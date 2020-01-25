Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of January 2020

Junior lithium miner company news - Wesfarmers/SQM Mt Holland - A final investment decision on the project has been deferred to 2021.

Welcome to the January 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2021/22 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

January saw lithium prices very slightly lower, and a quiet month of news from the lithium juniors. The biggest news was perhaps Wesfarmers/SQM delaying their Mt Holland project timeline by at least a year.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During January, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 1.11%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.3%, and spodumene (6% min) prices were reported in December 2019 by Mineral Resources at US$520/t.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$8.75/kg (US$8,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$10.25/kg (US$10,250/t).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium companies' news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2020" article. Highlights include:

EV battery arms race enters new gear with 115 megafactories, Europe sees most rapid growth.

The battery decade: How energy storage could revolutionize industries in the next 10 years. UBS estimates that over the next decade energy storage costs will fall between 66% and 80%, and that the market will grow to as much as $426 billion worldwide.

Lithium outlook 2020: The lithium decade begins. Market to re-balance ahead of exponential growth.

Miller forecasts the lithium market will move into deficit in 2022. Under a scenario where all projects under development today become producers, that deficit will arrive in 2027.

BNEF - Battery "Prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023, driving electrification across the global economy, according to BNEF's forecast."

Executives at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) hint at the upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 having battery costs below USD100/kWh. VW wants "electromobility for all".

India’s electric car ambitions could stumble on lack of lithium.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On January 17, Rio Tinto announced: "Rio Tinto releases fourth quarter production results."

No lithium news for the month; however, I did come across an interesting article from last year - "Lithium needs a Rio Tinto to get to 2.2m tonnes demand by 2030."

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

Early 2020s - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites.

On January 16, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "World-class high-grade lithium intersection 107m @ 1.70% Li2O at Finniss." Highlights include:

"....Two other recent RC drill holes at BP33 Prospect have also intersected spodumene pegmatite.

These new spodumene pegmatite intersections are outside of, and will substantially extend, the current Mineral Resource at BP33.....planned next month.

Mining studies and updated Feasibility Study, to be completed in the first half of 2020, are expected to show high-grade continuous mineralisation at BP33 and Carlton and is amenable to efficient underground mining methods.

Approvals and financing discussions continuing and further offtake progressing, with the plan for the project to be construction-ready as market conditions improve in 2020."

On January 23, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New high-grade lithium intersections to add to Mineral Resource at Carlton." Highlights include:

..."High-grade lithium intersections outside the current Mineral Resource include: 35m @ 1.32% Li2O [NRC151]. 14m @ 1.40% Li2O and 8m @ 1.37% Li2O [NRC154]. 23m @ 1.12% Li2O and 32m @ 1.52 % Li2O [NRC156]. Including 5m @ 2.69% Li2O. 13m @ 1.02% Li2O and 24m @ 1.08% Li2O [NRC157]. 27m @ 1.24% Li2O [NRC158]. Including 4m @ 2.28% Li2O. 14m @ 1.22% Li2O [NRCD004].

At least two spodumene pegmatite bodies confirmed at Carlton.

Carlton open along strike to the south and at depth–most southern drillholes intersected 13m @ 1.02% Li2O, 24m @ 1.08%Li2O, 23m @ 1.12% Li2O and 32m @ 1.52%Li2O...

Significant Mineral Resource expansion to be announced at Carlton this Quarter.

Maiden Ore Reserve at Carlton to contribute significantly to an expanded mine life at Finniss Lithium Project."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, or a US$545 million in total.

On January 23, Wesfarmers announced:

"Mt Holland Lithium Project update... Following completion of the definitive feasibility study [DFS], a final investment decision on the project has been deferred to enable additional actions to enhance the long-term value of the project. Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said these actions are expected to benefit the Mt Holland lithium project and support a final investment decision in 2021."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Final investment decision.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On January 10, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona secures U.S. investor backing to advance key projects." Highlights include:

"Sayona secures facility with new investor, NewYork‐based Obsidian Global GP, to advance key projects.

Total facility comprises $2.75 million, with initial tranche of $1m of convertible notes.

Backing follows renewed investor confidence in lithium sector, with Sayona advancing bid for North American Lithium mine and progressing flagship Authier Lithium Project in Québec, Canada."

On January 17, Sayona Mining announced: "Bid deadline extended for North American Lithium." Highlights include:

"Administrator extends bid deadline for North American Lithium [NAL] to 2pm (Montreal time) 21 February 2020 from previous 21 January deadline.

Sayona confident of successful bid based on world‐class bid support team and advantage of combining NAL with Authier Lithium Project to achieve a sustainable and profitable operation."

On January 22, Sayona Mining announced: "EIS lodged as Sayona advances Authier approvals."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting, off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019/20 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

On January 13, Millennial Lithium announced:

"Millennial Lithium Corp. granted REMSA licenses at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina. Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that the Mining Court of Salta has granted Millennial’s Argentine subsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A., four of the five mining licenses that comprised the original REMSA Properties. Farhad Abasov, President and CEO commented "Millennial is pleased to have received four of the mining licenses which comprise approximately 97% of the REMSA Properties area of our Pastos Grandes Project. The licenses granted total approximately 6,447 hectares [HA]. Millennial expects the fifth license to be granted in the near future. The Company continues to advance its 3 tonne-per-month lithium carbonate plant and pilot evaporation ponds in addition to completion of the community water well construction and sustainable business development and indoor recreation centre in Pastos Grandes. On corporate matters, Millennial continues to advance financing, offtake and other strategic talks with large industry players.”

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (OTC:EEYMF) (Formerly Birimian Ltd.)

On January 22, Mali Lithium announced:

"Additional high grade mineralisation discovered at Goulamina. Mali Lithium Ltd is pleased to announce that it has encountered additional, thick high grade mineralisation at its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project in southern Malias part of its current drilling program... Best results include 44m at 1.76% Li2O from 159m [GMRC361], 50m at 1.60% Li2O from 137m and 39m at 1.84% Li2O from 36m [GMRC362]."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On December 31, AVZ Minerals announced: "Manono lithium and Tin project operational update." Highlights include:

"Definitive Feasibility Study 82% completed.

Dewatering at Roche Dure Pit enters final stages.

Positive results from Phase 2 metallurgical test work received.

AVZ Power negotiations regarding the Mpiana Mwanga HEP station continue positively.

Transport studies continue with new options emerging.

Discussions with Dathcom stakeholders advancing to increase current AVZ ownership in the project."

On January 13, AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ shareholders approve A$14.1m Yibin Tianyi placement and commence discussions on a binding offtake agreement." Highlights include:

"AVZ shareholders approve Yibin Tianyi placement at General Meeting held on 3 January 2020.

AVZ’s senior management visits Yibin Tianyi’s lithium chemical plant in Yibin, China, and commences discussions on a binding offtake agreement.

Condition precedent matters progressing well and expected to be satisfied, including relevant regulatory approvals, by the end of January 2020."

On January 15, AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ Power signs MOU with DRC’s Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Energy for Mpiana-Mwanga hydro-electric power station.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd. [ASX:INR] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On January 8, ioneer Ltd. announced:

"ioneer successfully resolves environmental litigation. Emerging lithium-boron supplier, ioneer Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has successfully resolved a lawsuit relating to the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA (‘Project’)."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On January 9, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon project approval granted." Highlights include:

"Government of Salta Province approves Company’s Environmental Impact Report for development of the ~2,000tpa lithium process plant and subsequent lithium production operations at Rincon Lithium Project.

Argosy to prioritise realising a funding solution for the development capital requirement.

~5 tonne preliminary trial cargo of high-quality lithium carbonate product from industrial scale pilot plant on schedule for first shipment during Q1, 2020."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2020 - Outcome of potential strategic partnership with CEZ Group.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Off take and funding announcements.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

No news for the month.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On December 23, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

"Court enters decisions in favor of Cypress in lawsuit. Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to provide an update on its legal proceedings against Centrestone Resources LLC ("Centrestone"), a Nevada limited liability company."

Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On January 20, Liontown Resources announced:

"Exploration and corporate strategy update. Drilling re-commences at the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project with the number of drill rigs increased to six."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium owns the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On January 7, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium releases remaining phase II drilling results of the spark pegmatite." Highlights include:

"Phase II diamond drill program includes four holes drilled totaling 1,159.5m; all intersecting significant zones of spodumene pegmatite; assay results have been received for all outstanding samples.

DDH PL-044-19 intersected 75m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li 2 O, including 19.0m of 3.4% Li 2 O.

O, including 19.0m of 3.4% Li O. DDH PL-045-19 intersected 144.2m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li 2 O...

O... Management initiates Maiden resource estimate on the Spark pegmatite."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTC:EEMMF)

No significant news for the month.

Lithium processing technology

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On January 16, Nano One Materials announced:

"Battery durability improvements strengthens global interest in Nano One. “Tesla’s research provides evidence that batteries made with single crystal cathodes can last an order of magnitude longer than conventional composite cathode structures in battery cycle testing,” says Nano One CEO, Dan Blondal..."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: Vision Lithium [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc. [TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

January saw lithium spot prices very slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

The lithium decade begins. Market to re-balance ahead of exponential growth.

BNEF - Battery "Prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023, driving electrification across the global economy, according to BNEF's forecast."

Core Lithium - World-class high-grade lithium intersection 107m @ 1.70% Li2O at Finniss.

Wesfarmers/SQM Mt Holland - A final investment decision on the project has been deferred to 2021.

Sayona Mining secures facility with new investor, New York‐based Obsidian Global GP, to advance key projects. Sayona advancing bid for North American Lithium mine and progressing flagship Authier Lithium Project.

Millennial Lithium Corp. is granted four of the five mining licenses at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.

Mali Lithium - Additional high grade mineralisation discovered at Goulamina.

AVZ shareholders approve A$14.1m Yibin Tianyi placement and commence discussions on a binding offtake agreement.

ioneer successfully resolves environmental litigation.

Argosy Minerals - Rincon Project Environmental Impact Report approval granted.

Battery durability improvements strengthens global interest in Nano One.

As usual all comments are welcome.

