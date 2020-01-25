Texas Instruments Sees Stabilization, But The Street Expects So Much More

At this point, chip stock bulls really need to hope that there’s not so much as a stumble for the growth trajectories for new cars, 5G, new smartphones, and industrial automation, as the stocks by and large already reflect a very robust rebound scenario that leaves little room for disappointment. Texas Instruments (TXN), which does admittedly lean toward the conservatism with its commentary, didn’t exactly fan the flames, acknowledging with fourth-quarter earnings that its markets have largely “stabilized”, while offering guidance that was slightly above expectations for the first quarter of 2020.

I’ve written before that I believe a number of quality chip companies, including Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Microchip (MCHP), Maxim (MXIM), ON (ON), and STMicroelectronics (STM) have run up too aggressively in anticipation of this recovery, leaving upside tied to further acceleration in end-market demand – an acceleration that may be at risk giving what companies are saying about their 2020 outlooks. In any case, specific to TI, I can’t say that I see much value here, and if I had to own an overpriced chip stock, I suppose TI’s well above-average quality would be an argument in its favor.

A Decent Beat As The Market Shakes Out

Although the fourth quarter likely won’t be the end of reported revenue declines for Texas Instruments, it was nevertheless still a good quarter relative to expectations. Revenue and operating profit both beat expectations and management guided to a slightly better first quarter than the Street was expecting. Whether that’s enough to satisfy investors remains to be seen, but the shares have held up okay so far (as of this writing).

Revenue fell 10% yoy and about 11% qoq, about 3% better than expected, as TI outperformed in analog (down 5% yoy and 7% qoq), but underperformed in the embedded business (down 20% yoy and 13% qoq). Although management doesn’t give detailed information on a quarterly basis about its end-market performance, it looks like auto stabilized this quarter, while communications was down sharply (largely on a 4G to 5G transition, I believe), and Industrial and Personal Electronics were both down again sequentially by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage.

Gross margins declined 220bp yoy and 230bp qoq, coming in about 30bp better than expected. There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with TI’s margins, this is just a normal cyclical/volume-driven process and TI’s actually on better margin footing now relative to past cycles. Operating income declined more than 18% yoy and 22% qoq, with operating margin contracting 310bp yoy and 540bp qoq, but still beating expectations by about one point.

Guidance was a little better than expected for the first quarter, but not as strong as ebullient as what investors have heard from Microchip and Analog Devices (ADI). Whether that’s a product of weaker exposure to growth opportunities (like near-term auto launches, 5G, et al) or management conservatism is up for debate, but I’d lean more toward the latter.

The Market Is Pricing In More Than “Stability”

TI has a history of beating its own guidance by a point or more, so the first quarter may have more in store than would be immediately apparent. Likewise, I’d note that inventory days declined another day (to 138) this quarter, which is encouraging. I would also note that given TI’s intention to move away from distributors in favor of more direct sales, past norms for inventory levels won’t be as useful in gauging the health of the business and end-market demand.

As far as takeaways, auto looked stronger than most analysts expected, and that should be positive for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON, as is the recent beat-and-raise quarter from STMicro. The results in Personal Electronics would likewise suggest good things for the Apple (AAPL) food chain, further confirmed in STMicro’s results, so stocks like Broadcom (AVGO) may have some upside there. Wireless communications was more of a negative outlier, but it’s less clear to me if this is an end-market issue or a content/customer issue for TI – we’ll know more with Xilinx’s (XLNX) upcoming report.

Whatever the case, revenues need to accelerate beyond the flat-to-slightly-down 2020 revenue estimate and the 7% expected by the sell-side for 2021. The good news is that there’s precedent for chip stocks outperforming expectations in the recoveries (and likewise underperforming in the downturns), and I wouldn’t exclude the possibility that even a company as large as TI could show surprising revenue growth in a recovery. The “but” is that I don’t really see that happening in 2020 – I think the back half of 2020 will have signs of momentum, but I think there are too many headwinds in end-markets like autos and industrial for that strong revenue recovery to take hold this year.

Self-Help Opportunities

One of the key attributes in my mind for TI is the company’s operating excellence. TI was an early adopter of 300mm wafers and there’s still meaningful capacity to expand/transfer production to this more profitable production method. It won’t make sense for a lot of older products (and about 30% of TI’s revenue comes from products 10 years or older), but for those where it does make sense, TI can likely expect an eight-point boost in gross margin. Along those same lines, TI announced its intention to close two 150mm fabs that had been in operation for 50 years.

Outside of margins, I believe TI could also look to some self-help in terms of product design and development. At times recently TI has looked a little vulnerable to competition in areas like power management and IoT, but TI has the wherewithal to reinvest in R&D without meaningfully hurting its margin and cash flow generation.

The Outlook

I really can’t reconcile TI’s current price with its likely FCF trajectory in the coming years; the market seems to be pricing in a high single-digit long-term FCF growth rate that I think is overly ambitious (and/or using an exceptionally low discount rate). A margin-driven EV/revenue approach is no more helpful, as the shares already trade well beyond what the market would normally pay for operating margins in the low 40%’s.

The Bottom Line

I have no doubt that there will be “who cares about valuation, TI is awesome, and you just need to buy it” rebuttals, and if that’s how you invest, that’s fine. I prefer to invest with a margin of safety, though, and with the strong rally already seen in analog chip stocks, I just don’t see that margin of safety. While I do respect TI’s above-average quality, if I had to overpay for a stock in this sector, I’d rather own names like Infineon, ON, or STMicro ahead of TI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.