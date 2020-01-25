Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/22/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/22/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and

Cantel Medical (CMD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP);

PNC Financial (PNC); and

Ballantyne Strong (BTN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP);

Williams Sonoma (WSM);

Twilio (TWLO);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Nvidia (NVDA);

Mastercard (MA);

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX); and

AutoNation (AN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NovoCure (NVCR); and

HubSpot (HUBS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $1,321,200 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $812,469 3 Strandberg Steven F DIR Crescent Capital BDC CCAP JB* $319,597 4 Bunch Charles E DIR PNC Financial PNC B $153,110 5 Diker Mark N DIR Cantel Medical CMD B $124,853 6 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $105,562 7 Haney Mark DIR Phillips 66 Partners PSXP AB $101,967 8 Bairrington Phillip David DIR Phillips 66 Partners PSXP AB $101,901 9 Fundamental Global Investors DIR, BO Ballantyne Strong BTN AB $35,784 10 Strong George G Jr DIR Crescent Capital BDC CCAP JB* $27,965

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $37,414,436 2 Lampert Edward S BO AutoNation AN S $16,839,418 3 Doyle William F CB, DIR NovoCure NVCR AS $12,708,815 4 Andera Partners BO Axonics Modulation Technologies AXNX S $9,457,875 5 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $7,661,347 6 Lawson Jeff CEO, DIR, BO Twilio TWLO AS $4,176,211 7 Calderoni Frank CB, CEO Anaplan PLAN JS* $2,703,889 8 Halligan Brian CEO, DIR HubSpot HUBS AS $1,555,606 9 Alber Laura CEO, DIR Williams Sonoma WSM AS $1,534,200 10 Kress Colette VP, CFO Nvidia NVDA AS $1,488,755

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

