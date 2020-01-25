Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/22/20

|
Includes: BTN, CMD, PNC, PPR, PSXP, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/22/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and
  • Cantel Medical (CMD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP);
  • PNC Financial (PNC); and
  • Ballantyne Strong (BTN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP);
  • Williams Sonoma (WSM);
  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Nvidia (NVDA);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX); and
  • AutoNation (AN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$1,321,200

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$812,469

3

Strandberg Steven F

DIR

Crescent Capital BDC

CCAP

JB*

$319,597

4

Bunch Charles E

DIR

PNC Financial

PNC

B

$153,110

5

Diker Mark N

DIR

Cantel Medical

CMD

B

$124,853

6

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$105,562

7

Haney Mark

DIR

Phillips 66 Partners

PSXP

AB

$101,967

8

Bairrington Phillip David

DIR

Phillips 66 Partners

PSXP

AB

$101,901

9

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

Ballantyne Strong

BTN

AB

$35,784

10

Strong George G Jr

DIR

Crescent Capital BDC

CCAP

JB*

$27,965

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$37,414,436

2

Lampert Edward S

BO

AutoNation

AN

S

$16,839,418

3

Doyle William F

CB, DIR

NovoCure

NVCR

AS

$12,708,815

4

Andera Partners

BO

Axonics Modulation Technologies

AXNX

S

$9,457,875

5

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$7,661,347

6

Lawson Jeff

CEO, DIR, BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$4,176,211

7

Calderoni Frank

CB, CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

JS*

$2,703,889

8

Halligan Brian

CEO, DIR

HubSpot

HUBS

AS

$1,555,606

9

Alber Laura

CEO, DIR

Williams Sonoma

WSM

AS

$1,534,200

10

Kress Colette

VP, CFO

Nvidia

NVDA

AS

$1,488,755

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.