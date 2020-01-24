Intermarket Analysis Shows A Change In Trading Tone (Technically Speaking For 1/24)

Normally, the first section of my Friday column is devoted to an analysis of the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. However, this week was a very light week of data, so we don't have a lot of new releases to work work with.

Instead, let's look at how other organizations are thinking about 1Q20 growth possibilities.

On Wednesday, the Conference Board released its latest report on the leading indicators which uses a number of the same indicators (in fact, their methodology -- like most other models -- is at least loosely based on the work of Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore). While I dislike their methodology (they create one index that weighs various factors) it does provide a viable alternative.

Let's start with a table of change in the LEIs The top table shows the M/M change, which has been either 0% or negative in five of the last seven months. The bottom table uses a rolling, 6-month average which is trending modestly lower.

Here's a table of each LEI indicator for the months July through December: There are three indicators that focus on durable orders; all three have been weak in the last six months. The average workweek of production workers has been weak as well, as has the average weekly initial claims. Interest rate, credit, and consumer expectations have been positive. The end result is a leveling off of the LEI: This is pointing towards weaker growth

In contrast, my recession probability for the next 6-12 months is low:

The possibility of a recession is low. There is weakness in some sectors - basic materials, energy, and industrials. But this is trade war-related. Outside of those issues, earnings are OK. Other indicators are pointing towards continued expansion: credit is available, the housing market is strong, and the labor market is tight.

And here's James Picerno from The Capital Spectator's analysis (emphasis added):

The US economy continues to show signs of stabilizing after last year’s second-half slowdown. In addition, revised projections for the business cycle trend hint at the possibility that growth is rebounding in early 2020. Although an upbeat outlook for this year remains tentative, today’s forward review points to a mildly stronger output for the US in the first quarter.

Finally, here are the 1Q GDP projections from the various members of the Federal Reserve:

The NY Fed is predicting 1.22% growth. Its model dropped to 0.39% at the end of last year but has since rebounded.

The Atlanta Fed is predicting 1.8%. Its model recently dropped from modestly above 2%. Its model also includes a range of "blue chip" economic projections, which are ranging from 1.4%-2.6%.

The Cleveland Fed, which only uses the yield curve spread, is predicting 2.1%. It also has a 27% recession probability.

Overall, the general tenor is one of continued modest growth.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: This week's performance table is very bearish. The long end of the Treasury market rallied -- the TLT was up nearly 3% while the 10-20 year portion of the curve advanced slightly more than 2%. The other sections of the Treasury curve also gained. All of the equity indexes were lower, with the large-caps "outperforming" (falling less) than the small-caps. The week's sector performance was also bearish. Only three sectors rose; two were defensive. At the other end are aggressive sectors: energy was off 4.28%; basic materials dropped 2.26%; financials were down 2.09%.

Let's look at this week's action through the lens of John Murphy's Intermarket analysis, because it will show a clear defensive trend developing this week.

Let's start with the four key sectors: Commodities (far left) have been moving lower all year but took a big drop this week. Treasuries (second from left) had a strong week, closing near a 2-month high. Equities (second from right), consolidated sideways all week, but sold off strongly on Friday. Finally, the dollar (far right) caught a safety bid this week.

Let's take a close look at each sector, starting with commodities: The DBC (top row, second from right) is the global commodities index but it closely tracks energy (top row, far right). Industrial metals (top row, second from left) sold off strongly this week; agricultural commodities (top row, left) dropped on Friday. The only part of the commodities complex that did well this week was precious metals (bottom).

This movement tells us that traders took a bearish tone to economic activity this week.

As a result, the Treasury market was up strongly: The entire Treasury market complex was up this week; all sections of the Treasury curve closed near 2-month highs on Friday. Notice the strength of this week's moves, with all of the ETFs moving through resistance.

Finally, the equity indexes are a bit weaker. The OEF (top row, right) QQQ, and SPY (bottom) are still in uptrends. But each had a big Friday selloff. Mid, micro, and small-caps (top row, three on the left) all moved modestly lower this week.

So, we have the following:

Traders sold commodities, meaning they see slower growth, which...

Led to a Treasury rally.

Equity markets were softer this week. Large-caps are still doing well, but mid, small, and micro-caps trended lower this week.

This isn't a fatal development as it only involves one week of price activity. But there was a sufficient change across the entire trading complex to warrant a need to rethink trading strategies over the weekend.

I'll be back on Tuesday with Technically Speaking. Keep an eye out for Bond Market Week in Review, International Week in Review, and the Passive-Aggressive Investor over the weekend and Monday.

