Lazonick: Shareholders Are Looting The American Business Corporation

The stock market is being used to loot previously innovative corporations as insiders and outsiders alike are incentivized to push stock prices higher, says Dr. William Lazonick of The Academic-Industry.

Predatory value extraction is causing sagging productivity and growth problems at many US companies that are trying to compete globally, Dr. William Lazonick, co-founder and president of The Academic-Industry Research Network, told Real Vision's The Interview.

He said sustainable prosperity - stable employment coupled with equitable distribution of income - is not what's happening at business corporations today.

Companies are no longer retaining their profits and reinvesting them in their organizations and employees. Instead, they are downsizing the companies and distributing cash to shareholders as dividends and stock buybacks.

Lazonick said companies are just trying to boost their stock price through buybacks and not investing in the products of the future, and he believes America is losing its international competitiveness because of it.

He also discussed the impact of changes in regulations, buybacks, stock-based pay, and other practices that he says enable legalized looting of business corporation in the interview.

