PowerFleet Is Powering Ahead

Pointer also generates a much higher proportion of revenues from services and recurring revenues.

The acquisition will likely provide a significant boost to growth and margins, given the revenue and cost synergies.

The company was already doing well but then it made a smart acquisition of Pointer Telocation, which is a larger company than PowerFleet itself.

PowerFleet (PWFL), formerly I.D. Systems, is morphing into something bigger and better with the help of a large acquisition, which is likely to boost growth and margins and the market is starting to wake up to the opportunities:

Data by YCharts

The company is serving large customers which testifies to the comprehensiveness of their solutions, from the January 2020 IR presentation:

One of the reasons for this is that the company offers a full stack of solutions, from the January 2020 IR presentation:

And for investors this is also attractive as the company can leverage the device sales with added services and recurring revenues.

The company has three segments, from the acquisition presentation:

Data by YCharts

The GAAP deterioration in EBITDA and income is mostly the result of acquisitions and will phase out.

There are a number of market drivers, from the January 2020 IR presentation:

Acquisition

The company acquired Pointer Telocation, closed October 3, 2019, just after the end of Q3 for $140M in cash and stock and has renamed the new combination PowerFleet. For reference, here are the terms of the acquisition (from the acquisition presentation):

And here is what they bought

SA contributor Donovan Jones already produced an excellent analysis of this acquisition.

The Q3CC was only a month after the closing of the acquisition, but there is already plenty of encouraging news:

The company will embark on a much broader go-to-market strategy.

The company has already introduced Pointer's fleet management solutions to the U.S. Logistics market for service and delivery vehicles and is receiving encouraging market feedback.

Pointer and Cellocator brands will be used in the current geographies, whereas PowerFleet will be the overall global U.S. and European brand.

There are also efforts to realize the cost synergies, especially in IT and platform consolidation.

A little overview from the acquisition presentation:

Perhaps most encouraging is the cross-selling opportunities; management is bringing Pointer's solutions to the US, especially Cellocator solutions like the service delivery and lower end fleet of vehicle set, which are markets the company isn't in today.

Then there is the industrial truck segment, for instance in Brazil and Mexico, and the company can also sell some of its own solutions in Pointer territory, especially refrigeration solutions (which were boosted by the previous acquisition of CarrierWeb).

It's encouraging because the 2020 financial projections ($150M+ in revenue, 15%-20% EBITDA, etc. see below) don't include any cross-selling opportunities.

Q3 results

There was a nice $0.03 non-GAAP EPS beat (coming in at $0.04) and a slight revenue beat ($16.9%, +26%), but more important were a number of new deals:

Bridgestone and TFS (PowerFleet enterprise solution)

Jungeinrich (initial 650 units)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (PowerFleet expert solution)

Knight-Swift (LV-400 refrigirated monitoring product)

NFI (LV-500 tracking unit)

B.A.H. Express, Coraluzzo Transport and Associated Grocers (LV-9000 NCAP platform)

Avis (18K telemetry units)

Devices tend to be sticky and the company grows with its customers; what's more, as telematics provides ever more data, the company offers platforms to make sense of these which is where it generates service and recurring revenues (Q3CC, our emphasis):

"Services revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 34% to $5.8 million from $4.3 million in Q3 of last year. The increase in services revenue was due to increased high margin recurring revenue and additional development services revenue related to the 75,000-unit order from Avis Budget Group. Recurring revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 17% to $5.8 million from $5 million in Q3 of last year. We continue to expect recurring revenue to continue to grow as every unit we sell comes with a long-term recurring revenue contract."

Given what Pointer brings to the table (67% of its revenues are services/recurring), recurring revenues will get a boost from Q4 onward, from the acquisition presentation:

Guidance

The acquisition made the above combined company post closing a 2020 guidance (that is, the $150M+ revenue, 15%-20% EBITDA, although the latter is going to take a few quarters). Note that these don't include anything for cross-selling opportunities, which are already producing revenues.

The company is also very upbeat about the prospects for its refrigeration units, where there is little competition, from the Q3CC:

"And the reason we like that is the average revenue per unit, there is $15 per month versus the $5, right? So – and the average hardware price is typically $500 versus, maybe in the 3 range – $300 range. So again it’s a higher value proposition, it’s stickier, it’s a more critically needed data set that’s coming from the unit. And again, I think right now, there’s going to be – there is 500,000 and something refrigerator units just in the United States, not counting railcars, which again is another big opportunity for us."

There are also new products, like the LVS Frieght Cam, which has 7 of the top carriers in pilot with two of these already closed.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The graph contains GAAP figures and does not include Q3, but here is how gross margin developed (Q3CC):

"As a percentage of revenue, gross profit was 45.2% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 50.8% in Q3 of last year. The decrease is due to hardware deliveries in the current year – quarter to Avis, which have a lower gross profit percentage. Those units will start generating high margin recurring revenue in future quarters."

The acquisition is likely to give a boost to gross margin given the fact that Pointer's revenue comes disproportionately from service and recurring revenues, which enjoy a higher margin.

Operational cost increased from $5.9M last year to $6.3M in Q3, so there was some operational leverage despite higher foreign currency translation, which was the main reason for the rise. There were also $1.6M in acquisition costs.

Cash

Data by YCharts

There was a $2M operational cash outflow in Q3, but this was largely driven by the $4.7M reduction in accounts payable so this isn't worrying.

The company struggles to produce consistently positive cash flow but that is also likely to change for the better as a result of the acquisition.

Data by YCharts

The company has $14M in cash and $35M in debt and a fully diluted share count of 36.6M shares.

Valuation

At $8.08, the company has a market cap of $293M and an EV of $314M, so it's trading just over 2x this year's expected sales or nearly 8x EV/EBITDA. We don't think these multiples are excessive.

Conclusion

The combined company is something bigger and better. Not only are there cost and revenue synergies, the acquisition of Pointer also produces a distinct shift to higher margin service and recurring revenues.

The combination is also a more attractive partner for big customers, which the company already has no difficulty attracting, as they can be offered a more comprehensive stack of solutions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PWFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.