Freeport-McMoRan: Last Opportunity

A dip to $10 will be the last opportunity to buy Freeport-McMoRan this low.

The company will become a cash flow machine in 2021 as copper and gold production ramps.

The market sold the stock based on weak Q1 production sales targets despite predicted weakness due to the Grasberg mine transitioning underground.

After reporting solid Q4 results, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is taking a large hit. As expected, the market is too focused on short-term production volatility as the copper miner shifts mining at the large Grasberg mine in Indonesia to underground. My bullish investment thesis on this stock has investors buying the dip with an ultimate entry point below $10 for investors that missed that last couple of recommendations.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Quarterly Production Fears

The stock weakness following Q4 results appears all related to the forecasted Q1 production dip. The copper miner beat both EPS estimates and revenues, so the quarterly results were good enough to warrant a rally.

The issue arose with the guidance for Q1 copper sales at 725 million lbs., down from 906 million lbs. in the prior quarter. The nearly 20% reduction in copper sales is concerning, but the company forecast a big rebound in sales starting with Q2 as production ramps.

Freeport-McMoRan expects to add at least 65 million lbs. in quarterly sales each quarter throughout 2020. The copper miner forecasts Q3 sales to actually top the recent Q4 levels.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4'19 presentation

The issue isn't just copper. Freeport-McMoRan expects key gold sales to plunge to only 105 thousand ounces in Q1. The company sold 317 thousand ounces in Q4 and averaged nearly 250 thousand ounces per quarter in 2019. Gold sales will rebound sharply throughout 2020 with a strong Q4 at 285 thousand ounces of gold.

In addition, Freeport-McMoRan forecasts 2021 and 2022 production levels above the Q4 run rates. Importantly, copper will reach a nearly 4.0 billion lbs. run rate in Q4, and the company forecasts 2020 sales topping 4.3 billion lbs.

Cash Flow Machine

Outside of the Q1 sales dip, Freeport-McMoRan will quickly return to a cash flow machine. The copper market remains undersupplied with global inventories at multi-year lows.

The lower copper production levels from the leading copper company during Q1 won't help the exchange inventories. Industry experts like Wood Mackenzie predict the market in structural undersupply in 2029 in large part due to the low copper prices the last couple of years.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4'19 presentation

With copper prices around $2.75/lb, Freeport-McMoRan predicts the company generating $6 billion in annual EBITDA and over $4 billion in operating cash flows. The stock only has a market value of close to $17 billion here.

A big key is the cash flow estimates based on copper at only $2.75/lb. The opportunity exists for copper reaching far above $3.00/lb.

Going up to $3.25/lb., Freeport-McMoRan generates EBITDA above $8 billion and operating cash flows approaching $6 billion. The stock only has an enterprise value of ~$25 billion here, and the cash flows generated in 2021/2022 will all but eliminate the net debt balance of $7.8 billion. One could foresee a scenario where the company has no net debt, placing the enterprise value at $17 billion, with an EBITDA target of $8 billion.

The risk always exists that the current coronavirus issue stalls Chinese economic growth and reduces end demand for copper. Copper prices could plunge to lows below $2.50/lb where Freeport-McMoRan wouldn't be cash flow positive.

Such negative outcomes would only reduce mine expansions and lower future supplies. The long-term structural inventory gap would only widen in such a scenario, so investors shouldn't fear an adverse price here.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan remains priced for trough production numbers. As the company rolls into higher sequential production numbers this year, the stock should rally. The stock weakness from the Q1 sales guidance is likely the last chance to buy the stock in the $10 to $11 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.