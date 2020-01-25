SandRidge Energy Faces Mounting Challenges Due To Weak Natural Gas Prices

SandRidge's debt level is still reasonable, although it could see a reduction in its borrowing base.

As a result, SandRidge may receive less than $20 per BOE in 2020, while its lease operating expenses could reach $9+ per BOE.

Around 70% of SandRidge's production is natural gas and NGLs, and those commodities are priced at very low levels now.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is facing mounting challenges in 2020 with the weak outlook for prices for NGLs and natural gas, combined with its lack of hedges. It needs decent prices for those commodities in order to fund its oilier North Park Basin development, but now appears likely to end up unable to fund much development without substantial cash burn.

As well, asset sale multiples for non-top tier plays with low oil percentages appear to be pretty modest right now, affecting the value of its NW Stack and Mississippian Lime assets.

Natural Gas And NGLs

The NYMEX natural gas strip for 2020 has dropped to around $2.10, which means that SandRidge could realize only $0.80 per Mcf for its natural gas if its differential remains similar to 2019.

Pricing for NGLs is harder to figure out, but the futures chart for propane indicates significant pricing weakness. Below is the June 2020 propane futures contract, which is getting close to all-time lows again. Thus it would appear that SandRidge's 2020 realizations for NGLs could be around Q3 2019 levels ($10 per BOE) unless there is an improvement.

Updated 2020 Outlook

I had looked at SandRidge before with a $50 million capex budget for 2020 that would result in an estimated 15% decline in production compared to 2019.

With mid-$50s WTI oil and the lower prices for natural gas and NGLs, SandRidge would now end up with $197 million in revenue.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 2,950,000 $51.00 $150 NGLs 2,530,000 $10.00 $25 Natural Gas 27,120,000 $0.80 $22 Total Revenue $197

Its cash expenditures are estimated at $187 million, leading to a projection of $10 million in positive cash flow. That amount of positive cash flow would be achieved by its significantly below maintenance capex budget.

SandRidge is challenged by having relatively high lease operating expenses for production that has a low oil percentage. If its production declines significantly in 2020, lease operating expenses could exceed $9 per BOE for production that is 30% oil. Some Permian producers have lease operating expenses that are half that per BOE, along with over double the oil percentage.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $92 Production Taxes $14 Cash General & Administrative $28 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $50 Total $187

SandRidge did only have $62 million in credit facility debt at the end of Q3 2019 (although it also had a $44 million working capital deficit), so it should be okay with liquidity. It could see a significant borrowing base reduction from $300 million though, due to the combination of weak natural gas and NGL pricing, and declining production in this scenario.

Valuation

At $3 per share, SandRidge is valued at only 2.4x EBITDAX based on the production and commodity prices mentioned above. Including the working capital deficit would increase that to 3.2x EBITDAX though.

While this is a pretty low multiple, at current natural gas and NGL prices, there may not be an effective way for SandRidge to fund more than a limited amount of North Park Basin development. As noted above, it may face a significant borrowing base reduction, so relying too heavily on credit facility borrowings doesn't seem like a good option.

SandRidge's other assets may have pretty modest value. Contango purchased Northern Oklahoma assets out of bankruptcy for around 1.6x EBITDAX (after post-transaction adjustments) or 2.2x EBITDAX (before post-transaction adjustments). This shows the potentially low value of SandRidge's NW Stack and Mississippian Lime assets, although the bankruptcy sale aspect may have pushed down values.

Conclusion

SandRidge Energy is in a bit of a bind with current commodity prices. It has fairly high lease operating expenses and production that is only around 30% oil. Its realized prices for natural gas and NGLs are quite low as well. This means that SandRidge will likely end up with significant production declines if it wants to deliver modestly positive cash flow.

SandRidge's North Park Basin assets may still provide decent returns at mid-$50s oil, but they are far from self funding. SandRidge's other assets have pretty marginal value, as other Northern Oklahoma assets (with a low oil percentage) have fetched 1.6x to 2.2x EBITDAX (depending on whether post-transaction adjustments are included).

