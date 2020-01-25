Real Estate Leads Amid Virus Fears

The S&P 500 declined 1.0% while oil prices dipped by the most in a year, helping to pull down the 10-year Treasury yield to the lowest level in three months.

U.S. equity markets dipped this week by the most in four months on concerns of a potential outbreak of a deadly coronavirus that has infected individuals in nearly a dozen countries outside of China.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

The bliss of last week's "euphoria" didn't last long. U.S. equity markets dipped this week by the most in four months on concerns of a potential outbreak of a deadly coronavirus that has now infected individuals in nearly a dozen countries outside of China. Naturally, 2020 has begun with a fresh layer of bricks added to the "wall of worry" after the last two weeks saw resolutions to the key market uncertainties of 2019 including the China-U.S. trade deal, the USMCA, and a peaceful de-escalation in the Middle East. Investors are again holding their breaths ahead of a jam-packed week of economic data, a Federal Reserve rate decision, and a full slate of earnings reports amid a backdrop of renewed concerns over the potential fallout of an escalating virus outbreak on global economic growth.

(Hoya Capital, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

After closing at record highs last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by 1.0%, its worst week since last September. Crude oil (USO) prices fell by the most in over a year, dipping more than 7%, helping to drag the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) to the lowest level in three months, closing the week at 1.68%. Lower rates and a broader "flight-to-safety" helped to power real estate and other domestic, yield-oriented equity sectors to another week of gains. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) climbed 0.8% on the week with 12 of the 16 REIT sectors finishing in positive territory.

Real estate - particularly on the residential side - proved to be an unexpected source of stability and strength in 2019 for a U.S. economy that was seemingly in need of leadership, and those trends have continued into early 2020. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the U.S. residential real estate sector, climbed 0.6% on the week to new weekly record highs, led by a nearly 4% jump from the homebuilding sector. The streak of strong housing data continued as Existing Home Sales rose 10.8% year-over-year to a 5.54 million-unit rate despite historically low inventory levels of for-sale homes. Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) each rose more than 5% on the week.

The "risk-off" sentiment was apparent in the weekly sector performance as Utilities (XLU) were the leaders on the week, followed by Commercial Real Estate (VNQ), and Technology (XLK). Laggards on the week were Financials (XLF), Materials (XLB), and Energy (XLE), which dipped more than 4% on the week. Few sectors benefit more from Goldilocks economic conditions of muted inflation and moderate U.S.-led economic growth than real estate. For the year, the residential and commercial real estate sectors are among the performing sectors, behind only technology and utilities.

Real Estate Earnings Check-Up

Earlier this week, we published our 4Q19 Real Estate Earnings Preview: 5 Trends To Watch This Earnings Season. Earnings season kicked off this week in the real estate sector. More than 150 REITs and 100 housing industry components will report 4Q19 earnings over the next six weeks. Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We'll have additional coverage as REIT earnings season ramps up next week on iREIT on Alpha.

Industrial stalwart Prologis (PLD) kicked off REIT earnings season, climbing 2.0% on the week after boosting 2020 FFO and occupancy guidance and projecting another robust year for industrial real estate demand. Office REIT SL Green (SLG) also climbed 2.3% on the week after reporting in-line 4Q earnings, but issuing 2020 guidance above Street estimates. Leaders this week in the REIT space were Outfront (OUT), Four Corners (FCPT), Essential Properties (EPRT), and data center REITs QTS (QTS) and Digital Realty (DLR.PK), which were boosted by strong data center results from Intel (INTC).

As discussed last week, expectations are pretty high after REITs delivered 29% total returns last year, the second-best year of the decade for the sector. REIT growth metrics have generally reaccelerated over the past several quarters, but the positive momentum paused in 3Q19. Reported by NAREIT on a TTM basis, the pullback in the third quarter was due primarily to weakness from the mall REIT sector over the last year, which recorded -0.2% same-store NOI growth in the quarter, the first time a major REIT sector has recorded negative NOI growth since 2011.

Also notable this week was the ongoing saga related to Tanger (SKT) and the SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY). Tanger holds the unique honor of being the single most passively-owned stock in the entire US equity market, and ironically, also one of the most heavily shorted stocks. Just hours ago, the S&P Index Committee announced, as expected, that Tanger would be dropped from the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index after it dropped below the $1.5 billion market capitalization minimum threshold. This means that SDY will be forced to sell its massive 22% stake in Tanger, but not before calling in all outstanding short positions on lent securities. Our comments on the unprecedented situation appeared this week in MarketWatch.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Home Sales Jump Despite "Dire" Housing Shortage

The streak of strong housing data continued with Existing Home Sales data on Wednesday morning. The National Association of Realtors reported that Existing Sales rose 10.8% year-over-year to a 5.54 million-unit rate, beating consensus estimates of 5.43M. Consistent with strength exhibited in other major housing data - starts, permits, and new home sales - the rate of sales in December was the strongest in nearly two years. On a full-year basis, Existing Home Sales totaled 5.34 million in 2019, matching the total sales in 2018.

Total housing inventory fell 14.6% from last month, ending December at 1.40 million units, the lowest level of inventory on record. Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist remarked: "America is facing a dire housing shortage condition. We need to build more." A theme we've discussed at length over the half-decade, the US has not been building enough new homes. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate of 1.39 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 270k. While existing home sales - which account for 90% of the home sales market - quickly recovered most of the lost ground after the housing crisis, new home sales remain far below even 1990s' levels.

Sales to first-time buyers represented 32% of total existing-home sales, up slightly from the same month last year. Given the favorable demographic trends over the next decade, we expect to see a steady increase in first-time sales, but don't expect to see the 40%-plus rate seen during the height of the early-2000s' single-family housing "bubble." Sales to investors represented 15% of sales in September, consistent with the rate last year while cash sales ticked lower on a year-over-year basis to 20%.

Low supply and strong demand naturally led to a jump in home values. The median sales price climbed 7.8% from last year to $274,500, the strongest rate of growth since January 2016. December's price increase was the 94th straight month of year-over-year gains. Besides continued tight supply in the single-family markets, a secondary effect of the relative underinvestment in new single-family homes is the aging of the housing stock as the median age of a single-family home in the US is now nearly 40 years old according to the NAHB. We believe that the combination of historically low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand continues to provide a compelling macroeconomic backdrop for the US housing industry over the next decade.

2020 Performance Check-Up & Sector Reports

As mentioned above, through three full weeks of 2020, the broad-based commercial real estate indexes are higher by 3%, outperforming the 2% gains from the S&P 500. Billboard REITs have led the way in 2019, followed by industrial, storage, and net lease REITs. Homebuilders have picked up where they left off in 2019 with gains of more than 12% so far this year following gains of nearly 50% last year. At 1.68%, the 10-year Treasury Yield has retreated by 23 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 160 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

Last week, we published Billboard REITs: In Your Face, But Under The Radar where we discussed the two billboard REITs: Outfront (OUT) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR). In the era of highly-personalized advertising and advanced tracking and ad-conversion metrics, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising remains an attractive and cost-effective medium for mass-market and local advertisers as ads can't be skipped, blocked, fast-forwarded, or consumed by "bots." Spending on OOH advertising remains a small but steadily growing segment of the advertising landscape. These REITs are in the process of converting many of the highest-value locations from static billboards into digital display boards, which can bring in 2-4 times more revenue than typical static display boards.

Last week, we also published Healthcare REITs: 'Retirement Crisis' Fears Overblown. We're believers in the demographic-driven demand story for senior housing and have been noting since our earlier research pieces on this platform that this is more of a "mid-2020s' story" than a "mid-2010s' story." Well, here we are in the 2020s. Earlier in the decade, there were legitimate concerns about Boomers' ability to pay for premium senior housing units. As discussed, we believe that the financial health of the Boomer generation is now stronger than most presume, driven by the strong post-recession recovery in home values and positive outlook for future home price appreciation. The question now is whether supply growth will cool to the point that senior housing REITs will actually be able to enjoy the full effects of the demographic-driven demand.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be a frenetic week of economic data in the week ahead. The week kicks off with New Home Sales on Monday with economists expecting another strong month of 700k-plus units. On Tuesday, we'll see Case Shiller Home Price data as economists expect to see signs of reacceleration after a period of slowing home price gains from mid-2018 through late 2019. On Wednesday, we'll see Pending Home Sales data as well as the Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision. While the committee will almost certainly hold short-term rates steady at 1.75%, investors will be parsing the commentary following the announcement. On Thursday, we'll get the first look at Q4 GDP growth with economists expecting 2.1% growth. Finally, on Friday, we'll see PCE inflation data as well as Personal Income & Spending. Buckle-up for a busy week!

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! This week, we are launching an all-new “Ultimate High Yield REIT Portfolio.” Sign up today and receive a free two-week trial!





Disclosure: I am/we are long RDFN, SNBR, BBBY, TMHC, LEN, MTB, DHI, PHM, MDC, KBH, FAF, TOL, INVH, RLGY, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.