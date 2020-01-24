Costco: Strong U.S. Base Allowing For Expansion Further East

Costco is looking to push expansion into China with one store in Shanghai and a second to come.

Costco (COST) had an incredible run in 2019 gaining 45%. this market-beating growth is set to continue into 2020 with continued strong fundamental top and bottom-line growth, expansion of member base in the US and announcements of large scale future expansion into China.

Costco has consistently provided growth above market for investors over the past two years. The stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2019 even given that 2019 was the best returning year for the index since 2013 and second-best returning this millennium. Costco finished the year miles ahead of its brick-and-mortar retail competitors with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) finishing the year up a lagging 14.13% lagging behind the S&P and broader market.

Overview of Membership Metrics:

Costco has seen steady growth in membership with 4.5% growth YoY for 2019. Renewal rates for memberships are high with 91% of US and Canadian and 88% of international members renewing memberships within 6 months of their ending. Memberships only accounted for 2% of revenue in 2019 although they accounted for around 75% of net profits for the same period. 80% of paid members are households with the other 20% being business. members get a household card allowing 1 additional member taking total 2019 members to 98.5 million.

Costco's revenue growth in 2017 was in part due to an increase in membership fees from $55 to $60 for a gold star membership and $110 to $120 for executive members. This was the first increase in membership fees since 2011, With recent increases in membership fees being around every 5 years we can't expect another increase until around 2022. Currently, Costco has the highest membership fee of its three main competitors Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club have a $45 standard membership and $100 plus membership with BJ's Wholesale (BJ) having a $55 standard membership and $110 perks card. This higher sunk cost for members keeps them coming back to shop in the warehouses, shown by Costco growing merchandising revenue per member by 3.3%, 5.1% and 4.4% in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Current Warehouse Revenue Breakdown:

The main driver of Costco's merchandise sales is the number of locations they operate and the amount of revenue they can produce with this space. Go to any Costco in the US and you'll find the parking lot full of cars, a gas station with a line down the block and a food court full of people. Making the most of every inch of the warehouse is key to increasing sales.

Costco often lays out warehouses in a confusing way with layouts changing weekly, this is done to force shoppers to walk past other deals and to impulse buy. This strategy is working with Costco's revenue per square foot increasing ~5% annually over the last 3 years and beating out main competitor Sam's Club who in 2019 had revenue per square foot of $717 in comparison to Costco's dwarfing $1,310. Costco made $32 net profit per square foot in 2019 compared to Sam's clubs operating profit of $19 per square foot.

Costco has seen total warehouses globally grow between 2.5% and 3.5% in the last 3 years with 2019 growth being 2.6% with Q1 operational warehouses being 785 vs Sam's club with 599 warehouses and BJ's 215 locations.

With Costco making average revenues of $163M per warehouse, and growth rate of 2.5% or ~20 new warehouses per year Costco adds around $3.2MM to top-line sales figures per year just through warehouse expansion alone, this shows huge and continued compounding growth potential for Costco.

Costco's brand Kirkland has been a driving force in revenue increases, cost minimization, and member loyalty. With control over the quality of these products, the cost, and location. increasing penetration of Kirkland Costco can increase margins via decreased cost, pass these cost savings on to members increasing value of being a member and thus generate greater membership revenues through new membership increase and increased membership renewals.

Minimizing costs is key to Costco's retention of members. Costco stores have very little presentation leaving products as they were shipped, this reduces labor cost to stack shelves combined with bulk purchase discount from suppliers and limited store opening hours (70 hours per week) limits Costco's overall costs allowing to pass this saving on to the members through lower product prices. This is a repeating cycle as Costco reduces costs, they increase membership and as such are further able to reduce cost through bigger economies of scale. Costco has maintained a consistent margin on products sold of ~11% much less than the ~20% average within retail, however, the main income generation is the membership with merchandise sales margin used to offset costs. With this in mind, Costco might be better described as a subscription service and compared to Netflix (NFLX), Spotify (SPOT) or Amazon (AMZN) Prime.

Competition - Is There Any?

Discount Warehouse Retailers Competition Analysis:

Looking at all metrics excluding EV/revenue we see Costco could be seen as being overvalued. To look at these comparative numbers correctly we need to take a step back and revaluate the industry. Costco is currently the only truly large-scale independent warehouse discount store; BJ's is a similar story although doesn't have cost reductions from scale even near the levels of that of Costco. Sam's Warehouse Club is Costco's only true competitor, however, as Sam's only makes around 10% of Walmart's revenue and even less of net profit it is not a focus for management and as such locations become poorly managed, Walmart's main stores are put ahead of Sam's Club stores for premium locations shown by Sam's closing 63 locations in 2018 while Costco was opening 21. This distinction puts Costco in a league of its own, however, does it deserve to have this high valuation every when taking into account its premium for quality? I believe so.

Being by far the biggest wholesaler gives Costco a distinct advantage with suppliers to have a better ability to determine price, even above that of Walmart who uses pre-existing deals and distribution to supply Sam's Club. This again allows Costco to cut costs and pass this on to members.

Costco appears to be significantly overvalued when looking at P/E however as suggested earlier in the article when looking at Costco as a subscription service rather than a retailer we would probably suggest otherwise. Looking at the TTM P/E of some subscription-based company's such as Netflix (108.52x) and Amazon (82.79x) Costco is suddenly looking like a much better value proposition. I'm not indicating that Costco is perfectly like these firms however you shouldn't judge a book by its cover or in this case a stock by its P/E ratio and it should be taken to build a bigger picture. In this case, the retail industry has been slowing over recent years and as such P/E's have shrunk to decades low levels. Costco stands out as a shining beacon of hope in ever closing mall and department stores with strong top-line growth figures, solid margins and a huge potential for foreign growth.

E-commerce has seen huge and continued growth over the past decade with over 20% growth in 2019 and double-digit growth expected to continue out past 2030, with e-commerce expect to be over 25% of all retail sales by 2025. E-commerce poses a huge potential risk to Costco if not adopted in the correct way to the correct scale. With online giants such as Amazon pushing much of retail to the brink with low prices and greater margin than traditional brick-and-mortar could achieve. Costco fighting this battle on two fronts, on one front Costco is offering products at the same or lower prices to that of e-commerce with the convenience of no shipping cost and a food court to have lunch while you shop. On the other front, Costco is launching itself into e-commerce, with e-commerce revenue growing from 3% to 4% of revenue from 2015 to 2019, with this expected to grow exponentially over the coming years.

Geographic Future Potential

Currently, Costco makes 2/3 of its total revenue within its home market of the US, with 128 of the 546 US warehouses situated in California which makes up 11% of the US population and has 23% of the countries Costco's. the average US population per Costco's store is 417k and when taking into account under 18's and including only urban areas 250K. Even with this approximation, Costco averaged 126k members per warehouse meaning there is plenty of room to gain more market share.

Costco's Current Geographic Revenue Split:

There is a clear cap on the number of Costco's there is room from in the US, however, given the current number of members per warehouse location, the total target audience, US population growth and urbanization I can see at least another 10% - 20% more stores before the market starts to becomes saturated indicating between 70 and 150 new warehouses, or at the current rate of US location openings another 3.5 to 7.5 years of US expansion.

First Costco in China Forced to Close Early:

Looking at a longer time frame we must look further afield to derive Costco's location growth. In August 2019 Costco opened its first store in mainland China, the Shanghai store had to close early due to having too many shoppers with a second Shanghai store less than 2 years away. This is not Costco's first foray into the Asian retail market with the first Costco in Taiwan opening 23 years ago. Using this experience Costco can tailor their offerings to the Chinese market with far greater accuracy than that of Sam's Club who first entered China in 1996 however have only grown to 24 stores and coving a measly 2 million members or 0.14% of the Chinese population. If Costco could capture only 1% of China's population it could grow total membership (Inc. household cards) by ~15% and would allow for Costco to move its growth from a competitive US market to a Chinese market where US quality goods are loved, a no questions asked return policy is idolized and where Costco can lower prices and circumvent tariffs and shipping costs by purchasing directly from US suppliers in China.

Can Dividends Improve Position Returns?

Annual dividend growth was between 12% and 14% over the previous 5 years with 2019 growth being 14% in-line with bottom-line growth. Costco had a dividend yield of 0.85% compared to the discount store industry average of 0.83% in 2019. I'm certainly not suggesting that Costco is a stock to add to a dividend yield portfolio but does provide a positive boost to buy and hold investors.

Costco's dividend pay-out ratio between 28% and 32% over the last 5 years with 2019 being 29.5% excluding special dividend payments. FCF dividend coverage ratio 3.1, showing good ability to maintain current dividend payments with dividends being only 32% of FCF.

Costco paid a special dividend of $5 and $7 per share in 2015 and 2017 respectively on top of regular dividend payments.

With cash growing at the current rate, I see another special dividend within the next year or two given cash at the beginning of 2015 was $5,738MM and the beginning of 2017 was $3,379MM, current cash stands at $8,384MM for YE2019 with net cash of $2,222MM and -$432MM at the beginning of 2015 and 2017 respectively with current net cash of $2,621MM for FY2019

Using a discounted dividend model (DDM) we get an implied share value of $302 given a discount of 8% and a terminal dividend growth rate of 4% which given historical dividend growth is a lower end growth rate. With a terminal growth rate of 8%, we get an implied share value of $364.

Conclusion

Although I remain stubbornly bullish on Costco over a longer time horizon, I would prescribe caution in the short term. The current break out of range may seem like an opportunity to not be missed however given the recent rapid growth of the stock over the last year and the divergence from the rest of the S&P 500 looking for an entry into a buy thee dip situation is looking much more appealing. With stable dividend growth and returns paired with low volatility, short interest and positive street outlook there is definitely potential for the continued growth of the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.