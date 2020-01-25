Ally Financial: Another Bargain Bin Stock That Just Keeps Growing EPS

I guess I’ve stumbled into my lot in my investment life. I’m the incessant and largely futile supporter of seriously cheap financial stocks. Earlier this week it was my precious mortgage insurance stocks, selling at 45-60% discounts to the S&P 500. Today, it is Ally Financial (ALLY), which closed on January 21, the night before it reported its Q4 EPS, at a 7.2 P/E of its 2020 EPS forecast. That’s an even sorrier 61% discount to the S&P 500. And a 93% discount to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which happens to be in a closely related industry.

What is Mr. Market telling us by rating Ally at a 7.2 multiple? To visualize that number better, flip the P/E to an E/P. That’s a 14% earnings yield, most of which investors received in cash last year (more on that later). U.S. CCC rated bonds yield less. The reputedly efficient Mr. Market must therefore be saying that Ally’s EPS is set to plunge. Yet the company just delivered 11% EPS growth in 2019 and just forecasted 10-15% growth in 2020, in line with Wall Street analysts’ view (Yahoo Finance). Could the all-knowing, all-seeing Mr. Market be wrong?

I believe Mr. Market is seriously wrong. The company’s $4.20 EPS forecast for next year seems reasonable, outside of a sudden major recession (which of course wouldn’t hurt Tesla’s sales, right?). If so, not only would you the investor collect a $0.76 dividend (a 2.4% yield), but you would own a roughly $39 tangible book value at year-end at a 20% discount. $45 is a much more reasonable price for Ally by year-end, up 38% from the current price.

Why I am confident in Ally’s $4.20 2020 EPS estimate

Auto loan credit risk remains quite moderate.

Ally’s online banking business is materially adding to its interest margin.

Ally’s capital management is outstanding.

The 12% EPS growth estimate needs minimal loan growth.

Auto loan credit risk remains quite moderate

Ally’s primary asset is car loans - $72 billion of them. The company’s biggest risk by far is a sharp rise in car loan defaults. Three pieces of evidence says that is a remote possibility in the foreseeable future:

1. Current loss rates are stable. Ally’s Q4 car loan chargeoff rate was 1.49%, a mere 1 bp higher than a year ago. For the full year 2019, its chargeoff rate was 1.3%. The company foresees only a modest rise next year to 1.4-1.6%, mostly because of more used car loans, which have higher loan yields as well.

2. Ally and the industry are growing only modestly. Loan losses rise typically only after a period of loan growth significantly in excess of household income growth. This chart shows that over the past few years, Ally and its competitors have grown only roughly in line with consumer incomes at 3-4%.

3. Car loan credit quality is stable for Ally and its peers. For example, this chart shows a history of subprime lending as a percent of total lending:

Subprime share at present is below the historic average and has even been trending lower recently.

Ally’s online banking business is materially adding to its interest margin

From scratch a decade ago, Ally built an online banking business that at year-end held $104 billion of deposits. Ally added $15 billion in deposits last year, and even $2½ billion during Q4, when it sharply reduced its money market interest rate to 1.6% from 2.2% in response to fed funds cuts.

The rapid deposit growth allows Ally to pay down more expensive funding. Other debt declined last year from $69 billion to $57 billion. As a result, while Ally’s retail deposit rate rose by 9 bp over the prior year, its total funding costs fell by 1 bp. Ally expects more of the same this year. And by 2021, Ally should be able to afford to slow deposit growth by lowering its interest rates more.

Ally’s capital management is outstanding

Ally has been earning about a 12% ROE over the past few years. What should it do with its money? The natural move is to grow assets by making more loans. But auto lending is a mature business, so growing it fast is dangerous, as I noted above. Ally has therefore been a prudent lender to the point that its risk-weighted assets actually shrank by a hair over the past year. As a result, all of Ally’s 12% ROE last year - $1.7 billion – was free cash flow!

Ally held on to $0.4 billion of the cash and paid out $1.3 billion, or $3.30 per share. But it gets better. Only $0.3 billion of the cash was returned by way of a dividend. The rest was repurchased stock. And it was repurchased at roughly 80% of book value, so the effective return to shareholders was 15%, not 12%.

If Ally follows the same capital management plan this year, you the investor will get a $0.76 dividend and a $39 tangible book value by year-end that is still generating a 12% ROE.

Are you sure you want to chase Tesla higher?

The 12% EPS growth estimate needs minimal loan growth

Ally reported $3.72 of operating EPS in 2019 and expects roughly $4.20 this year. That’s a $0.48 increase. Here are the moving parts to get there:

+$0.30 from 30-35 million shares repurchased.

+$0.10 from a forecasted one percentage point improvement in its operating efficiency ratio.

+$0.35 from a 10 bp improvement in its interest margin.

-$0.30 from higher car loss chargeoffs

That nets out to $0.45 per share. Almost there! Each 1% increase in earning assets adds $0.10 per share. So reaching $4.20 of EPS this year won’t be too hard.

Summing up

If you’re not embarrassed to be seen shopping at the bargain bin, Ally should be a real nice buy. The stock did rise 7% since it reported Q4. But my $45 price target still leaves a 38% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.