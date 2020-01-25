ICF To Acquire Incentive Technology Group For Federal IT Expansion

I'm BULLISH on ICFI over the medium term as this large trend plays out.

With the deal, ICF is pushing more deeply into the IT space and is bolstered by favorable market trends as federal agencies transition to cloud deployments.

ITG provides a range of IT modernization consulting and integration services to the U.S. federal government.

ICF International said it will acquire Incentive Technology Group for $255 million in cash.

Quick Take

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has announced the proposed acquisition of Incentive Technology Group for $255 million.

ITG has developed a cloud services IT consulting business for agencies of the U.S. federal government.

With the deal, ICFI is moving into a more IT-focused posture, which when combined with strong federal IT modernization trends bodes well for the stock. I'm BULLISH on ICFI at its current level, but for a minimum time frame of 12-18 months for the integration and build-out to bear fruit.

Target Company

Arlington, Virginia-based ITG was founded to provide a wide range of cloud consulting and integration services to the U.S. government as a prime contractor and subcontractor to other prime contractors.

Management is headed by Chief Operating Officer JC Chidiac, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously chief operating officer at Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and vice president strategic development at CACI International (NYSE:CACI).

The firm provides a range of cloud consulting services for the following systems:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Open Source

Pivotal

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Box (NYSE:BOX)

MuleSoft

UiPath

Snowflake

Bizagi

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for government cloud services was $15.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.8 billion in 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.4% from 2018 to 2022

The main drivers for this expected growth: a continued growth in the use of digital content throughout government agencies, increased regulatory compliance requirements, and the need for easy access from remote endpoints. Below is a chart from the report showing the breakdown of government cloud demand growth by region:

North America is forecast to account for the largest market share while the Asia Pacific region is expected to produce the highest growth rate during the period.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

ICF disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $255 million in cash, which will be paid for out of ICF's existing credit facility.

With the target company's forward revenue run rate of $100 million, the deal represents a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 2.55x.

Compared to a basket of publicly held firms in the Business & Consumer Services industry (closest to ITG's consulting focus), which had Price/Sales multiple of 1.89x in early January 2020, the 2.55x multiple ICF intends to pay is a premium, although the comparison may not be exact.

Management said it expects the transaction to be "accretive on a non-GAAP EPS basis in 2020." Non-GAAP is usually more favorable to management than GAAP since they can define non-GAAP to exclude any items they want.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, ICF had $7.5 million in cash and equivalents and $734.9 million in total liabilities.

Given the deal's price tag of $255 million, it represents a 35% growth in liabilities.

Free cash flow for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, was $43.7 million.

In the past 12 months, ICF's stock price has risen 41.3% vs. the U.S. Professional Services industry's rise of 34.4% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index's growth of 23.9%, as the ICFI chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,690,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,080,000,000 Price / Sales 1.16 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.42 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 15.57 Free Cash Flow (TTM) $73,700,000 Revenue Growth Rate 13.94% Earnings Per Share $3.55

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $74 versus the current price of $89, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

ICFI is acquiring ITG to accelerate its growth plans within the U.S. federal IT modernization market.

As ICF Chief Executive Officer John Watson stated in the deal announcement:

This transaction is aligned with our strategy to complement organic growth with acquisitions that strengthen ICF's position in key growth areas. IT modernization and cloud together is estimated to be approximately a $21 billion federal market and one in which ICF already has gained traction through organic expansion.

ICF is certainly paying up for the growth potential, likely paying a premium for ITG's revenue growth rate, yet the deal is still supposed to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis in 2020.

ITG's EBITDA margin is "above that of ICF" according to ICF's CEO. With the deal for ITG, ICF expects revenue to increase by 10% while keeping its leverage ratio under 2.7x.

Management highlighted its record of "levering up to make acquisitions and then paying down debt relatively quickly given our strong free cash flow."

The trend for moving federal IT operations to the cloud is strong and likely to be undervalued over the near term.

ICF is moving more deeply in the IT modernization space with the deal for ITG, which will likely mean a higher multiple for the stock, assuming management can keep its commitment to pay off deal debt in a timely manner.

Notably, the stock has sold off from its recent high of $94 to a present level of $89, as investors digest the deal and current guidance.

Although the DCF indicates the stock is more than fully valued, I'm optimistic about the firm's larger TAM opportunities and a strong federal IT modernization environment.

I'm BULLISH on ICFI at its current level as a result.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.