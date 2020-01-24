Cenovus: Back Down Under $9 Again - Stick With The Refiners

My advice continues to be: the best way to play oil sands production is via the refiners, not the producers.

And that was before oil prices sold-off due to the new virus emanating out of China.

This big oil sands producer can't seem to maintain a rally in the shares up to the US$10 level.

Cenovus (CVE) shares recently rallied up to over US$10. But just like the two previous rallies to that level, this one was very short-lived and shares are tumbling back down - once again - to under US$9:

With a relatively small yield of 2%, the best strategy with Cenovus appears to be: buy at $9 and sell at $10.

That's because oil sands producers have the same problem lower-48 producers have in the new era of energy abundance: too many producers producing too many molecules. That results in lower prices. In fact, oil sands production supplies were so plentiful in late 2018 that pipeline exit capacity wasn't enough to clear it all. Storage facilities soon backed up and there was simply a glut of the stuff. This problem got so bad the CEO of Cenovus ran to the Alberta government asking for help in instituting mandated oil sands production cuts. The government realized the severity of the problem and was more than happy to put mandated production cuts on oil sands producers.

But it's not only an abundance of production that is working against Cenovus. So too is the big discount Western Canadian Select ("WCS") trades in relation to WTI. Just a couple of weeks ago, the discount reached $24/bbl - the highest since the glut in November of 2018.

According to Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta, the widening WCS discount suggests Canadian oil sands is at high risk of a "blowout". Gupta suggests if the differential widens beyond US$25/bbl:

... (the) Alberta government might be forced to step back in and raise the volumes on mandated cuts to control bloating inventory situation.

The Refiners

So - and as I have been saying for many years now - the best way to play the oil sands is via the refiners, not the producers. The best way to illustrate this is through a slide from the Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 presentation:

Note that WTI averaged $56.44/bbl during PSX's Q3 and that its realized 3:2:1 refining margin for its Central Corridor refineries was a very strong $15.99/bbl. That's a remarkable 28.3% on every barrel of feedstock run through its mid-con refineries. Speaking of feedstock (mostly WCS and Permian based barrels), note that PSX's mid-con refineries had a massive $2.23/bbl feedstock advantage as compared to the overall market (one of the green bars on the waterfall chart above).

Also note that PSX's mid-con refineries have the best realized margins of all the regions it operates in:

Mid-con: $15.99/bbl

Atlantic Basin: $11.48/bbl

Gulf Coast: $8.34/bbl

West Coast: $10.11/bbl

Worldwide: $11.88/bbl

And the biggest reason for the mid-con refinery advantage is super cheap Canadian oil sands feedstock.

Now of course Cenovus is a 50/50 partner with Phillips 66 on the Wood-River Borger refining joint-venture. As a result, much of the WCS feedstock run through the two refineries likely comes straight from Cenovus. And this is a good thing. In fact, I have said in the past that without Cenovus' 50% interest in the WRB JV with PSX, the company may not have survived the high debt load the company was saddled with after the big oil sands acquisition with ConocoPhillips (COP). See my Seeking Alpha article: Cenovus: Rule #1 - When You Are In A Hole, Stop Digging.

That said, Wood River and Borger have a combined capacity of 512,000 bpd (256,000 bpd net to CVE). So what margin Cenovus loses by producing WCS it largely recoups in operator PSX's crack margin using the advantaged WCS feedstock. The problem, of course, is that Cenovus' full-year 2018 oil sands production averaged 362,996 bpd. That's over 100,000 bpd of (discounted) oil sands production higher than the company's exposure to refining capacity.

Summary & Conclusion

It's been nearly three years since Cenovus' big oil sands acquisition with ConocoPhillips and the stock still hasn't sustainably regained the $10 level, let alone the ~$12 level it was at when it announced the big deal. Today, there is no big reason to invest in Cenovus going forward as it competes directly with other big oil sands producers like Suncor (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO) that have substantial refining capacity. In addition - both those companies are not pragmatic enough to stop putting a priority on oil sands production growth and have delusion of significantly and profitably growing production in the future. It's a race to the bottom in the oil sands very reminiscent of the L-48 shale patch.

So, take my advice - shun Cenovus and all oil sands producers for that matter and stick with a refiner like Phillips 66. Not does PSX have excellent feedstock advantaged refining assets, but also a very strong midstream pipeline business that is displaying rapid growth. PSX has significantly undervalued considering its P/E=10.2 and a superior annual dividend of $3.60/share for a yield of 3.5%. In addition, PSX typically increases its dividend for the May payment and I would expect another healthy (~10%) increase this year.

If you simply have to invest in an upstream oil producer, stick with ConocoPhillips. Even without refining assets, COP's production base - arguably the lowest cost in the entire industry - is currently generating tons of FCF. And remember, should Cenovus' shares miraculously recover, COP still owns 208 million CVE shares, or 16% of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.