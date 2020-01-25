Tesla's Sweet Timing On Its BEV Truck

One of the things about being a visionary is that you see the world before others and so sometimes you come prepared when big changes occur. I've been arguing for a while that this is part of the reason for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) dramatic share price rise recently, as the investment community begins to understand. Undoubtedly, the current rapid share price appreciation has a lot to do with a very seamless build for the new Shanghai Gigafactory, which has released its first Model 3 cars and is manufacturing batteries too. However, I think there is much more to the Tesla story and the times favor those who are prepared. Here I address changes in regulation of the sulfur content of fuel, which will have a huge impact on shipping, but its flow-on might also impact diesel supply for ground transport. This, along with a general pullback in Class 8 truck orders in 2019, could foreshadow favorable conditions for the Tesla Semi release.

Tesla Semi for limited release later this year

Tesla Semi - Source: insideevs.com

As is usual for Tesla, there is often a lot of debate about when things are going to happen. The shorters invariably claim that the sky is falling in and that developments like the Tesla Semi are a smokescreen rather than reality. Nevertheless, while these big innovations often experience some delays, Tesla's track record is to release products. And so it is with the Semi which seems to have gone from expected further delays to release in this calendar year.

A leaked e-mail from the Tesla Truck team updates the current status of Tesla Semi development, including information about testing under challenging conditions; limited production is foreshadowed in the second half of 2020. The e-mail also indicates advanced discussions concerning heavy BEV charging solutions, which have been discussed over recent years, because the existing Tesla fast charging network for cars won't be adequate.

The basic details of the Tesla Semi indicate that it is a Class 8 truck with a base price of $150,000-200,000, a full load of 80,000 pounds, and range of 300-500 miles. Expected fuel savings are ~$200,000 over a million mile lifetime.

A reason for accelerated interest in the Tesla Semi?

Has the Semi moved up the priority list for Tesla? If so why might that be?

A possible partial explanation could be in a mandated major shift in fuel quality for shipping, which might impact all diesel fuel supplies. The IMO (International Maritime Organization) has mandated that as of 1 January 2020, emissions from ships cannot exceed a sulfur content of 0.5%. It turns out that this was mandated in an IMO treaty signed 10 years ago, but knowledge of it is not well recognized outside the transport industry. A recent article that covered the impact of new requirements for lowered sulfur content in fuel used for international shipping on 1 January 2020 suggested that it seems likely to impact diesel supplies generally and for land transport in particular.

This got me thinking about the cost of running big diesel trucks and so I arrive at the Tesla Semi. Some might call this too long a straw to draw, but the article makes clear that changing the sulfur content for shipping from ~3.5% to 0.5% is a bit of an earthquake for shipping. An IMO estimate of global impact could be up to $5 trillion over five years, making it the largest ever regulatory change in the oil industry. It is suggested that small users (compared with the ocean transport industry) such as farmers, airlines, truckers and mines are going to be hardest hit because they have weak bargaining power compared with supertankers and container ships. The effect that this might have on diesel prices for land transport is suggested from historical data covering the introduction of the ultra-low-sulfur diesel mandate in 2005, which led to a rise in the price of diesel in the period 2006-2008, with the cost of diesel to truckers being $140 billion in 2008 against $110 billion in 2007.

There is considerable discussion within the trucking industry about how the new IMO rule will impact trucking. Some argue that the new shipping rule won't have much impact, while others talk about substantial diesel price hikes. The new rule could contribute to a more general malaise in the big trucking industry and ACT Research forecast 2020 North American Class 8 production to fall to 224,000 units (down more than 100,000) compared with 2019. For most of 2019, Class 8 truck orders were below replacement level. Given some expectations that there will be a turnaround in heavy truck orders later this year, this might be a good time for the introduction of the Tesla Semi.

Competition for the Tesla Semi

Land goods transport is clearly a huge market opportunity for electric vehicles, and so it isn't surprising that Tesla isn't alone in seeking to enter this market. A recent review of other land transport electric vehicle opportunities indicates a number of companies seeking to enter the space.

Clearly, Tesla won't be without competition, but analysis of seven potential competitors indicates a variety of different approaches to electric trucks and few that will provide direct competition to the Tesla Semi for big-truck, long-distance transport. Four of these competitors are startups (Chanje, Nikola, Rivian and Workhorse) which means no track record for survival.

Rivian is to be taken seriously because it is Amazon-backed (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Amazon has indicated it plans to purchase 100,000 of its BEV delivery trucks. These trucks are much smaller than the Class 8 Tesla Semi and will compete in the local delivery truck market rather than long-distance transport.

Chanje is another small BEV truck which is addressing the small-scale, limited-delivery market and it is already in the market. This truck has only a 150 mile range and 3 ton payload, but it has orders for 1,000 of its vehicles which will be leased to FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Workhorse is another competitor for the small delivery truck market with an order for 950 small trucks for UPS. Workhorse is also reputed to be one of a small group of companies competing for a $6.3 billion contract to deliver 186,000 United States Postal Service vehicles.

None of these three companies will compete with the Tesla Semi as their focus is on local package delivery markets. These are huge markets worth watching, and these electric trucks will compete with conventional diesel internal combustion engine trucks.

Of the trucks considered in the review of electric trucks, just three compete in Tesla's large payload, long-distance-haul markets.

Nikola is an interesting startup which looks to be primarily a fuel cell (hydrogen) play, with BEV versions as a quicker route to market and insurance policy in case hydrogen doesn't make it. While hydrogen trucks make more sense than hydrogen vehicles (which I think aren't going to be successful), they still need completely new refueling infrastructure, which probably needs governmental support which isn't yet apparent. Despite orders for 14,000 of its vehicles planned for first release in 2021, the fact that it may be tied to hydrogen infrastructure and its startup status makes Nikola a risky proposition. Nikola has made some extravagant claims about owning new battery technology, but given that there has been no disclosure concerning claims of doubled energy density, one needs to wait and see whether there is substance to claims of both revolutionary fuel cell and battery technology. Indeed if it has new battery technology, why bother with fuel cells and building a hydrogen infrastructure?

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) is the established company that plans to take a substantial position in the short-range trucking industry with a vehicle that has just 125 miles range. It already has short-range trucks in the US market.

This leaves two established players that are building technology to compete directly with Tesla, Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF).

Volvo is talking about heavy duty electric trucks in concept. Details of the range and price of the Volvo electric trucks are unclear, but the early release trucks seem to be smaller than the Tesla Semi, and there seems to be concern about charging network for Class 8 versions.

Daimler announced its 18-wheeler BEV with 250 mile range in 2018, it delivered its first two big trucks to Californian customers in 2019, and it plans production to start in late 2021. It seems like Daimler is about one year behind the Tesla Semi release.

It also has a smaller BEV truck to compete in the small local delivery market. Daimler has talked a good story combining all of its truck developments to claim that it will have more BEV trucks on US roads than Tesla, but currently Daimler seems significantly behind Tesla in the Class 8 area.

Of course, there are other developments in the large electric truck area, but I've been surprised at the lack of immediate competition for the Class 8 Tesla Semi currently. This is a powerful reason for Tesla to get aggressive about its Semi launch.

Conclusion

The news of Tesla bringing forward release of its Semi to later this year (rather than 2021) is a big deal as I describe here, and it comes at a time when its 500,000 vehicle annual capacity Chinese facility is finishing its first Model 3 cars. It is likely to also manufacture the Model Y in its Shanghai facility and, in a new R&D facility, design and build a Chinese Tesla. Tesla has chosen a site for its 4th Gigafactory in Europe (Germany) and release of the Model Y is imminent.

Here I've argued that the Tesla Semi is a major opportunity in a small field for release of a big electric truck with a huge market that seems ripe for expansion later this year.

The foregoing represents a lot of new business development and new releases, and hence there is a reasonable chance that something will get delayed. I'm struggling to invest in Tesla at the current share price, but it is certainly on my watch list for when there is a slip up and a share price correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.