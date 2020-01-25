Stay Prudent With Birchcliff Energy's Huge Forecasted Free Cash Flow

The company also communicated an attractive five-year plan that will maximize free cash flow by 2024.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) released its 2020 capital program and, surprisingly, it also announced a five-year plan.

At first sight, Birchcliff's medium-term prospects look bright. According to the plan, the Canadian oil and gas producer should generate C$270 million of free funds flow in 2024. In addition, management expects total debt to shrink to C$100 million by that time.

Considering the company's current market capitalization of C$476 million, which corresponds to less than two times its forecasted free cash flow in 2024, the investment proposition looks attractive. But investors should take management's plan with a grain of salt.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Free funds flow and production growth in 2020?

Let's start with the 2020 guidance summarized in the table below.

Source: Press release January 2020

The capital expenditures in the range of C$340 million to C$360 million exceed management's previous estimates. The Q2 2019 press release indicated:

"We have increased our capital budget by C$38 million to C$242 million. We anticipate that this additional capital will allow us to maintain production in 2020 at or near current levels and reduce the amount of capital that we will need to spend in 2020."

Then, during Q3, management anticipated:

"F&D capital spending to be in the range of C$250 million to C$350 million with annual average production expected to be 78,000 boe/d to 82,000 boe/d."

The upper half of the new F&D capital expenditures exceeds the range of the previous outlook. But this increased capital program doesn't correspond to a higher production range. Management now expects production to average 80,000 boe/d to 82,000 boe/d in 2020.

Taking into account the midpoint of guidance, the company should grow its production to 81,000 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d), up 3.8% year over year, assuming 2019 production will reach 78,000 boe/d.

And with this production growth, management expects free funds flow to land in the range of C$10 million to C$30 million.

But you should pay attention to the optimistic price assumptions associated with this forecast. As highlighted in the table above, the company assumes WTI spot price and U.S. gas spot prices will average US$60/bbl and US$2.5/MMbtu respectively (77% of the company's gas production will be exposed to U.S. gas hubs).

However, year-to-date spot and futures oil and gas prices remain far below management's assumptions.

Source: Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Given the sensitivity to adjusted funds flow listed in the table below, free funds flow would become negative if commodity prices remain below management's forecasts. For instance, the low end of expected free funds flow would turn negative if Henry Hub prices average US$2.30/MMBtu instead of US$2.50/MMBtu.

Source: Press release January 2020

In addition, free funds flow excludes many costs: dividend payments, ARO (assets retirement obligation), administrative assets, financing fees, and capital lease obligations.

Thus, the high end of the forecasted free funds flow (C$30 million) barely covers the annual dividend of C$28 million. Estimating the other excluded costs is challenging, but it's pretty safe to assume the company will not generate any free cash flow even if the management's optimistic commodity price assumptions materialize.

The long-term view

Birchcliff's five-year plan assumes the same commodity prices as listed in the 2020 guidance, which is as good as anybody else's guess. In any case, these medium-term assumptions seem reasonable.

The strategy of this multi-year plan consists of maximizing the utilization of the company's infrastructure to reduce per-unit costs. And by holding its production stable over several years, the base decline rate will diminish, which would reduce sustaining costs. In addition, by using its existing capacity, the company won't need growth capex.

As a result of diminishing sustaining capex and with no growth capex as from 2022, annual free funds flow would surge from a range of C$10 million to C$30 million in 2020 to C$270 million in 2024.

Source: Press release January 2020

But this plan also means the company won't have any infrastructure to support production growth if gas prices improve. For instance, LNG Canada's LNG export facility should become operational by 2024, which could lead to higher Canadian gas prices. Birchcliff would have the possibility to use third-party infrastructure, but that will come with less flexibility and higher costs. It could also develop its infrastructure with extra capex, but that would take time.

Besides, maximized free cash flow and reduced debt load by 2024 should support a strong increase in the company's stock price by that time, assuming commodity prices correspond to management's expectations. Conveniently, during Q2 2019, management had extended the expiry date of its performance warrants (exercisable at a price of C$3.00) from January 2020 to January 2025.

Looking forward

Management's strategy of maximizing its existing infrastructure capacity looks attractive. At the time of writing, the stock price of C$1.79 corresponds to a huge free funds flow yield of 56.7%, based on forecasted free funds flow of C$270 million in 2024.

Uncertainty remains significant, though. But even if you apply an arbitrary 15% discount rate to these C$270 million, the corresponding present value - C$154.4 million - still represents an impressive 32% free-funds-flow yield.

But investors should remain prudent. WTI spot price and U.S. gas spot prices must average US$60/bbl and US$2.50/MMbtu, respectively, in 2020 and over the medium term.

In addition, since management has increased its 2020 capital program forecast, investors should consider a margin of safety when taking into account the company's five-year capital program.

