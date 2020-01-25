Bandwidth: Fool Me Once, Shame On You, Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me

Stock performance has been a big disappointment since my last article which was bullish.

I got it wrong last time. Back in August 2019, I wrote an article on Bandwidth, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), entitled "Bandwidth: The 911 Of Things," where I gave this company a speculative buy rating based on industry strength, its unique offering, and a stock that was breaking out.

It turns out that I got that call wrong. The stock price dropped by half before clawing its way back to being only 16% down from the time I published the article. Now I am back to revisit Bandwidth and I have some concerns. These concerns include a falling free cash flow margin, rising SG&A expense margin, failing on the software Rule of 40, and poor forward earnings multiple. For these reasons, I am revising my rating for Bandwidth to neutral.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Bandwidth's annual sales growth rate is 18.6%, up from the three-year growth rate of 12.8%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Bandwidth's free cash flow margin TTM is negative 11%. Just as concerning as the negative free cash flow is that it has been dropping steadily since late-2018.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Bandwidth's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 18.6% - 11% = 7.6%

The calculation comes out much lower than 40%, indicating that Bandwidth does not have a healthy balance between growth and profits.

SG&A Expense Margin

When a company like Bandwidth fails the Rule of 40, I like to examine the company's SG&A expense margin. In the case of Bandwidth, what concerns me is not the 53% margin, but the fact that it is rising, and rising ... Note that the SG&A expense includes R&D expenses in the graph below.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Bandwidth is sitting below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is undervalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is quite undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Bandwidth is actually overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Summary and Conclusions

Bandwidth operates in the CPaaS industry which consists of cloud-based communications middleware including APIs and other programmable components for software developers.

CPaaS is a high-growth market with expected revenue growth of nearly 50% for the next few years. Twilio (TWLO) for instance is growing revenue at a pace of over 75% annually. Bandwidth, on the other hand, is growing at a rate of less than 20%. To make matters worse, its free cash flow margin is negative and dropping. SG&A expenses are rising.

While Bandwidth stock appears to be undervalued based on its forward sales multiple, it appears to be overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates. I was fooled back in August, but not this time. I am revising my rating to neutral.

