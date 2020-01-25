Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 01/24/2020

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 9/30/2019 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported earnings for Q4 2019.

Prices are from 01/24/2020 BEFORE the market closed. Trailing book values are as of 9/30/2019, and our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ratings

We'll share a few ratings. We're bullish on ANH and CHMI. We have positions in both shares. What is unique about ANH and CHMI? They trade at significant discounts to book value. Using the trailing book values from Q3 2019, ANH trades at .81 and CHMI trades at .87. Each is trading at a larger discount than we have generally seen over the last few years.

Let's go deeper into our decision to own shares of CHMI.

Facts From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019

Let's look at how CHMI has done so far in Q3 2019 and what its earnings release showed for Q2 2019.

We expect to be well ahead of the market in predicting the performance of the mortgage REITs portfolio for the quarter to date, but there are some major misconceptions regarding Q2 2019. That's amazing since the REIT already reported results for Q2 2019 and even provided guidance on performance through the end of July. However, its presentations can still confuse many investors.

Up Until August

Book value was up through the end of July. We suspected it would be due to modeling the portfolio, but it is nice to have management confirm it on the earnings call:

The gain of 1% to 2% as of 7/31/2019 resulted in a slightly larger gain than anticipated. Since 7/31/2019, we expect it has moved lower in early August due to the decline in rates. As of late August, the decline in rates has become more significant, but we're still looking at single-digit percentages. That's dramatically different from the plunge in the share price, which was thoroughly into the double digits.

After August

Rates were bottoming out back in August. Since then, we've seen interest rates move higher. Since CHMI owns a large portfolio of MSRs, they benefit from a gradual increase in long-term rates. They want to see slower prepayments. Increasing interest rates after August resulted in a book value gain for Q3 2019. That's a huge difference from the enormous losses investors expected back in August.

Going into Q4, we've seen more positive developments. The yield curve has steepened and the environment has been much more favorable for CHMI. Consequently, we're still bullish on CHMI and maintained a position in the stock:

That 1.19% allocation is much smaller than our position was in late 2019. We own 346 shares, but we closed out 2,640 shares already:

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 9/30/2019.

Our Strategy

We explained our mortgage REIT investing techniques in A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs:

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we've found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog "is random". They don't realize that the sustainable dividend level is also tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn't turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear "random" at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don't want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don't want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step towards the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we're using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on the past values. We're thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We're not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: Bullish on CHMI and ANH.

