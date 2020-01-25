Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Virus fears spread

Global stocks started the week on the back foot on fears that a mysterious coronavirus emanating from China would spread through the region during the Lunar New Year holidays. Local authorities announced a series of lockdowns and travel restrictions in response, while the WHO stopped short of calling the outbreak a global health emergency. As of Friday, the disease infected 830 people and killed 26, and is reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that subtracted an estimated 0.8 percentage point from Chinese GDP growth in 2003.

Digital tax truce

Averting another trade war - for now - the U.S. and France agreed to put aside their digital tax dispute until the end of 2020. Negotiations at the OECD will continue during that period as France postpones the levy and the U.S. delays retaliatory tariffs. The measure had imposed a 3% tax on digital revenues of companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - which have more than €750M in global revenue, including at least €25M in France - while the U.S. had threatened to place duties of up to 100% on $2.4B of French imports.

Davos 2020

It was quite a week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where President Trump spoke about how the U.S. is in the midst of an economic boom and announced that the country would join a WEF initiative to restore a trillion trees by 2050. "Climate change," "positive" and "impact" were trending terms on Twitter, highlighting the event's focus to improve the state of the world. As the meeting comes came to a close on Friday, the conversation shifted to the global economic outlook, including reassessing geopolitical risks, the impact of climate change and prioritizing inclusive growth.

Tesla takes another victory lap

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares touched almost $600 during the week, extending a record run with a market cap of over $100B. The figure allowed the company to take Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) title as the second-most valuable global carmaker after topping the combined value of Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) earlier this month (#1 Toyota (NYSE:TM) is valued at $198B). Pedal to the metal... Shares of the EV maker have more than doubled over the past six months as investors reset profit expectations amid stronger delivery figures, an ongoing expansion of production facilities and a more disciplined approach from CEO Elon Musk.

GM's Cruise unveils driverless shuttle

The boxy, all-electric vehicle, named "Cruise Origin," will be used for GM's (GM) planned autonomous ride-sharing service as Cruise CEO Dan Ammann aims to "move beyond the car." Features: It's about the size of a large SUV with sliding doors on each side, but does not have manual controls such as pedals or a steering wheel. Cruise has raised $7.25B from investors including Honda (NYSE:HMC), SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBY) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW). The latest investments, announced in May 2019, valued the firm at $19B.

Amazon Palm

Amazon (AMZN) is working to allow customers to connect their credit card information to their hands, WSJ reported, creating retail checkout terminals that could work with the technology. The company recently began partnering with Visa (NYSE:V) to test out transactions, and has discussed the project with Mastercard (NYSE:MA), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). Patent ready... Amazon has even filed an application for what it described as a "non-contact biometric identification system" that includes "a hand scanner that generates images of a user's palm."

Vodafone bids farewell to Libra Association

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) became the eighth company to abandon Facebook's (FB) digital currency initiative, joining the likes of Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Stripe (STRIP), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Mercado Pago (NASDAQ:MELI). "We will continue to monitor the development of the Libra Association and do not rule out the possibility of future co-operation," a Vodafone spokesman said in a statement. Since Facebook announced Libra in June, the crypto project has been stonewalled by concerns from lawmakers and regulators around the world.

Prison time for the opioid crisis

Pharma executives linked to the opioid crisis were put on notice after John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics (OTCPK:INSYQ), was sentenced to 66 months in prison. Several other former Insys executives will also end up behind bars for bribing doctors to prescribe the dangerous painkillers. While Insys and Purdue Pharma have both gone bankrupt under the weight of legal liabilities, other opioid makers and distributors are trying to negotiate settlement deals with state and local governments.

McDermott unveils bankruptcy plan

The Chapter 11 proposal would pay bondholders a minimal recovery and wipe out existing shareholders. $4.6B in debt would also be exchanged for equity, giving existing lenders approximately 94% of the reorganized engineering firm and bondholders 6% of the post-bankruptcy company. HPS Investment Partners, Baupost Group and Octagon Credit Investors are among the largest lenders in McDermott's (MDR) $3.3B of secured debt, and are said to be poised for control following the restructuring.

ECB not in a hurry

For all the hype about Christine Lagarde's inaugural strategy review, Thursday proved to be a letdown for central bank watchers who wanted more. "It sounds like a dry proposal... but the biggest challenge is going to be to harness all of the views, assessments and convictions into a direction that will serve the purpose that we have been assigned to - which is to guarantee price stability and the economy," she declared in Davos. "I don't think an ECB president right from the get-go should say this is my view, because I don't want to preclude others from expressing theirs and over-influence the debate. We will hopefully reach a consensus by December 2020."

Crossing the Brexit finish line

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal cleared its final hurdles in Parliament after four years of paralyzed British politics. The bill then became official upon Queen Elizabeth II's signing, putting the U.K. on track to leave the EU by the end of the month. On the European side, the EU council and commission presidents signed off on the agreement Friday, with the European Parliament set to vote it through next Wednesday.

