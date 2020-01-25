Paycom Software: A Long-Term Growth Story Priced To Perfection

Unfortunately, this is all priced into a stock that trades at an eye-popping multiple. This is a stock certainly worth revisiting when the market takes a breather.

The company is rapidly growing, generates robust cash flows, and keeps a clean balance sheet. There is everything to like in the fundamentals.

Technology is steadily infiltrating, long-established social constructs, and transforming the way that organizations operate. One such example is the traditional labor infrastructure of small- and medium-sized businesses. Cloud-based software company Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) provides software solutions that aid small- to medium-sized companies manage human capital for its full life cycle. This includes analytical and management solutions to help companies discover, compensate, develop, and retain employees. With the company set to join the S&P 500, it will now gain more exposure to the investment community (especially retail investors). The company possesses rapid growth, strong fundamentals, and successful entrenchment in a high demand market that could fuel upcoming years of strong growth. Although the stock is currently trading at an overly aggressive premium, this is a strong business that investors should become more familiar with.

Strong Operational Fundamentals

The first thing about Paycom that really catches the eye is the company's very strong operational metrics. For the first half of the decade, the company's margins have expanded as it scaled larger. Margins seem to have plateaued at roughly 30% on an operating basis, where FCF conversion rates continue to strengthen. We typically use a 10% conversion rate as a benchmark for this, so Paycom's 22% FCF efficiency is obviously excellent. The company's services are distributed as software, so there is a low capital footprint in the business model.

Because the company has generated FCF efficiently while rapidly growing revenues, cash flow streams have exploded. Over the past five years, FCF has gone from $0 to $128 million.

Paycom has managed to grow its business organically. The light capital footprint of the business (primary rising costs of scale have been SG&A) has kept the balance sheet in pristine condition.

The company operates net free of debt, with its gross debt levels stable since 2015. The company carries a net cash position of approximately $75 million.

Growth Continues To Compound

Paycom has been on an incredible growth trajectory over the past five years. The company's revenues have grown at a five-year CAGR of 38.32%. EBITDA has grown at a 73.10% rate over the same time period.

Because the company is essentially generating more cash than it needs (little CAPEX, clean balance sheet, and growth is organic), Paycom has been buying back stock since first being authorized in May 2016. This has helped push EPS growth to a five-year CAGR of 135.34%, just astronomical growth.

This type of growth over a prolonged stretch has pushed the share price to soaring heights. The stock is already a unicorn "10-bagger", appreciating more than 1,000% over the past four years alone.

Business Outlook

Despite such lofty accomplishments, Paycom still has more to give as an investment. The business model continues to possess upside moving forward. Paycom's expansion will be driven by both inside and outside forces. Internally, the company is still "growing up". Pure organic expansion is not yet complete. The company currently has about 50 sales offices within the US market, concentrated around the largest metropolitan areas in the country. Management has indicated that long-term expansion goals call for approximately 100 US offices. Within that, there is still room for growth at most existing sales offices. The company has disclosed that these offices are led by managers who recruit and develop sales personnel. This could mean that an individual office may take as long as 24 months to "mature". In addition to the US business, international markets will eventually come into play when looking even further out.

Paycom also benefits from tailwinds outside of its organization. The global demand for HR SaaS infrastructure is expected to continue growing. The market is projected to grow on a global scale at 10.2% per annum through 2023.

Paycom is not completely unique to what it offers, its primary competitor would be well-established (and dividend champion) Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Competition will likely get more fierce as Paycom continues to grow and become more of a presence in the competitive landscape.

Not only that, but also as Paycom continues to grow, it just becomes harder to compound on top of increasingly larger numbers. The math begins to work against you.

Even in the face of competition, Paycom is clearly demonstrating success in its operating environment. Growth may slow down some, but if the business can maintain a 20%+ growth rate, a long-term holding should produce sizable capital gains if the valuation is even semi-reasonable.

Valuation

The largest hangup with Paycom at the moment is the stock's valuation. A high growth stock will command a premium as it is, but the market's bullish run has only amplified this.

From a backwards-looking standpoint, the stock is trading at its worst earnings multiple and lowest FCF yield in nearly five years. With the company already having grown so much over that time period, should investors be expecting an even more aggressive valuation to be justified? While Paycom has the potential to continue multiplying in value over the upcoming years, it's certainly possible that the next 1,000% in capital gains may take far longer than the previous 1,000%.

While analysts are currently projecting the company's earnings growth to slow to the 26% per annum range over the next five years, let's project out at a highly optimistic rate of 50% EPS growth per year.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 EPS ($) $3.42 $5.13 $7.69 $11.54 Resulting PE Ratio Based On Stock Price 92.10X 61.40X 40.96X 27.29X

While the stock trading at 27X earnings would mean that massive PE compression took place, the point of this projection is to illustrate just how expensive a stock commanding a 100X+ PE ratio actually is - and this was using almost double the analyst projected growth rate!

If the stock settled into a 40X-50X earnings multiple over this upcoming five-year stretch, investors are still waiting more than a year to burn off this premium - despite continued growth of 50%. In other words, prospective investors should consider the possibility that there is simply much more downside here than upside because of valuation. Sustainability of such high performance is a risky proposition.

Wrapping Up

Paycom Software is an exciting company that is "doing things right". The company is generating rapid organic top-line growth. The business is high margin and cash flow efficient. Paycom is also taking care of its balance sheet instead of trying to do too much, too soon. With the company still expanding its footprint, there is more growth to come in the years ahead. Unfortunately, much of this growth is priced in already. Valuation still matters - even for growth stocks. If growth beings to slow for any reason, investors buying into these levels will be put into a tough position. We are bullish on the business, but want to see a pullback on the stock before coming any closer.

