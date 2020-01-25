5G: Double Down On Turkcell

While U.S. Tech is expensive, investors can look abroad for value.

This week, we take another look at Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (TCELL:Istanbul), one of our favorite non-U.S. stocks and a 5G technologies play. We maintain a Strong Buy recommendation on Turkcell and hold the company in our WMA 5G Technologies portfolio. Our first recommendation of Turkcell was given in November of 2018 (see "Turkcell: A Buy Among Telecoms") with the price of the U.S.-listed shares trading at $5.25.

5G Technologies: A Global Investment Theme

U.S. investors admittedly have a home bias when investing. The U.S. stock market outperformance versus the world equities has made the U.S. stock bias appear to be a wise decision over most of this bull market. At least up to now. It should not be a surprise to find U.S. investors playing the 5G technologies theme mainly in U.S.-listed firms. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which is set to expand its 5G chip technology, is a hot stock among investors. U.S. semiconductor stocks in general have bid up to nosebleed levels over the past year. U.S. telecom companies, notably Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), are also seen as a popular way to play the 5G theme. We recognize, however, that the 5G roll-out concerns the whole world, not just the U.S. Moreover, given the stretched valuations of most U.S. stocks, including 5G plays, relative valuation (and upside stock price potential) argues in favor of playing some global, non-U.S. companies active in the 5G technologies development. Turkcell, we believe, has one of the greatest price upside potentials among companies active in 5G.

While Turkcell is not a household name, like AT&T or Verizon, the principal cell phone operator in Turkey is making great advances in 5G research. Turkcell has been working on 5G for several years in cooperation with Huawei, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC). Last year Turkcell attained the highest internet speeds in the world for a smart phone via 5G. Working with partner Ericsson Telecommunications, Turkcell beat the world record with speeds surpassing 2.283 Gbps. To put this in perspective, 2.283 Gbps allows a user to download a two-hour film in about 7 seconds.

In January 2020, Turkcell achieved another milestone in the 5G roll-out. The company completed the first end-to-end, 3GPP-compliant, multivendor 5G data call on 3.5 GHz band. Turkcell has proved that its network is ready for 5G.

Turkcell is a good example that 5G innovation is not limited to the U.S. In addition, it is a sizable player with nearly 100 million subscribers in nine countries and a market cap of about $6 billion.

Along with the great company narrative for a 5G investment theme, Turkcell ranks as one of the most solid telecom companies in the world. The table below sums up the WMA fundamental rankings for companies in the telecom industry. Turkcell ranks at the top of the list, enjoying strong growth, great valuation, and a compelling yield.

Our aggregate (forward-looking) growth rate for Turkcell is a robust 16.2% for a telecom company. Analysts have been revising higher EPS forecasts for Turkcell for most of the past year. Our PEG score of 93.0 (top 89.9% of all 4,500 listed companies that we track) is exceptional, suggesting the stock provides this growth at a reasonable price.

In terms of valuation, Turkcell is cheap both relative to peers and relative to its own past. At 9.2x forward earnings, investors can be sure that the stock is nowhere near fully priced, as are most U.S. 5G technology stocks.

Finally, Turkcell offers an exceptional yield on top of the forecasted growth and reasonable valuation. With a dividend yield of 5.5%, solid financials, and high profitability, Turkcell could also be seen as a cash cow.

The table below summarizes our fundamental scoring for Turkcell. Note that scores range from 0 (weakest) to 100 (strongest).

Finally, the technical set-up of Turkcell tells us that there is no time like the present to load up on the stock. The chart below shows the shares of Turkcell trading on New York.

The chart above does not look so depressed once dividends are reinvested:

Another factor that has depressed the U.S. share price of Turkcell is the strong dollar/weak lira. Looking at the Turkcell shares traded on Istanbul, the stock is in fact in a strong, healthy uptrend. The depreciation of the Turkish lira seems overdone. We believe that, at worst, the currency effect will be neutral going forward, with a possible surprise tailwind from the lira.

Conclusion

Turkcell will remain a holding in our 5G Technologies portfolio. The company is playing a leading role in 5G development, offers exceptional growth at a reasonable price, and pays a stable, high dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.