Kinder Morgan: A Quality Firm Keeps Delivering

The management team at Kinder Morgan (KMI) continues to prove why the energy products pipeline firm is one of the best midstream prospects for long-term investors on the market today. In its latest earnings release for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the management team at the company revealed not only another dividend increase, but also provided guidance showing that the future for the business continues to look better year after year. Though management has made the conscious decision in recent years to focus on growing within cash flows, a move that means reduced growth potential in any given year, the strategy, when combined with asset sales and tapping internally-generated cash flows, paves the way to prosperity for the investors in the business.

A robust quarter

For a company like Kinder Morgan, there are really only a couple of metrics at the end of the day that matter. The most significant of these is the firm's DCF (distributable cash flow). This is roughly how much cash can be paid out by the firm to shareholders if the firm were so inclined. Subtracted earnings and other adjustments to get to DCF are maintenance capex (the amount of spending needed to maintain current operations), but not growth capex. This means that if the company wants to grow within cash flow, it must keep the sum of growth capex, share buybacks, and distributions within the number it generates.

During the fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan's DCF came out to $1.354 billion. This represents an increase of 6.4% over the $1.273 billion seen the same time last year. For the full year ending in 2019, DCF came out to $4.993 billion. This is 5.6% above what was generated back in 2018. In all, these are nice results, especially when you consider that growth capex in 2019 was lower than it was in 2018 to the tune of $300 million. Total maintenance spending for last year came out to $688 million, so if we take DCF as a proxy for free cash flow, Kinder Morgan looks like a really attractive prospect. This implies a price/free cash flow multiple on the business of 9.5. If you factor in net debt, adjusted for some subsequent events that occurred early this year, this multiple on an EV basis rises to 15.6. These figures are not bad. In fact, I would consider them moderate to low.

Another way to look at Kinder Morgan's success is through the lens of its Adjusted EBITDA. During the fourth quarter, the company generated adjusted EBITDA worth $2.02 billion. This was up only marginally from the $1.962 billion seen a year earlier, but for the year, the figure totaled $7.618 billion. This implies an increase over 2018 of just 0.7%, but an increase is an increase nonetheless. What's particularly impressive here is that this came despite a major divestiture of its Trans Mountain assets. On an EV/EBITDA multiple basis, the company is going for a multiple, using 2019's results, of 10.47.

In celebration of these results, and in an attempt to further reward shareholders for their loyalty, management decided to raise the distribution moving forward from $0.80 in 2018 to $1 last year. Using Kinder Morgan's current share price, this implies the yield of the firm rising from 3.82% per annum to 4.77%. Just a couple of years ago, Kinder Morgan was paying out $0.50 per share and the company had previously forecasted that in 2020 this would grow to $1.25 per annum for a forward yield of 5.96%. Though significant increases to the distribution moving forward are improbable, some growth should take place.

The future continues to look better

No matter how you look at things, the picture for Kinder Morgan looks positive for current and prospective shareholders. Management intends to continue growing within cash flow, and if its forecasts or the near future are accurate, it should have no problem doing so. This year, the company anticipates DCF of about $5.1 billion. Should this come to pass, it will imply growth of 2.1% over what was seen last year. Just like in 2019 versus 2018, the company's overall results will be negatively affected by some divestitures. For this year, investors need to keep in mind that Kinder Morgan just sold off its roughly 25 million shares in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) that it received as a result of Pembina's acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada.

Kinder Morgan is using $764 million in after-tax proceeds from these sales in order to reduce debt. Total net leverage now should be around 4.3, down from 4.5 in 2018. Speaking of debt, this is not the first time the pipeline giant has reduced it. In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the company managed to reduce debt by $2.2 billion. This brings the firm's total net debt reduction since the third quarter of its 2015 fiscal year down to $9.4 billion. Absent further asset sales, significant additional debt reduction this year is unlikely though. Putting together the firm's projected dividend payments for the year, combined with planned growth capex of $2.4 billion, that gives us $4.98 billion in cash flows. That leaves only $0.12 billion in DCF left on its books toward other activities like debt reduction.

Another measure by which Kinder Morgan should do quite well this year is its EBITDA. On an adjusted basis, this metric is expected to actually come in lower this year at $7.6 billion compared to the $7.618 billion seen in 2019, but it's still a bit higher than the $7.568 billion seen in 2018. Though investors may not like seeing this metric essentially level off, it's important to keep in mind that EBITDA is not truly cash flow and that DCF is a far more appropriate measure of value for the business. Even so, for those who do value a company like Kinder Morgan on an EV/EBITDA basis, the implied multiple of 10.48 is solid.

Takeaway

Right now, Kinder Morgan may strike some investors as a less-than-ideal investment for two reasons. First, the company's past and the perception of those who "got Kindered" and second, for the fact that it's near its 52-week high as I type this. Having said that, the company right now appears to be a really attractive prospect for long-term investors. With a hefty and growing distribution and continued growth on a DCF basis moving forward, the company provides investors with good prospects down the road.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.