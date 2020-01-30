Ventas Is Overpriced And Risky

Co-produced by John Windelborn

As I see it, there are a few main reasons that someone invests in healthcare-based companies, be REITs or regular corporations. First is a desire to capitalize on the often quoted “gray wave” or the rapidly-expanding elderly population. Second would be a desire to have a low volatility investment that's resistant to the effects of a recession. While good in theory, both are a little bit overvalued in relation to other investments, in my opinion.

source

The various healthcare companies have different niche markets that they operate in, namely triple-net leased senior housing, senior housing operating, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, research/academia, and hospitals. “The Big 3” healthcare REITs, that's Ventas (VTR), HCP and Welltower (WELL), are fairly diversified in their holdings, with about 25% triple-net leased properties, 25% MOBs, 25% senior housing operating, 10% hospitals and 15% research/academia properties. There are more pure-play options out there, including HYL favorite Medical Properties Trust (MPW), which only invest in a single segment, and while they may be riskier than a diversified company, their stock price action may not be.

Ticker HCP (PEAK) WELL VTR MPW Style Diversified Diversified Diversified Hospitals Expected FFO per share growth 0% -1% 0% ~10% Trailing P/FFO 21.8 19.0 15 16.1 Yield 4.58% 4.4% 5.75% 5.13% Payout Ratio* 100% 84% 83% 79%

*Calculated by dividend divided by FFO, not FAD (VTR’s dividend / FAD = 100%)

The good news is that this provides some safety if one segment experiences declines, as strengths in the others can keep earnings from dropping. The bad news is that the market, especially lately, seems to punish segment operational weakness disproportionately more severely than segment strengths. Take for example, LyondellBasell (LYB), a company that John Windelborn, co-author of HYL, wrote about at the ~$76-77 range that plunged 9.4% on what the market deemed a bad earnings report. All of their operating segments showed growth and improvement except for their refining segment which saw some declines. They also struggled with a tough comparative quarter due to tax reform inflating past profits. The market didn’t care about the overall strength and free cash flow, it only focused on the struggles of the refining segment. Since then it has popped almost 20% and shares remain above $90.

Another example of the market discounting segment weakness involves Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) and UMH Properties (UMH) where their questionable REIT investment portfolio distracts analysts and investors from their strong main operations and results in a significant discount to peers and only recently has led to expected gains.

Here at High Yield Landlord, we take a conservative approach, choosing to invest primarily in real assets and favor high, predictable cash flow at discounted prices. We believe that the market can punish or reward stocks in an extreme way and we seek to capitalize on this mispricing. We have the ability and the mindset to hold onto a strong conviction pick through disappointment because as long as the investment thesis remains intact, the market should eventually catch -on to the true value of our holdings. While we wait, we are usually collecting a strong dividend yield (aided by the market undervaluing the stock) and can quickly compound our wealth through reinvested income.

Where this all comes to an intersection is with the recently beaten-down stock Ventas:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ride has been a bit of a wild one for a so-called "Sleep-Well-At-Night" stock. The past month has been dreadful for stockholders, and this article attempts to determine if this is just a temporary pullback or a longer-term market reevaluation, and if the stock appears to be a good investment or not.

Latest Quarterly (3Q 2019) Results

We start our look at the last quarter earnings results which caused the massive drop that you can see in the chart.

What the headline doesn’t tell you is that the beat was on low expectations. FFO declined 3.1% YoY, same-store NOI growth was up only 0.1% YoY and guidance for NOI was lowered. It’s no surprise then, that after being up slightly in pre-market trading, the stock tanked 8.93% to close the day.

Ventas was clearly overvalued heading into this dreadful earnings report. Historically, the stock trades around 14-16 times FFO, with prices out of that range representing overvaluation and undervaluation. This is why it’s so strange to us that people were buying the stock when it was approaching 18x FFO above $70 this summer despite being fully aware that estimates were calling for a -6% FFO contraction. Now, the stock price is in the mid-55 range which represents a ~15x FFO, which appears to be roughly in-line with historical valuations. This is not quite looking like the bargain that many are claiming the stock to be given the difficulties that Ventas is facing.

Some of the details from the report were very positive, and we would be doing readers a disservice if we did not acknowledge the strengths. First and foremost, the company showed great performance from their Research and Innovation property portfolio:

Source: Image from VTR November NAREIT presentation

Same store NOI growth is coming in incredibly strong, at 10.6%, and occupancy is just shy of 97%. These are astounding numbers and are frankly saving the rest of the company in the optics department. However, they represent such a small portion of the company (they are trying to grow it) that they don’t make up for the rest of the struggles. Total office property NOI growth of 3.7% is good growth except for when you recall that we were up 10.6% for the R&I segment alone. I expect their MOB NOI to be similar to the 2.5% that we are seeing from pure-play MOB companies Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Healthcare Realty (HR). Total office occupancy is sitting at 90.1% which is rather low relative to a lot of our target investments >96% but rather common for MOBs.

The triple-net lease property segment which represents 36% of the company’s annual NOI, grew by 2.1% on a same-store basis and is performing as expected. This is where the stability of the company should originate, as NNN leases are usually considered the pinnacle of safety and have historically performed quite well through economically turbulent times.

Source: Image from 3Q19 VTR Earnings Presentation

As Trapping Value points out in his excellent article published following the fateful earnings report, the rent coverage of the NNN lease tenants are cause for concern. In total, 12.7% of the company’s annualized NOI is coming from tenants in very real danger of not being able to pay the rent (≤1.09x). Compare this to MPW’s 0.1% of the company’s investment at coverage ratios “less than 1.5x” and 93.6% averaging 2.8x coverage. This means that investors who are choosing to buy or hold shares in Ventas for the safety may not be doing so in a fully-informed way.

Senior Housing Operating is where the company has struggled the most. Net operating income declined 5% YoY, and since this is roughly 33% of the company, it really hurts FFO for the quarter. Yes, NOI was down for many players in the space so some weakness is expected, but WELL and Sabra (SBRA) experienced same-store NOI growth. The seasonal occupancy bump was absent this fall due to increased supply buildout. The most declines were seen in secondary markets where VTR has some properties. Management said that these trends will continue into 2020, which is why next year’s growth is expected to be negligible. This is why everyone who claims that the demographic trends will be a large tailwind for senior-oriented healthcare is seemingly ignoring the fact that everyone knows that this is happening. Since everyone is rushing to capture the profits from this trend, the oversupply is pushing down occupancy and NOI. This problem is out of the hands of management, as they have no control over what the rest of the sector chooses to do in terms of capex.

One positive about the company is its balance sheet. Ventas boasts a pretty good debt maturity timeline and pretty low interest rates:

Source: Image from 3Q19 VTR Earnings Presentation

It’s a little hard to see, but the first major debt comes due in 2022 and the total average rate of debt is 3.5%. If we continue to exist in a low-interest rate environment, this average interest rate may continue to drift lower which will serve as a tailwind going forward. This 3.5% is far below the upper-6 percent cap rate range at which they are making most of their acquisitions.

The other main positive surrounding Ventas is management’s past track record of successfully being able to pivot the business from disaster, like in 2001 when their sole tenant went bankrupt. The Harvard Business Review ranks CEO Debra Cafaro as the 29th best CEO in the world. She has been on this list often, and has overseen the company’s many pivots, including the one away from Skilled Nursing Facilities, which have seen their fair share of disasters over the past few years. However, being on the highly-esteemed list doesn’t necessarily mean much. Not only did Gilead (GILD) CEO John Martin rank as high as No. 6 in the 2010 list and then oversee the collapse of the company into the shell of its former self before jumping ship, but as much as 30% of the list’s consideration has to do with a CEO’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance principles.

She certainly did not walk the walk on the earnings conference call however, choosing not to answer a tough, but fair, series of questions about the state of the business from an analyst:

Michael Bilerman

Well, I'm just trying to piece together, and maybe the bigger question is this is an unfortunate situation that you have to walk back, and SHOP is much weaker than you expect, and unfortunately you have to manage other managers, so it's not even something internal that you can just fire someone or discipline someone for a bad performance or oversight. But if I look at sort of the guidance and the FFO trajectory, you had an issue last year where numbers have to come down pretty significantly for 2019. You had an Investor Day where I would say you did the reverse which was get people really excited about the future growth profile of the company. You started talking down numbers a little bit on the 2Q call, went further at a conference in September, same things were a little bit weaker, and then dropped today weaker result and a significant change for 2020. And so I can respect the level of wanting to be responsible and get all the numbers in action, but this is not a one-time event. And so I really would like to understand from an enterprise perspective, what else are you doing. You talked about fixing things and maybe doing more dispositions or capital, but more so from your own guidance and financial perspective, what has the last 12 months taught you from that side?

Debra Cafaro

Yes. It's amazing to be at this stage and grade and still be learning good lessons - I would say that again, we've always been known over long periods of time to be reliable and to be forthright. And those are values we hold dear. I would say that one of the lessons is certainly that in a dynamic market like we have now, we have to be disciplined even if people are asking for information earlier or more detailed information, we have to be more disciplined to make sure we have all the inputs that we believe are necessary to have confidence in what we are telling you. And that lesson is reinforced by today. And I – we have – we feel and have a deep responsibility to you and to our shareholders and to all of our stakeholders, and we – that's how I would characterize really what we will do differently going forward and what we've learned.

Michael Bilerman

And then I think the key point that we're all trying to sort of isolate is you've had the confidence to be able to tell the market today we're not going to grow FFO in 2020 based on our trajectory of SHOP that we experienced in the second half and likely some element of what we expect for SHOP next year. And we're going to – please hold off until January when we'll give you all the details. I think some of the other pieces in coming to that comment like $2 billion of investment, that's where I think we're trying to put the pieces to the puzzle together to at least understand you coming and making the declaration of no growth for next year, what does that mean? Does that mean that you should assume zero acquisitions which is by the way historically the way you used to do guidance vs. Investor Day were you layered that into your growth profile? And so I think there are some – it's like apples and oranges, and I think we're all just trying to understand the meaning of your growth and what's embedded generally speaking in that, what's in and what's not.

Debra Cafaro

Right. And what we can say is that growth will be deferred. We – there is a significant amount obviously that is driven by our senior housing. And with respect to the rest of it, we do want to come back to you at the right time and give you some of the more underpinnings of a range…

She offered up business-speak and refused to answer questions until January. If I was an investor in the business I would feel pretty nervous or upset right now. You’re seeing operational weakness and company-issued guidance for zero growth without any explanations, either real or illusory. This is the opposite of what I feel the 29th best CEO in the world should be able to do.

I do not think it's possible to claim that the management of Ventas is globally ranked while also acknowledging that Funds From Operations has declined every year since 2015. Either you have to admit that management did not successfully understand the dynamic market conditions that they found themselves in and were not able to “skate to where the puck was going” (Medical Office Buildings, R&I, hospitals), or you have to admit that having great management does not affect the performance of a company as much as out-of-control supply growth and other external factors.

So to summarize some of the negative takeaways, management expects 0% growth for the company overall for the rest of 2019, the SHOP portfolio that represents one-third of the business will continue to present a very real problem until at least 2021 based on company estimates, and midpoint Q4 FFO is expected to fall to $0.91 per share.

Since Funds Available for Distribution is coming in around 87% of FFO and FFO is expected to hit a midpoint estimate of $0.91 for Q4, next quarter’s FAD represents about $0.7917 per share. The just-announced dividend for January breaks with the tradition of yearly raises and is unchanged for a payout of $0.7925 per share. As you can see, this is 100% of FAD. If we see minimal FFO/FAD growth in 2020, which is a very real possibility, the dividend is essentially frozen.

Nearly all of the bullish articles and comments surrounding Ventas rely on good past performance (with many of them using 2001 and 2009 as start points which offer a skewed view of success) instead of future prospects. If past performance guaranteed future results, then we would be rich, and stocks like Walgreens (WBA), IBM (IBM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Exxon Mobil (XOM), etc., would be making all-time highs instead of the opposite.

It would be one thing if Ventas was struggling with FFO growth but retaining cash through a low payout ratio, as they could reinvest and regain their footing after a few quarters. This is not the case, as virtually all cash produced by the company is being eaten up by the dividend. It also would be acceptable to be flirting with negative growth numbers and a 100% effective payout ratio if we had a lot of recent acquisitions or reasons for earnings to take off higher. However, the $2 billion acquisition pipeline mentioned by management will have to be funded nearly exclusively through debt (albeit cheap debt) or through capital recycling. The problem is that the company already is at 5.9x net debt to EBITDA, which isn’t exactly stellar.

People expecting growth in earnings or the dividend are not fundamental investors, they are technical investors who see the drop and think a rebound is likely. This runs contrary to our preferred style of finding investment opportunities.

HYL-favorite MPW is getting more expensive, it’s true. However, the reasons for its continued upward march in share price are that the company has rapid growth, a decent dividend (although the yield has dropped a lot due to higher share prices), a lower payout ratio, a bigger moat, and the fact that we are looking at currently good performance vs. a hopeful return to past performance such as is the case for Ventas.

Performance since our initial buy thesis on May 21, 2018:

Data by YCharts

Summary

Ventas has historically been a good investment. Leadership of the company is well ranked and has been showered with trophies. A small part of their portfolio is experiencing some pretty hefty NOI growth.

*BUT*

ZERO growth guided for the upcoming year with no clear end in sight for the SHOP portfolio struggles.

A now 100% payout ratio for the company due to declining earnings means no more foreseeable dividend growth (evidenced by five straight quarters of the same dividend).

Net Debt to EBITDA of 5.9x leaves little room for levering up to get out of this problem, and asset sales have been at 7%-plus cap rates lately, indicating poor prices for their dispositions.

Management’s inability or unwillingness to explain any of the details about guidance.

12.7% of their NNN lease tenants are in real danger of not being able to pay current rents, which makes rent escalators not a guaranteed thing.

A company that's looking at zero growth (after years of contraction) can still provide decent returns, but they essentially have to be from the dividend. Since dividend growth is effectively frozen, the current yield should reflect the pricing at which investors would be willing to accept an average return, which for me would be around the 6%-7% range. I would not choose to invest in this company if the yield were less than this, which means that the maximum price where I would be interested would be about $52.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.