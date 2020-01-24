NVE Corporation Pays Us To Wait

Though the company has now officially returned tens of millions to shareholders in dividends, it still has not significantly decreased its cash and marketable securities balance.

Despite the lack of sequential growth, NVE's profit margins are the highest of the decade. These industry-leading margins are helping NVE cover its generous dividend.

NVE Corporation reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results on January 22. Revenue and net income improved year over year. But the company had hoped for sequential improvement compared to the second quarter.

Get paid to wait. It's a common phrase in the investment community. It's another way of communicating that a company pays a decent dividend. It also implies the company is undervalued.

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) is a company paying its shareholders to wait. But it's not undervalued.

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter

When NVE held its fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings call in October 2019, the company was optimistically hopeful about the upcoming quarter.

We're hoping for a third consecutive sequential revenue increase this quarter, the December quarter, as well as year-over-year revenue growth with new products gaining traction and a less challenging compare. (emphasis added)

On January 22, 2020, The spintronics expert reported fiscal 2020 third quarter revenue. Revenue, at $6.46 million, did not improve compared to the second quarter at $6.5 million. However, it did increase year over year by 3.1%.

Likewise, net income, at $3.73 million, did not improve compared to the $3.82 million from the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Yet, it, too, did improve compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter of $3.42 million. Year over year, the increase was a respectable 9% due to improving margins.

Margins

In fact, NVE's profit margin is significantly higher than it's been in the past decade... and the company was already generating the largest margins in the industry.

Source: Author-created from company data

As shown in the chart above, the jump in fiscal 2020 is partially attributable to the company's decreased outlay on research and development.

Research & Development

This certainly does not mean the company is pausing or stagnant in its product development. In fact, it not only introduced a new product line in the fiscal 2020 third quarter, but it also continued to develop it.

In October, it launched its first Tunneling Magnetoresistance [TMR] magnetic switch. The sensor can be powered by a single-cell alkaline battery. The power requirements are so low the company projects the sensor could operate "forever on button cells". The switches also operate at a very high speed.

In November, it expanded the product to operate on lithium or lithium-ion batteries. In December, NVE extended the sensor's field allowing the sensors to operate without being damaged or turning off.

NVE also reached a milestone in the quarter, which will lead to its "most accurate smart sensor ever". The company released a customized IC (integrated circuit) design to tape-out, the final phase before manufacturing.

Market Potential

Electron spin is used in spintronics instead of electron charge. NVE Corporation manufactures spintronic products, high-performance sensors and couplers, to acquire, store, and transmit data. Over the past few years, the company has developed sensors and couplers aimed at revolutionizing several markets - Internet of Things, food safety, automotive, medical, anti-tampering, hearing devices, even deep space.

The new product line launched in the fiscal 2020 third quarter should prove instrumental in the hearing device and medical markets.

And so, we've been developing a lot of products in that space [hearing devices], particularly using our tunneling magnetoresistance platform, which gives us a lot more flexibility and a lot more horsepower, if you will, that we can trade either for sensitivity or power or voltage. This high-field capability allows our sensors to continue to operate when exposed to the large fields of MRI machines, which enables MRI tolerant medical devices. MRI tolerance is important as both medical implants and MRI imaging become more common.

The accuracy of its smart sensors should prove formative for the automotive industry.

And the number of sensors in cars is projected to increase rapidly, driven by a move towards electric, autonomous and more sophisticated safety systems. We're working on specific products. And in particular, we're focusing on current sensors and proximity sensors, because we have interest from automotive manufacturers getting those qualified, and getting those through the rigorous qualification process that automotive manufacturers have and get them into cars.

The Takeaway

So, although the company's fiscal 2020 third quarter revenue did not improve compared to the fiscal 2020 second quarter as the company had hoped, it doesn't appear to be time to hit the panic button. The company continues to design innovative and transformational products. The markets it serves continue to hold potential.

The slight revenue dip could be considered a valid concern, especially for growth investors. But, for those of us invested in NVE Corporation as income investors, the improved margins provide comfort.

The margins helped enable the fiscal 2020 third quarter to mark a significant milestone for the company. With the November 2019 dividend payment, NVE passed the $100 million mark in total distributions.

NVE implemented its dividend program in the fiscal 2015 third quarter (ending December 2014) and initially dispensed $10 million. Quarterly dividend payments of $1.00 per share began in fiscal 2016 (beginning April 1, 2015).

...our plan for capital allocation is to continue large cash dividends and opportunistic share repurchases until we significantly decrease our marketable securities. We're planning to return tens of millions of dollars in total to shareholders before we might decrease or eliminate dividends.

When it made the first dividend payment, NVE had $106 million in cash and marketable securities. When NVE makes its next dividend payment in February, it will have dispensed $106 million. Thus, it has returned tens of millions to shareholders. It could be argued the option to decrease or eliminate dividends is now on the table.

And yet, NVE should still have over $70 million in cash and marketable securities after the next payment. It could just as easily be argued the company has not yet significantly decreased its cash hoard. In that regard, the company is more likely to see its operating cash cover the distribution than it is to see its cash balance decrease significantly. Year to date, in fiscal 2020, operating cash has covered 86% of the dividend distribution.

Source: Author-created from company data

It doesn't seem a stretch to classify NVE Corporation as a rare company - one with impressive growth potential yet paying a generous dividend. And, in such a scenario, it's easy to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.