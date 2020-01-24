Interactive Brokers Posts A Solid Quarter Despite Increasing Industry Competitiveness

Introduction

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) posted earnings that just missed estimates on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. GAAP EPS came in at $0.57, missing by just $0.01. Revenue came in at $500 million for the quarter, up 1.6% over the previous year, but missed estimates by $4.62M. The stock declined a bit on the news during Wednesday's trading session, but by no means were these earnings disastrous.

Potential Disaster Successfully Avoided

If you've been living under a rock, you may not have heard that most major U.S. online discount brokers dropped commissions to zero. I continue to believe this is a great move for individual investors, despite the brokerages selling orders to market makers, as most brokers were already selling orders anyway. This is a topic for another day, though.

Interactive Brokers chose not to completely drop commissions. Instead, they came out with a platform called Interactive Brokers Lite. This gives investors and traders access to basic features in exchange for zero commissions, with the option to upgrade to the full Pro platform and pay commissions in the future.

Some were calling for the end of Interactive Brokers when they revealed they would not completely drop commissions, as customers could flock to free trading platforms. But based on Q4 results, more sophisticated customers are sticking with the Interactive Brokers platform. I think there are several reasons for this. The first is that Interactive Brokers has more than 60% of customers outside the U.S., where virtually no platforms have yet to drop commissions to zero (this was mentioned in the Q4 earnings call, available here). Interactive Brokers offers international traders, such as myself in Canada, greater access to global markets than any other broker and still has the cheapest commissions by far. This gives Interactive Brokers a huge advantage over competing platforms like Thinkorswim, which only offers access to U.S. markets. Another reason that more sophisticated customers are sticking with IB Pro is the ability to route orders directly to exchanges, without being sold to market makers. Interactive Brokers gives its customers the choice with their two platforms. I think more choice is always better for the consumer, which is exactly what is being demonstrated here.

Other notable points from the Q4 earnings call include the number of accounts with IB increased by 15%, client equity grew 36%, and interest income grew 18% due primarily to growth in customer cash balances. Commissions revenue declined 18% as volatility decreased dramatically from Q4 2018. More volatility results in more trades and thus more commissions for Interactive Brokers. When volatility is relatively low, as was the case this quarter, commission revenue declines. The number of international accounts (excluding China) grew 23%, surpassing the 15% overall account number growth rate.

The new Lite platform saw success this quarter. I expect continued success for this platform as more people become aware of it. Director of IR Nancy Stuebe had this to say on the Q4 conference call regarding the IB Lite platform:

So far, we have about 5,600 Lite customers, 3,600 of whom switched from Pro, and about 10% have chosen to switch from Lite to Pro in the less than three months since the introduction of Lite. Because we tend to have a more sophisticated client base that is well aware of the benefits to performance of best price execution on orders, they have chosen to stay with IBKR Pro, and we have not seen a major impact on our business.

Conclusion

On a forward PE ratio basis, Interactive Brokers is valued higher than two of its main competitors in Charles Schwab (SCHW) and E*Trade (ETFC), but the valuations have converged over the last year or so. Interactive Brokers continues to make progress across the board with commissions, technology, and access to markets. I think 20 times forward earnings is reasonable for Interactive Brokers right now.

