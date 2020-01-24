Watch For A Sugar Price Pullback

Sugar has had a tremendously good start to the new year, with sugar #11 futures prices on the ICE exchange recently hitting a 2-year high. And while some additional momentum-driven gains are certainly possible in the days ahead, sugar is looking over-stretched and in need of a pullback. In this report, I'll make the case that sugar will soon run into resistance and "correct" some of its September-January rally before continuing its bull market.

Things have been looking up for sugar traders since the resource began its vigorous rally last September. Sugar futures prices have gained a remarkable 36% since bottoming last summer. This impressive run is clearly visible in the following graph, which shows the continuous contract sugar price from a 1-year perspective.

But, as veteran commodity traders know from experience, "all good things must come to an end." The rally in sugar is becoming over-stretched technically and is therefore increasingly vulnerable to a bear raid. Historically, it's rare for sugar prices to rise more than four consecutive months without some type of corrective move - either a price decline or a lateral consolidation (i.e. extended sideways move). Moreover, some of the latest fundamental developments suggest that trader sentiment could soon turn sour toward the sweet commodity.

One of the major factors that normally bodes well for a continuation of a sugar rally is a concomitant rally in ethanol prices. Ethanol has increased in value as a secondary market for sugarcane growers in recent years since the crop can be used to produce the biofuel. Consequently, rising ethanol price has frequently helped facilitate higher sugar prices.

Indeed, rising ethanol prices can be good news for the sugar industry since it encourages cane growers to allocate more of their crop for ethanol production. When crude oil prices persistently increase, it eventually makes ethanol more attractive as an alternative fuel. Then, when some of the sugar crop is consequently funneled into ethanol production, it tends to reduce supply gluts which periodically build up in the sugar market.

Rising crude oil prices also tend to make ethanol more attractive as a fuel alternative. As I mentioned in a recent report, if WTI crude oil prices manage to exceed $60/barrel in the coming months, ethanol demand will almost certainly increase and, consequently, sugarcane will be diverted away from the food market and toward biofuel production - particularly in Brazil. However, with crude oil prices in the process of slumping and currently hovering around the $56/barrel level (below), the ethanol allocation incentive for sugarcane producers isn't there yet.

Unquestionably, sugar could use some help in the form of increased allocations of supply to ethanol production right now. There's an old saying among commodity traders that goes, "High prices cure high prices." This is particularly true among agricultural commodities when growers are encouraged to produce more supply whenever they see prices for that commodity rise in a sustained fashion. The extended rally in sugar prices since last September will undoubtedly encourage increased sugar-for-food production in the coming year. While oversupply isn't yet a concern for the sweet commodity, recent setbacks in the global ethanol industry may cause sugar traders to begin discounting a decline in sugar-for-ethanol.

China is currently the world's fourth-largest ethanol consumer and producer, as well as the world's third-largest sugar cane grower. The country has big plans for the further expansion of its ethanol industry, and both sugar and corn as feedstocks are likely to play an increasing role in this growth in the coming years. However, it was recently announced that China would suspend its long-awaited ethanol mandate in 2020.

The plan was originally designed to increase China's ethanol content in its national gasoline supply to 10%. But, in late December, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced it would stop the nationwide introduction of the plan, based in part on food security concerns on the part of China's government.

A November 2019 report from Gro Intelligence made the following observation concerning sugar-to-ethanol:

Sugarcane ethanol is cheaper to produce than corn ethanol, and sugarcane is seven times as efficient as corn in terms of the energy required to produce it compared to the energy delivered by consumption.

The Gro Intelligence report also noted that if China had to turn to Brazil in order to supply its ethanol needs, Brazil would likely be forced to increase production of the biofuel by over 14 billion liters. This in turn would necessitate an increase in Brazil's sugarcane crop of around 45%.

Unfortunately, the temporary setback in the form of China's halt to the ethanol mandate is a disappointment to the world's major ethanol producers, including both Brazil and the U.S. It was widely expected that the mandate would mean increased ethanol imports for China, and subsequently, higher demand for sugar and corn in order to make possible higher ethanol production levels. But this latest setback will likely cause sugar traders to reassess the commodity's continued upside potential in the very near term. At minimum, it could easily be used as an excuse to book some profits among traders after sugar's latest rally.

More importantly, until ethanol prices show signs of increasing, it wouldn't be surprising for the rate of ascent in sugar's bull market to begin slowing. The outlook for higher crude oil and ethanol prices was much brighter earlier this month when oil prices exploded higher on the Iran-U.S. military threat. But that threat has since cooled off, resulting in lower fuel prices.

Below is a graph showing the February 2020 ethanol futures price on the CBOT. Ethanol is currently testing its previous low near the $1.30 level from last August. It hasn't made any meaningful progress in months, and until the WTI crude oil price exceeds $60/barrel, ethanol is likely to remain near its recent lows.

In conclusion, the extraordinary rally in sugar futures prices is becoming increasingly vulnerable to a pullback based on both technical and fundamental considerations. The sugar price has already gained close to 40% since September and has rallied for four consecutive months. This level of over-extension has historically resulted in a pullback, or else a multi-week lateral trading range, for sugar prices. Furthermore, in order for sugar's bull market to remain healthy, a price correction to some degree is necessary.

Recent setbacks in the ethanol market - of which sugar is an important feedstock - will also likely fuel negative sentiment toward sugar futures in the near term. Traders who haven't done so should therefore book some profit in long positions in sugar futures or sugar ETFs and also raise protective stops. While my intermediate-term bullish stance toward sugar is unchanged, a near-term price correction appears likely in view of the variables we've discussed here.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE). After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I've taken some profit in CANE and have also raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $7.15 level.

