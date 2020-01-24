Philip Morris International: Returns In A Smoke-Free Future

Additionally, the company's HTU unit has grown rapidly and is making up a respectable portion of the cigarette market share.

The company operates in a rapidly growing market. The middle class is expected to grow by more than 1 billion people in the 2020s and that will lead new smokers.

Philip Morris International is progressing well towards generating returns in a smoke-free future. The company has had an incredibly strong 2019.

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is an almost $140 billion company and the largest publicly traded tobacco company in the world. The company has a dividend yield of more than 5%, a dividend yield it has managed to increase for decades. This is despite its position in a declining and deadly industry, tobacco. Now, Philip Morris is focused on the future - more importantly - how to deliver returns in a smoke-free future. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company will be able to do just that.

Philip Morris International - Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International 2019 Results

Philip Morris International has maintained strong 2019 results in its core business portfolio, which has allowed the company to reward shareholders.

Philip Morris International 3Q 2019 Results - Philip Morris International Investor Presentation

The company will be announcing its 2020 guidance in several weeks along with its 4Q 2019 results. The company expects 2019 adjusted diluted EPS excluding currency of $5.30 / share versus $4.84 / share in 2018. That represents 9.5% growth at the midpoint versus $4.55 reported diluted EPS as a result of a variety of one-time charges. However, with a $87 share price it shows the company’s earnings power.

The company, the branch of Altria that operates outside of the United States, expects full-year decline of approximately 2.5% excluding China and the United States. At the same time, the company has kept pricing fairly constant and seen its Marlboro share growth grow. That will continue to support the company’s earnings and cash flow going forward.

Additionally, the IQOS system of the company has remained incredibly strong. The company’s smoke free tobacco system is growing and it’s important to pay attention too. Not only is smoke-free tobacco safer for users but the manufacturing costs can be lower versus cigarettes and the revenue can be higher. The company has made it available in 51 markets with >12 million total users.

The company is launching the IQOS 3 DUO and anticipates full-year HTU shipment volume of a massive 59 billion units. In the U.S., the product is the only heat-not-burn product from the PMTA pathway and should continue to generate strong revenue. This shows the company’s strong 2019 results that can be expected to continue going forward.

Philip Morris International Charges - Philip Morris International Investor Presentation

The company’s 2019 results across its businesses supported cash flow that it could reward to shareholders during the year. The company’s operating cash flow as at $9.2 billion minus $1 billion in capital expenditures resulting in $8.2 billion. The company’s dividends are $7.3 billion leaving roughly $0.9 billion in cash. The company can use that cash for share repurchases or additional paybacks.

More importantly, the company has continued to reward shareholders by increasing its dividend. It has recently increased its dividend by 2.6% towards $1.17 / share. I expect those dividend raises to continue into the future to reward shareholders.

Philip Morris International Market Conditions

On the back of an incredibly strong quarter, Philip Morris International continues to operate in a market with respectable potential that will support cash flow.

Expected Cigarette Consumption - WHO

The above image shows the expected cigarette consumption index by WHO region over the next 20 years. The middle class is growing rapidly - sometime this year, the middle class is expected to be the majority of the global population for the first time ever. By 2022, the middle class is expected to reach 4.2 billion people from 3.2 billion people in 2016.

By 2028, the middle class is expected to reach 5.2 billion people from 4.2 billion in 2022. That middle class is expected to increase especially rapidly in the Middle East and Africa. More importantly, as the middle class grows their additional spending revenue will grow dramatically. That will lead to a dramatic increase in cigarette consumption.

From 2025 to 2040, growth in Africa and Middle East cigarette consumption should be able to more than make up American and Europe cigarette declines. By 2040, even with policy interventions, it’s expected there’ll be 100 million adult smokers in Africa (double that with no policy interventions). That’s a major number of smokers in relation to 34.2 million adult smokers in the United States.

More importantly, one of the primary things that’s sustained Altria’s success in the United States since the Surgeon General’s warning is the addictiveness of its products along with its pricing power. This indicates Phillip Morris’ pricing power should continue as the middle class grows across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East regardless of healthcare concerns. That pricing power should enable Philip Morris to raise prices and therefore cash flow.

Nowhere is this more evident than in cigarette volumes. From a market capitalization perspective, Altria is roughly 70% the size of Philip Morris International. However, Philip Morris International sells 740 billion cigarettes a year versus Altria which sells 100 billion cigarettes a year. This shows how much less per cigarette Philip Morris International makes. As a result, if Philip Morris can push up cigarette prices to U.S. market prices from an expanding international middle class the opportunity for the company is enormous even with declining volumes.

The international market conditions along with a growing middle class helps to highlight the potential there is for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International Smoke-Free Future

As we can see, the company has had strong 2019 results and operates in a strong market that will help support its future. Now, let’s discuss the company’s potential for a smoke-free future.

Philip Morris International HTU Sales - Philip Morris International Investor Presentation

Philip Morris International is rapidly moving towards a smoke-free future as its heated tobacco unit grows. The company sold 16 billion units in the most recent quarter annualized at 64 billion units. That represents a massive 28.3% growth and it shows how quickly the company’s heated tobacco unit is growing. The company’s share of the market overall has decreased from 28.9% to 28.8%.

In 3Q 2018, the company owned 27.1% of the market share with cigarettes and 1.7% of the market share through HTUs. In 3Q 2019 that changed to the company owning 26.5% of the market share with cigarettes and 2.3% of the market share through HTUs. This shows the impressive market share of HTUs that’s growing and how it’s already done well with cigarettes.

Going forward, as we move towards a smoke-free future, Philip Morris International should see its HTU continue to increase. That will help reduce the risk around tobacco smoking, supporting the company’s future, while also diversifying it from its existing businesses. It should also help reduce the risk of policy and allow the company’s long-term future to be secure.

The company’s massive growth here is part of what makes Philip Morris International a quality long-term investment holding in any portfolio.

Philip Morris International Risks / Challenges

Philip Morris International has some risks and challenges that are worth highlighting. The company's two main risks are changing cigarette volumes from the health risks along with market regulation from an addiction purpose.

We discussed cigarette volume forecasts from the rapidly expanding international middle class above, so I won't rehash that discussion. However, it's worth noting that much of the growth as wealth increases along with the prevalence of smoking is based on forecasts from previous markets. There is a chance as new markets in Africa and Middle East industrialize health concerns spread through new mediums (such as the internet). The increased prevalence of health concerns could result in Philip Morris' volumes declining at a larger rate than expected.

The second potential risk for the company is the risk for potential nicotine level reductions. Nicotine limit levels in the United States are almost 3x the levels that they are in Europe. A big reason for this is because of the evidence that decreasing nicotine levels in cigarettes could help to significantly decrease the addiction rate. As a result, in new countries that with an expanding middle class, see their smoking rates rise, or in established companies trying to deal with declining populations, decreasing smoking deaths could rapidly become a goal. One way to do that would be to regulate nicotine levels - a recent push for this negatively impacted stock prices.

Tobacco is a more regulated and healthcare sensitive industry than most and it's always worth paying attention too the risks and challenges.

Philip Morris International Valuation and Smoke-Free Future

Putting this all together let's discuss the valuation, the potential valuation, and the company's smoke-free future. Philip Morris International as we saw expects $5.30 / share for 2019 - a roughly 9.5% increase - from 2018. That was despite a decline in cigarette volumes. And it places the company's P/E ratio for 2019 at roughly 16.2x. For comparison Altria has a P/E ratio of 12.6x and BTI has a P/E ratio of just over 12x.

However, it's also important to note that Philip Morris International has no U.S. exposure which has caused the stock price drop of its peers due to fears of increased U.S. regulation. Altria's stock price is down almost 40% over the past 3 years - before it was at a P/E of 20x. As a result, I feel that Philip Morris International's P/E ratio at 16.2x is justified.

Yearly Earnings Forecast - Nasdaq

Going forward, we can see the summary of analyst earnings forecasts above. Historically, Philip Morris International has done a good job of beating earnings - it has beat earnings each of the last 4 years. Going forward, with forecasts estimating future additional growth, this is a good sign for the company. The consensus forecast for Dec. 2022 is $6.42 / share.

That's 21% more than Dec. 19 earnings. Assuming the company continues to trade at its same multiple (which is significantly below the S&P 500 of just under 25) it will provide ~6% annualized returns. Given the company's dividend yield of more than 5%, I'm expecting annualized returns over the next 3 years of almost 12% annualized.

That's significantly above the S&P 500's forecast returns. And it helps indicate the company's valuation.

As the company proceeds towards a smoke-free future it's important to look at long-term earnings potential. As we discussed above, almost 10% of the company's sale volumes have become HTUs vs. 5% previously. I expect similarly rapid growth going forward - the image below provides an indication of year over year growth.

Given that heated tobacco units have a 30-50% higher profit margin, combined with Philip Morris International's forecast for 100 billion annual HTU units (15% of the market share by year-end 2021), HTU is becoming a larger part of the business. That growth in the business shows the company's preparation for success in a smoke-free future and at a higher margin, it'll result in more cash for shareholders.

Conclusion

Philip Morris International is continuing to generate returns in a smoke-free future. The company has had an incredibly strong 2019 and the company’s cash flow and dividends have remained strong. The company increased its dividend by several % and should be able to increase the dividends going forward generating strong returns for shareholders.

At the same time, the company operates in a world with a rapidly growing middle class that is expected to grow by more than 1 billion people by the late-2020s. That growth will result in a massive increase in new customers for Philip Morris International. This is especially true when you look at how fast the company’s HTU business is growing. That growth in business will allow the company to generate strong returns in a smoke-free future.

I recommend investing in Philip Morris International for the long-run.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.