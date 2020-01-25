Fifth Third Still Lackluster In A Few Important Respects

Management has been successful with its Project NorthStar efficiency goals, but lingering underwhelming loan growth is an issue, as are ongoing reports of employee defections to BMO Harris.

Credit where due - Fifth Third's (FITB) integration of MB Financial appears to be going well, and the bank is producing good fee-based income growth, which is an important consideration in an environment where spread revenue growth opportunities are limited. Unfortunately, the company is not really distinguishing itself on loan growth nor pre-provision profit growth, and those were concerns that had me neutral on the stock back in the summer (the shares are down slightly since then, underperforming the sector by around 5%).

Fifth Third is another of those situations where the valuation seems too low now, but I wonder and worry about the likelihood of weak loan growth and pre-provision profit growth limiting the gains. Management's guidance seems relatively encouraging on that score, but I'm worried about reports of ongoing defections from the bank and what they may say about long-term loan growth in the now-key Chicago market.

A Mixed Quarter, But Basically Okay In Most Respects

Fifth Third had a mixed-to-okay quarter, with decent performance in revenue items, okay expense control, and a slight beat at the pre-provision line that was largely undone by higher provisioning. Net-net, core EPS was about $0.04 to $0.05 light, but I think most investors will look past that, given the nature of the miss and the relatively sturdy guidance for 2020.

Revenue rose almost 18% yoy, but fell 2% qoq, coming in a little better than expected. Net interest income rose a little less than 14% yoy and fell about 1% qoq, a relatively ordinary result that beat expectations slightly. Net interest margin was a little better than expected (2bp), while earning asset totals were in line with expectations. Fee income was once again the star, with core growth of 25% yoy and 3% qoq contraction that was good for a roughly 2% beat. Corporate banking has been doing well for Fifth Third (up 18% yoy this quarter), though it weakened from the prior quarter (down 9%), and Fifth Third also saw weaker sequential comparisons (down 23%) in the always-volatile mortgage banking business.

Core operating expenses rose about 19% yoy and were flat sequentially, a slight miss in absolute terms and efficiency ratio (about 10bp). Core pre-provision profits rose 12% yoy but declined more than 4% qoq, beating expectations modestly (2%, about $0.005/share). Provision expense was over $50 million higher than expected, though, driving the miss versus sell-side average estimates.

Sluggish Loan Growth Remains A Concern

Loan growth is a key growth engine for banks, and Fifth Third is not doing particularly well here. Misses on loan growth have been widespread this quarter, and Fifth Third is yet another bank to come up about 1% short of expectations this quarter (I'm not sure what it is about "1%" that's the magic number this quarter…).

Loans rose 15% yoy on an end of period basis and 16% on an average balance basis, while rising only slightly in the qoq comparison - below the Fed's data for large (up 1.1% qoq) and small (up 1.4% qoq) banks this quarter. C&I lending was soft, down 0.6% qoq, while CRE lending was a little better with 1.3% qoq growth. Auto lending grew nicely (up over 5% qoq), and card loans were up 2% qoq, but mortgages were down slightly (a little surprising to me, given healthy trends in the industry).

Loan yields weakened a little more than average for its peer group, with loan yields down 12bp yoy but 26bp qoq.

Deposits rose about 17% yoy on both an eop and average basis, and likewise rose about 1% qoq under both methodologies. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose 13% yoy (inflated by the MB deal) and a little more than 1% qoq. Interest-bearing deposit costs declined 19bp qoq, while overall deposit costs declined 3bp yoy and 14bp qoq to 0.60% - a pretty healthy cost number relative to its peer group. As a reminder, Fifth Third remains a little more asset-sensitive than average (bad in a Fed loosening cycle), but management has swaps kicking in to help mitigate rate risk.

Credit was a little confusing, but okay on an underlying basis. The 28% qoq increasing in non-performing loans doesn't look great, but more than half of that increase is tied to the bank's conversion to a national charter and the change of converting to OCC rules. Likewise, with the NPA ratio, where two-thirds of the 15bp qoq increase was attributable to the OCC rules. Even so, criticized loans rose throughout 2019, and this is something to monitor. I don't believe Fifth Third has a looming credit problem, but higher credit expenses could chew into profit growth in 2020.

Reassuring Guidance, But Still Work Left To Do

I think investors were braced for weak guidance from Fifth Third on 2020 results, but what they got was pretty encouraging. Net interest income won't be very strong (probably 2% or so growth), but stronger fee growth should offset that (and I've pointed out in several pieces that strong fee-generating businesses, like those at U.S. Bancorp (USB) are invaluable in times like these).

With management projecting revenue growth of 4% or better and expense growth of 2% to 3%, positive operating leverage should be apparent. Loan growth of 4% was encouraging, but I don't think they'll get there, particularly with risks to C&I loan growth from the election cycle.

Longer term, loan growth remains a real key here. The company has done a good job of reducing its deposit costs, and the corporate banking business seems to be doing well. On the other hand, a lot of Fifth Third's core markets aren't growing that fast, and the bank is facing increasingly intense pressure in middle-market lending. I'd also note some ongoing risk from MB deal integration; Bank of Montreal (BMO) just hired another two executives away from Fifth Third, and there were reports back in October of large-scale defections from Fifth Third to BMO Harris and other area banks. This isn't uncommon after mergers, but if Fifth Third can't shore this up, it risks seeing the main benefits of the deal literally walk out the door.

The Outlook

Updating my model for fourth quarter results, I still expect 2020 and 2021 to be relatively soft years, but I expect core earnings growth to reaccelerate in 2022 and onward, driving low-to-mid single-digit core earnings growth over the next five and 10 years. Of course, modeling bank earnings that far out always means making projections (guesses, really) about loan demand, rates, and so on; most likely, Fifth Third's actual earnings will deviate from that underlying growth rate by meaningful degrees, but I believe the underlying trajectory will be in the low-to-mid single digits. Applying my valuation approaches, discounted core earnings, and ROTCE-based P/TBV primarily, I arrive at a fair value around $34.

The Bottom Line

An upside of around 15% with bank stocks gets my attention, and I do think Fifth Third is a name to watch. I think the biggest issues right now are the loan growth performance, the prospect for mediocre pre-provision profit growth, and the headline risk of more defections from the MB Financial deal. Fifth Third management has done a lot of good things (Project NorthStar has been quite successful), but shoring up the loan growth prospects is probably the most important item on the to-do list now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.