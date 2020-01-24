Ultra Petroleum: Gas Prices And Court Rulings Make Its Situation Worse

It probably needs $3.50+ Henry Hub natural gas for multiple years to have a reasonable shot at survival in that scenario though.

The Fifth Circuit vacated much of its previous guidance about make-whole payments, making Ultra's recovery of those payments considerably more uncertain.

Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPLC) remains in runoff mode and its situation has become marginally worse due to the additional deterioration in natural gas prices and a new opinion from the Fifth Circuit that vacates much of its previous guidance.

Even if Ultra is allowed to spend normally on capex again, it appears that it would take $3.50+ Henry Hub natural gas for multiple years in order for it to have a reasonable shot at survival.

Updates On Cash Flow And Make-Whole

Ultra has a lot of hedges in place for 2020, so the fall in natural gas prices (to around $2.10 Henry Hub) only has a moderate impact on its results. It is now projected to generate around $245 million EBITDAX in 2020, which would give it around $95 million in positive cash flow. This is around $20 million less than when I looked at Ultra in November when the 2020 Henry Hub strip was around $2.42.

It has received some bad news related to its make-whole recoveries though. The Fifth Circuit released a new opinion that vacates much of its previous guidance. The Fifth Circuit's January 2019 opinion was favorable to Ultra Petroleum and indicated that the make-whole amounts should be disallowed as "unmatured interest" under the Bankruptcy Code.

The January 2019 opinion by the Fifth Circuit was not binding on the Bankruptcy Court but was strong guidance for the Bankruptcy Court to reconsider its earlier decision that the make-whole needed to be paid. This set Ultra up to potentially recover up to $260 million in make-whole payments, of which it subsequently settled $20 million in claims for $13.5 million in cash (as of Q3 2019).

The Fifth Circuit's November 2019 opinion now makes that recovery more ambiguous. The Fifth Circuit reaffirmed its opinion that if the Bankruptcy Code forces the payment of the make-whole amount to be disallowed, then the noteholders should not be classified as impaired. However, it withdrew its guidance that the make-whole claims should be disallowed under the Bankruptcy Code and said that the Bankruptcy Court should tackle that issue on its own.

Ultra may still end up with a favorable ruling in Bankruptcy Court, but there is more uncertainty about what the final result will be now. As well, any settlements that Ultra makes in the meantime will likely be for much less than the 67.5 cents on the dollar it achieved in 2019.

Notes On Maintenance Capex

Ultra is currently restricted to spending only a minimal amount on capex. I have decided to see what would happen if that capex restriction was removed though.

As of Q3 2019, Ultra had brought down its average cost per well to $2.8 million through the improving success rates of its two-string design wells.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

These wells produce approximately 340 MMcfe (gross) after six months, which will represent the average production from a well that starts production during a particular fiscal year (assuming a constant development schedule throughout the year). With an 80% NRI, this would translate into 272 MMcfe per well.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Ultra's base decline rate is slowing due to its lack of new wells. Its Q4 2020 production is projected to be around 478,000 Mcfe per day. If it doesn't add any more wells in 2021, then its production would be expected to average around 433,000 Mcfe per day. Thus, to maintain production in 2021 at Q4 2020 levels, Ultra would need to add 16.425 Bcfe (45,000 Mcfe per day) in production from new wells in 2021.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Ultra would thus need 60.4 net wells in order to maintain production if the average new well added 272 MMcfe during 2021. At $2.8 million per well, this equals $169 million, which would be Ultra's maintenance capex number for 2021 (not including any non-D&C capex).

2021 Breakeven Point

Thus at 478,000 Mcfe per day in production, Ultra would need to realize around $2.65 for its natural gas in order to reach breakeven cash flow while maintaining production levels, assuming $57 oil. This would require approximately $2.84 Henry Hub natural gas with the 2021 futures showing a negative $0.36 Rockies basis and applying the 1.07x BTU factor.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 165,746,500 $2.65 $439 Oil [BBLS] 1,453,917 $57.00 $83 Total Revenue $522

The $2.84 Henry Hub natural gas price isn't an unreasonable price to reach. However, some companies have much lower breakeven points. Cabot's Henry Hub breakeven point is around $2.12 Henry Hub, and that includes its dividend payments. Thus, US natural gas production is likely going to have a decent amount of growth at $2.84, which will weigh on its ability to go much higher.

Ultra realistically needs natural gas prices much higher than $2.84 since maintaining production and debt levels would leave it with over 6.0x leverage still. It probably needs $3.50+ Henry Hub natural gas over multiple years in order to have a chance of survival, even if its capex restrictions were removed.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $69 Facility Lease Expense $27 Production Taxes $56 Net Gathering Fees $50 Cash G&A $12 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $169 Total Cash Expenses $523

Conclusion

Ultra was in serious trouble already, with capex restrictions forcing it to minimize development activity and natural gas prices being too low to generate decent returns from new wells anyway. Ultra's position has since become marginally worse, with even lower natural gas prices cutting into its expected cash flow (although largely offset by its hedges). The Fifth Circuit's new guidance also makes its make-whole recovery more questionable.

If Ultra's capex restrictions are lifted and if Henry Hub natural gas prices average $3.50+ for multiple years, Ultra may have a plausible path to survival. That scenario seems unlikely though, so Ultra is probably going to remain in runoff mode until it restructures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.