American Express: Great 2019, New Year Should Be Better

I continue to like the superior credit quality and the fee-based business model that is less sensitive to movements in interest rates.

On a bad day for stocks in general, American Express climbed on the back of pristine 4Q19 results and an upbeat 2020 outlook.

American Express (NYSE:AXP), the November 2019 addition to my All-Equities SRG portfolio, is on the move. Behind the late morning market gains of 2% to 3% on an otherwise bad day for stocks is the company's 4Q19 earnings beat, delivered ahead of the opening bell, that came accompanied by a solid outlook on the year ahead.

Revenues of $11.4 billion matched consensus expectations, which makes sense, given the stable and predictable nature of a business model that is grounded primarily on card and merchant fees (i.e. non-interest sources). Adjusted EPS of $2.02 topped consensus by two cents - setting the stage for guided 2020 earnings of $9.05 per share at the midpoint of the range that were six cents better than analysts had been projecting.

Credit: company's website

Solid across the board

Compared to the expectations laid out in my earnings preview, there wasn't much about American Express's earnings report that disappointed.

Total revenues grew at a healthy 9% pace that is consistent with multi-quarter trends, supported by a billed business increase of 6% or better in each of the three largest consumer sub-segments: US consumer, international consumer, and international small-to-medium size enterprise. Not much of a surprise, stronger billings growth (in the double digits, in fact) came from underpenetrated markets outside the US.

Impacting the interest revenue side of the equation, loans grew at an 8% pace, while net interest yield expansion beat my projections to reach a six-quarter peak of 50 bps. I believe that the latter, aided by a more favorable interest rate environment, contributed to 4Q19 bottom-line results that surprised to the upside.

Source: earnings slides

Regarding all other expenses, increase in loss provisions trailed the pace of revenue growth slightly, while American Express's credit metrics continue to look as healthy as anyone can find in the financial services space. Pressuring the bottom line were operating expenses, which I anticipated would be rich on the marketing, member services and rewards side due to the company's aggressive footprint expansion strategy. Still, the overall YOY increase in customer engagement costs seemed modest to me, at 8%.

Lastly, retirement of 4% of outstanding shares over the past 12 months contributed to adjusted EPS that increased by a very respectful 17% YOY in the fourth quarter. I estimate that eight to nine cents in earnings per share growth was driven by buybacks, which accounts for roughly one-third of the total increase over 4Q18 levels.

A top-of-mind financial stock

American Express has reinforced its status as one of the best companies and, likely, best stocks in the financial services sector. The company consistently produces solid results, while plenty of growth opportunities appear to exist - especially in international markets. I continue to like the solid balance sheet, the superior credit metrics, and the fee-based business model that is less sensitive to movements in interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Sure, AXP is now starting to look a bit richly valued. Next-year P/E of 13.7x is well ahead of the 11x of twelve months ago. On a long-term PEG basis (i.e. current-year P/E divided by projected EPS growth times 100), the 1.3x multiple still seems reasonable to me, but it has certainly climbed over the past year as well.

Yet, I continue to believe that the higher price is justified for the quality that an investor can get with this stock. In the financial services space, I continue to like, above all other names, AXP on the payment and consumer side, and JPMorgan (JPM) in diversified banking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.