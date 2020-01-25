Total: Continuing To Make Strides In Renewables, Which Could Prove Beneficial

In a previous article, I discussed how French energy supermajor Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has been actively expanding its solar energy business. In this regard then, it joins the ranks of other European energy giants like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) that have been actively working to expand their businesses beyond merely fossil fuels. Earlier this week, Total encountered another development that should prove quite positive for this aspect of its business and by extension for the company's investors. In this case, that positive development comes out of the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar, where Total has just entered into an agreement to build a massive solar plant. This development also has the effect of expanding the company's business in the wealthy Arab nation, which could naturally prove to be a very good thing.

About The Project

The initial reports on this project were published by Reuters on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The current plan is that Total will work with Qatar's Siraj Energy (a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Qatar Electricity and Water Company) and Japan's Marubeni to construct an 800 megawatt solar energy facility. As is frequently the case with projects in the Middle East, the domestic firm will own the majority stake in the project. In this case, Siraj Energy will own 60% of the completed plant while Marubeni and Total will own the remaining 40%. Unfortunately, the article does not state how exactly this 40% ownership stake will be split between the two companies, but it is probably something like a 20% stake for each firm. This will unfortunately somewhat limit the potential profits that Total can derive from this project, but admittedly even a relatively minor stake is still better than nothing.

One of the most interesting things that we notice about this project is the sheer scale of it. At 800 megawatts, this single plant will be sufficient to supply about 10% of the country's peak electricity demand. Thus, when this project is complete, the Middle Eastern nation will have one of the highest levels of renewables in its overall energy mix in the world. The nation does not intend to stop there however and plans to construct additional solar plants over the coming years as the nation seeks to reduce its own carbon footprint even as it continues to be the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. This may in fact be the greatest benefit for Total given its relatively small stake in the current project as there may be a very real opportunity for the French giant to become involved with these other new solar plants now that it is able to prove its expertise.

In the past, I have expressed some skepticism on solar power relative to other ways of generating renewable power such as offshore wind. This is due to the many drawbacks of solar panels such as their inability to generate energy at night and their reduced performance on cloudy or rainy days. However, Qatar is likely an ideal location for solar power generation. This is due to the fact that nearly the entire peninsula is a desert that only experiences a mean rainfall of 2.8 inches annually.

This lack of much in the way of rainfall or significant cloud cover means that the vast majority of the time the solar panels should perform at close to their maximum potential. This should allow this and other solar plants to be much more reliable than they would be in most other populated regions of the world.

This project is expected to cost approximately $467 million and come online early next year, but we do not expect it to reach full capacity until the first quarter of 2022. We do not know exactly how much of the total cost that Total will be expected to front, but admittedly even the full amount is not enough to make much of an impact on the budget of a company of Total's size. We can expect the project to begin generating cash flow for the company once it comes online, with the amount steadily increasing over the following year as the project is ramped up.

Total And Solar Power

As I mentioned in the introduction, this project in Qatar is just one of the solar projects that Total has either in operation or under development, although it is by far the largest. Here are the other facilities:

As we can see here, these facilities represent approximately 849 megawatts of generation capacity. Thus, this one facility in Qatar is nearly enough to double Total's solar generation ability, although the company will not own that facility in its entirety. This still represents only a small fraction of the 303 gigawatts of solar capacity that the International Energy Agency estimates is installed worldwide. However, this does clearly show that Total's solar business is a significant and growing one for the company. The company currently generates $115 million per quarter in adjusted net income off of this business so it is profitable, which is better than many other renewable operations can claim.

Total's increasing competence in this area is something that could prove to be increasingly profitable for the company over the coming years. This is because solar power is expected to grow its proportion of the energy mix over the next several years as governments around the world seek to reduce their nation's carbon emissions. The United States Energy Information Administration points this out in its most recent Annual Energy Outlook:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

As we can see here, renewables currently account for about 18% of current generation capacity in the United States and this is expected to increase to 31% over the next three decades. This increase will come at the expense of nuclear - and especially coal-generation capacity. The majority of this renewables growth will be in the form of solar capacity as solar plants can be somewhat easier to site than a wind farm or hydroelectric plant. As the charts show too, this growth in solar capacity is expected to be very strong, going from 13% of renewable capacity today to approximately 48% in 2050. The overall global trend over the same time period is quite similar. Total's increasing expertise in this industry should allow it to capture some of this growth and thus boost its own profits going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Total continues to establish its competency in the construction and operation of solar panel plants with the award of a contract to jointly develop a massive solar power plant in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar. The company has already established some presence in this emerging industry although it still makes up a very small part of the company's overall business. Solar power is expected to be an increasingly dominant part of the world's energy mix over the coming decades though, so it is quite likely that the division will become an increasingly important part of Total's enterprise and serve as just one growth engine for the company. Investors should applaud this increasing diversity in the company's business as the world slowly moves away from fossil fuels.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.