully developed Kapalua Village Center, a 26,000 sqft building on 3.4-acres for $18 million.

These sales show that there is some worth to the land other than as scrap. If we took the entire 22,800 acres and priced it at $10,000 per acre, we still come out to $228 million. That's even more than the company is trading for today, and $10,000 an acre is entirely unreasonable given the location. Seriously, if you are selling acres for $10,000 on Maui, give me a call.

A Conservative Land Valuation

Land Segment Acres Price Per Acre Total Value Fully Entitled Urban 900 $100,000 $90M Agricultural Zoned (West Maui) 10,800 $50,000 $540M Agricultural Zoned (Upcountry Maui) 2,100 $25,000 $52.4M Conservation 9,000 $0 $0

$100,000 per acre on the full entitled urban is more than 50% cheaper than anything available today.

$50,000 per acre on West Maui agricultural zoned land is ~50% cheaper than anything I was able to find today ($895,000 for 8 acres, agrarian use only).

I was unable to find agricultural land for sale in Upcountry Maui, so I went with $25,000 per acre. There are rural zoned lots for sale with a priced at $75,000 an acre; this represents a 66% cut over those prices.

Conservation is tricky to price, given the lack of usability. For valuation, I wrote this land down to $0, even though it could sell for a price.

If you add up these quite conservative numbers, you get $682.5M in land value without any improvements. This offers a massive margin of safety while completely disregarding 9,000 acres of land.

Why is Maui Land & Pineapple So Cheap?

To answer the question of why this company is so cheap in the fewest possible words, I'd say: time. Maui Land & Pineapple Company looks to develop the land slowly, and without any regard for shareholder returns. Depending upon your worldview, this could be considered a good thing, or sacrilege.

To confirm, this is a land company without any dividends (restricted by a covenant on a credit facility that expires EOY 2021), without any desire to sell considerable amounts of land, and without even a desire to build out large portions of their land. It does stand apart from the sector in terms of what a company should be doing.

Another significant factor is that nothing can be done about the above. Steve Case of AOL fame is the majority shareholder, holding just shy of 62% of outstanding shares. Shareholders would be reliant on Case's bidding to recognize the value in the company, and he hasn't helped out at all on that front in several years.

Investing in Maui Land & Pineapple Company is not for the aggressive growth investor. I would not recommend it for anyone looking at anything less than a five-year horizon.

In The Meantime

Unlike in most of my articles, I opened this one discussing assets, and not what the company does. Let's revisit that portion, as it could hold the key to eventual gains.

Maui Land & Pineapple operates across four business segments (soon to be three), all in some form relating to the land owned on Maui.

The Real Estate segment deals with land planning, development, and sales, i.e., the division investors would hope kicks into high gear. The division has 1200 acres of land in Maui that are currently under some form of development, with estimated completion dates as far out as 2039.

Location Appx. Acres Anticipated Completion Projected Costs (millions) Kapalua Resort 900 2020-2039 $500-$1,000 Hali'imaile Town 300 2029-2034 $100-$200

Source: 2018 10K

Next up, the segment that currently makes a majority of the money: Leasing. The leasing segment includes the leasing of residential, resort, commercial, and agricultural properties. As of their 10K release last year, some 190,000 square feet of space was leasable.

Location Total Square Footage Average Occupancy Kapalua Resort 56,577 98% Other West Maui 13,509 83% Upcountry Maui 119,382 86%

Source: 2018 10K

The Resort Amenities segment includes the operation of the Kapalua Club as well as amenities at the Kapalua Resort. This sector made up 11% of operating revenues for 2018.

Finally, there is Utilities. The Utilities segment, while interesting, stood out as a bit of an oddball, so it's no wonder that MLP has agreed to sell the Kapalua Water Company and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company to Hawaii Water Service for a yet to be disclosed figure.

Segment Revenues (2018 10K) Percentage Makeup Real Estate $0.4M 4% Leasing $6.2M 56% Resort Amenities $1.1M 11% Utilities $3.2M 29%

Source: 2018 10K

The Final Take

When submitting an article, Seeking Alpha asks authors to choose where they stand on a particular stock on a scale from "Very Bearish" to "Very Bullish." Maui Land & Pineapple is, without a doubt, one of the trickiest stocks I have come across for answering that question.

On the one hand, the assets by themselves could easily be sold for 2 times the current market cap. On the other hand, when I looked for prior research, I see articles from two years ago making light of the same mispricing.

I am bullish on Maui Land & Pineapple, even if those that came before me are still sat on their hands waiting for, well, anything. I will be making this stock a small piece of my portfolio (1%) and waiting for the day that its value is realized. For my sanity's sake, I hope it is not many years away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.