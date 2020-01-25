Coupa Is Still A Nosebleed Stock

It is best to stay on the sidelines, or scale in over time.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is an industry leader for cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM). This company has dreams of being right up there alongside Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and SAP (NYSE:SAP) in the "big 4" space, the four categories being ERP, CRM, HCM, and BSM.

Coupa is growing fast and carving out a large chunk of the enterprise and mid-market cloud with greater than 45% annual revenue growth and also has a decent free cash flow margin of 12%. The company easily fulfills the Rule of 40. However, the company is overvalued on a relative basis compared to other digital transformation stocks. For this reason, I suggest waiting for a better entry point, or if you really like the company, then dip your toes by buying a small number of shares first and scale into a larger position later. Don't jump in headfirst at this lofty valuation.

Total Addressable Market

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for BSM seems pretty straight forward given they are replacing legacy systems. Coupa believes that it has a $56 billion market opportunity. With a little less than $400 million in revenues estimated for 2020, the company appears to have plenty of growth potential.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares the forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Coupa's annual sales growth rate is a phenomenal 47.6% and also has a superb three-year growth rate of 46%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Coupa's free cash flow margin TTM is 12%. The company's free cash flow has remained steady since mid-2018.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Coupa's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 47.6% + 12% = 59.6%

The calculation comes out substantially higher than 40%, indicating that Coupa is in good shape financially.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Coupa is way above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is extremely overvalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

Stock is Very Bullish

Despite the extreme valuation, investors are in love with the company as can be seen by the very bullish stock price. In fact, the stock is making a move to all-time highs.

This gives me mixed feelings as I love stocks making a move. But Coupa is way out there when it comes to valuation, so I suggest staying on the sidelines and wait for an opportunity to get in at a lower price, or if you really want in on this superb company, then I suggest scaling into a position over time.

Summary and Conclusions

Coupa appears to have a great future with a strong vision, platform, and great revenue growth. The company has YoY revenue growth of 47% and is likely to achieve above-average growth for several years to come based on the size of the TAM. Coupa also has a decent free cash flow margin of 12%, a figure that is quite good for such a high-growth company.

The company knocks it out of the park, scoring ~60% on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. But, in my estimation, Coupa is extremely overvalued, and any stumble or general market bearishness could cause this darling stock to fall more dramatically than other stocks. Hopefully, the market will come to its senses and provide a better entry point for Coupa somewhere down the road. If you really like this stock, then I suggest scaling in over time.

