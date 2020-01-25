NextEra Energy: One Of Our Top 2020 Picks Is Off And Running

Prepared by Tara, senior analyst of team BAD BEAT Investing

Shares of clean energy stock NextEra Energy (NEE) look set to continue their run higher. This was a name we started buying hand over fist last summer and urged our members to get into. The team at BAD BEAT Investing continues buying for the long-term portfolio, and we think you should be too on any pullback. Most of the time our ideas like this stay behind closed doors, but we let the cat out of the bag and reaffirmed our belief publicly in the name just before the holidays. Although shares pulled back a few points here and there, we picked up more. Shares have continued to rally here in 2020, already making it one of our best holdings in January. Despite headlines that underperformed, shares have rallied a bit after the Street has had time to digest the company's most recent earnings report. We continue to believe that this stock represents a fantastic momentum name to consider for growth as a medium- to long-term hold. The chart shows clear momentum and performance is strong, though the valuation is super expensive. That said, the expensive valuation argument has been made for the last 150 points the stock has rallied. You need to get in the game. It works until it doesn't. For now, we're on fire.

Take a look at the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chartist John R. Savage

As you can clearly see, this is very nice momentum. It is all about momentum, and the stock has been oh so good to us. We are not saying you have to jump in right here right now, you can certainly wait for a pullback, but you might be waiting a while. We believed shares would move higher in November and stated in the November piece:

Shares should approach $250 by early next year barring market chaos.

This was a prescient call, and the next stop is $300 by the spring. Here is what we like about the name.

Remember, it is a growing renewable energy utility company

This is a Florida-based renewable energy company, which isn't quite energy but more of a utility. Utilities have done well recently. It remains a special story in our opinion as the growth has simply been tremendous, and we think it will continue. It has been a reliable investment for our followers and our firm here in 2019. Many thought the stock would fall on this report. You cannot just go buy "earnings per share" for a utility.

NextEra reported earnings saw a decline during Q4 after the adjusted net income hit $706 million, down from $718 million in the same quarter for the previous year. This equates to EPS of $1.44, down from $1.49 in the previous period. But if you want to talk earnings only, well, it is growing but not nearly what the valuation over 30X FWD EPS justifies. The 2019 full-year adjusted EPS was $8.34, up from $7.70 last year. That is decent growth, particularly in an environment that has been tough on many companies dealing with energy and related sectors. Still, it seems that this is one of the better environments we have seen for renewables development in Florida.

Source: Q4 presentation

Let's talk about the contributions to earnings. In the fourth quarter of 2019, NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light unit posted a net income of $400 million or $0.81 in EPS after adding an average of 100,000 more new customers from the prior year quarter. In 2018, the company acquired Gulf Power, which added $80 million in net income, or $0.05 per share, in the recently concluded quarter.

Source: Q3 presentation (linked above)

On the other hand, NextEra Energy's resources segment, which is the competitive energy segment of the company, saw a net income figure of $326 million or $0.66 per share of the adjusted earnings, about flat from last year. However, for the year, there was EPS of $3.49 versus $3.11 in 2018, which represents an 11% year-over-year growth. Can this growth continue?

Let us be clear: there is increasing demand for clean energy

Make no mistake, fossil fuels are here to stay, at least in our lifetimes, but as we all know, there is an ever-increasing push to move to a greener environment and economy. We foresee more and more energy generation coming from renewables in the next 20 years, and as such, NextEra stands to gain. The company's management noted that NextEra Energy witnessed an overall growth of about 9% in adjusted earnings on a year-over-year basis and expects continued growth of mid-to-high single-digit annually through 2021. The company continues to capitalize on the growth of the clean energy market in the US as more people embrace measures to curb climate change and stop burning fossil fuels.

Future development looks promising. We know that some companies now are nearly 100% reliant on clean energy for their operations. Some are doing simple things like eliminating all paper notices. It seems the corporate world is on board with clean energy and leaving less of a carbon footprint. One fact that remains a standout to us is that according to reports on how the corporate sector is investing in clean energy, at least 20 of the Fortune 500 companies have committed to powering all their operations with renewable energy, and half have some sort of clean energy target. With higher demand for clean energy, we have seen in the case of NextEra a massive backlog of work.

Source: Q4 presentation (linked above)

This quarter showed more strength in wind and solar origination, increasing its backlog by approximately 1,600 MW, including 500 MW of wind, 770 MW of solar and 340 MW of battery storage. The company has the largest backlog in the company's roughly 20-year development history. That said, with the next few years looking like they will be showing growth, be mindful of some of the risks here.

A few risks

First from a stock standpoint, when the momentum ends, that will be it. Stocks and sectors do not rise forever, but we like NEE. In terms of the renewable market with a cheap availability of oil and gas, it is more than reasonable to think that renewable energy could face a potential slowdown in growth rate. This is because renewables, while environmentally friendly, really see demand when fossil fuels get expensive. What we do know is that the main force behind the declining usage of coal power and the subsequent closure of several coal plants in the US is natural gas. While coal burning is dirty, by comparison, natural gas, despite being a fossil fuel, is cleaner and less harmful to the environment. So with the current fall in natural gas prices and the widespread availability, natural gas is likely to see far more demand in coming years.

NextEra recognizes this as a utility player and has ensures it has some exposure to gas. That said, NextEra Energy Resources' significant competitive advantages position it well to capitalize on the enormous disruption that is occurring to the nation’s generation fleet and the shift toward different production sources. By the middle of this decade, without incentives, new near firm wind is going to be a $20 to $30 per megawatt hour product, and new near firm solar is going to be a $30 to $40 per megawatt hour product. At these prices, new near firm renewables will be cheaper than the operating cost of most existing coal, nuclear, and less efficient oil and gas-fired generation units.

In terms of other renewables, solar and wind power rely on sunlight and strong winds, which makes them relatively unreliable. While the technology is improving, they come with other costs, noise pollution, etc. Because of this, natural gas is also likely to gain steam in the next decade. Keep that in mind.

Valuation is a risk, yes

Even though we have heard endlessly about the valuation on this stock, we are playing it for momentum. On the surface of things, the stock is currently trading at a very high trailing 12-month P/E (price to earnings) ratio of about 39 times. Its P/B (price to book) ratio of 3.5 times is 50% higher than industry norms. Its P/CF (price to cash flow) is 16 times and P/FCF (price to free cash flows) is 15 times. The overall value metrics are clear. The stock is currently overvalued:

Source: Author calculations relative to utilities sector; calculations based on last 12 months where applicable

Overall, the value is way above average, but the growth metrics and the potential reach of the utility in the out years are the fundamental reasons to buy this name. We also note that the company reinvests in itself, making it a compounder, where many operational gains are pumped back into the company, all while paying a decent dividend to shareholders. Then of course, you have the momentum.

Final thoughts on this winner

The chart is strong. Performance is about where expected. The quarter headlines were weak, but management reiterated 2020 guidance. Risks exist, but we still think this is a good name to have in your long-term portfolio. The company sees EPS growth close to 10% annually the next few years, and that is from an organic basis only. The dividend is growing, and despite being expensive, we think paying for momentum is wise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.