GE Reports Next Week: 4 Ways To Play It, 8% To 19% Yields

General Electric Co. (GE) has had a tumultuous slide during the 21st Century, dropping from the high $50s all the way down to ~$7.00 in 2009, after which it recovered to over $30.00 in 2016, only to slide again during the last three years:

But, since bottoming out under $8 in late August 2019, GE's price/share has had a mostly upward trajectory. With investors have been heartened by nascent signs of a potential financial turnaround:

GE actually has outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) and the S&P over the past year, quarter, month, and so far in 2020:

Analysts Estimates and Targets:

Analysts have been mainly upbeat on GE's earnings prospects for its fiscal year 2019 earnings, with 11 upgrades, vs. three downgrades, during the past three months:

GE also was able to beat analysts' estimates in its three most recent quarters. The consensus for Q4 '19 adjusted EPS is $.18, vs. $.17 in Q4 '18. The full-year 2019 consensus is $.62, vs. $.66 in 2018.

The consensus for full-year 2020 adjusted EPS is $.67, which would be 8% growth vs. 2019, if that $.62 estimate is correct:

With its large price gains over the past year, GE is now 6.24% below the consensus price target of $12.50. The price targets below are from the Wall Street Journal:

Earnings:

GE's Aviation segment is its leading segment for profit - it had ~67% of total industrial segment profit for Q1-3 '19; followed by Healthcare, with ~38%, and the Power segment, with ~1%.

Those percentages add up to more than 100% because GE's Renewable Energy segment actually lost -$469M in Q1-3 '19, driven by higher losses on legacy contracts, pricing, tariffs, project issues in the Asia-Pacific region, and increased R&D investment.

The Aviation segment has issues related to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, since GE has a joint venture which produces engines for the 737. However, the amount of drag for GE from that issue is the subject of some debate in the financial media and chat boards:

1/24/20: "Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski raised his recommendation on GE to Overweight from Equal Weight, and lifted his PT to $14 from $11. He sees Aviation as a "best-in-class franchise," while risk from the extended grounding of the 737 MAX appears limited. Risks from Power, pension, and Long-Term Care are also declining."

1/24/20: Then there was a bearish note about spare engine sales released by Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Tusa, who raised a new issue for GE - the percent of its spare engine sales. "Tusa believes spare engine sales account for about 15% of GE’s recent engine sales. He thinks that’s a higher-than-normal percentage of sales. Tusa believes spare-engine sales could drop to about half of recent levels as demand wanes from aircraft lessors.

“Early in the life of a new engine program, we’re going to see spares represent roughly 10% of sales,” said GE CEO Larry Culp during the company’s third quarter earnings conference call.

Tusa believes 10% may be too high given how the industry is changing because aircraft lessors are now involved in the engine leasing business. “The (spares) pool has become more flexible and productive, an essential sharing deal for airlines,” adds Tusa. “And argument for a future that has a lower amount of spares as a percentage of the fleet.”

Fewer spares means less volume for engine makers. In addition, there's a potential price impact as lessors step back from the spares market." (Source: Barron's)

Meanwhile the GE Capital division had a loss of $645 million in Q3 '19 "driven by the impact of the annual Insurance U.S.GAAP premium deficiency test."

"The test was completed in the third quarter and resulted in a non-cash pre-tax charge to earnings of approximately $1 billion, which was driven largely by discount rates and partially offset by premium rate increases. Excluding the impact of the premium deficiency test, continuing operations generated adjusted earnings of $123 million in the quarter, up $104 million from the same period last year primarily due to lower impairments and lower excess interest costs, partially offset by lower gains. GE Capital ended the quarter with $121 billion of assets, including $11.8 billion of liquidity." (Source: GE site)

(Source: GE site)

Outlook:

Management maintained its full-year 2019 earnings guidance of $.55 - $.65, while increasing its industrial cash flow to a range of $0 - $2B, vs. the previous -$1B - $1B range. Management also sees restructuring expenses as being lower, at $1.1B - $1.4B, vs. the previous $1.7B - $2B range given in Q2 '19.

The improvement between that restructuring expense guidance from Q3 '19 vs. Q1 '19's guidance is quite remarkable - it's roughly half of what was projected in Q1 '19:

(Source: GE site)

Valuations:

Looking at these figures, we don't see any under valuations for GE vs. industry averages. With its price gains over the past few months, GE is now getting a premium price/book valuation vs. the sector median, while its P/sales is in line. Its trailing P/E and EV/EBITDA also are higher than sector median valuations.

Financials:

With all of the write-downs that management has had to do in order to turn around this big ship, it's not surprising that GE's ROA is negative and its ROE is nil.

If you're mildly bullish on GE, and don't take that much stock in analysts' price targets, you may want to consider selling cash secured puts below GE's price/share as a way of getting "paid to wait," which creates a lower breakeven.

Your risk profile also will determine whether you want to do so before GE's earnings release and call next week. If GE beats estimates, its price could rise, and these put premiums would fall. If it misses, it could fall below the put strikes in these trades. As for us, we're waiting for the earnings release.

You can see more details and daily updates for these four trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

Cash Secured Puts: GE's June $11.00 put strike pays $.68 for an annualized yield of 15.45% and a breakeven of $10.32, which is 26.4% below analysts' average $12.50 price target:

If you want to give GE's management more time to turn the ship around, you could consider going further out in time, but, at a lower put strike level.

This January 2021 $10.00 put strike pays $.80, not that much more than the shorter termed June put strike, but, since it's at a $10.00 strike level, you're breakeven is lower, at $9.20, vs. $10.32:

Covered Calls: Another way to play GE is to sell Covered Calls above the current price. Your price gains will be limited by the call strike that you choose, but you'll know the exact parameters of your potential profit before you make the trade.

Maybe you've heard the phrase "buying is easy, selling is hard?" This type of trade makes the selling decision for you - if GE rises to or above your chosen call strike level, your underlying shares will be assigned/sold.

GE's June $12.00 call strike pays $.87, which compensates for its insignificant $.01 quarterly dividend. If your shares don't get assigned, your nominal yield would be ~7.4% for this five-month trade, or 18.98% annualized:

Going further out in time will generally earn you more in option premiums due to the time value of options - but it can be more risky as well, since a lot can happen in 11 months.

GE's January $12.00 call strike pays $1.49, for a nominal yield of 12.7% for this one-year trade, or a bit more, 13.62% annualized, when you add in the $.04 in dividends.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.