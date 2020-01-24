Parsley Posts Strong 2020 Guidance, Cuts Capex, Maintains Volume Outlook, Commits To Free Cash Flow Generation, Increases Dividend
Parsley continues to exhibit better-than-promised capital efficiency, as 2019 comes to close with as expected volumes and lower-than-expected spending.
Parsley guided above 2020 Street while reducing its prior preliminary capital budget range.
Parsley's budget assumes significant free cash on a $50 deck.
We see limited downside at $50 oil and significant upside on our Z4 Research $60 deck.
This is a Z4 Research pre 4Q19 Note. Key Points:
- Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Finished 2019 On A Strong Note:
- The company announced lower-than-expected 4Q19 capex on same well plan with full year 2019 coming in below the already downwardly revised budget.
- Lower cost per foot in latest Delaware wells is impressive (< $1,100).
- 2020 Guidance:
- The company reduced the 2020 budget from a prior preliminary $1.6 to $1.9 B range to new range of $1.6 to $1.8 B while maintaining a 15 rig plan.
- The new budget is based on $50 oil, which is what we want to see our names use as a planning target. Many names will budget at this level, and few will grow notably at this level, which is price supportive for oil prices as U.S. production growth grinds to a halt.
- We expect to see PE work to reduce well costs this year on the JAG acreage.
- Favorite Quote Watch: "I am proud of the strides our team continues to make in the Delaware Basin, and look forward to delivering the capital efficiency gains we have previously outlined across our recently expanded acreage footprint."
- Importantly, at the $50 based spending level, they see free cash of "at least $200 mm." More importantly, they remain extremely committed to capital discipline, saying that, in the event of higher prices, excess free cash flow would not be channeled back into the ground (not higher activity).
- Even as they pulled the budget in, they reaffirmed 2020 oil volume guidance as the cuts are coming from lower cost wells, not less wells. We'd also note that in the past management has tended to guide conservatively on spending and volumes leaving room for further capital efficiency improvement as the year wears on. The new 2020 guidance is above Street - please see shaded green box in production section of cheat sheet below. The Street was likely baking in some conservatism in their guidance (although they are near midpoint on Capex now), assuming capital less efficiency and is now too low in 2020 (Street is below low end of range) and is very likely too low on their 2021 guess as well (also materially below prior PE 2021 commentary).
- Looking immediately ahead, we note they provided 1Q20 pro forma oil guidance of 123 to 129 MBOEpd. This is well above Street consensus of 114 MBOEpd (maybe some timing assumptions on the part of the Street in there but estimates will need to come up).
- The 2020 operating cost guidance is good, putting them on the lower end of Permians. Operating cost guidance also looks good vs our model.
- The Street, in our view, should on average revise EBITDA higher at this time. Furthermore, 2021 Street volumes are highly likely to travel higher now as well. Please see the Production Section of the cheat sheet below.
- Dividend raised from $0.03 to $0.05 per quarter. As of last night's close, that's an implied forward yield of 1.2%. This also leaves room for a decent-sized buyback should they want to do one.
Nutshell: This is a good start to the year: above Street volumes for less than prior capex guidance with better capital costs, low operating costs, and a boosted dividend. The balance sheet remains in good shape, inventory quality is unlikely to be a valid concern in the foreseeable future, and valuation is not excessive. We see limited downside on a $50 deck, and over 50% upside should oil prices average $60 in 2020 (our official 2020 price deck).
Disclosure: I am/we are long PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.