First Bancshares Is Aggressively Building Its Footprint, But Organic Loan Growth Is Lacking

First Bancshares looks undervalued below the mid-to-high $30s, but pre-provision profit growth will likely be weak in 2020 and the shares likely need loan and PPOP growth to work.

Management announced the acquisition of a small bank in Georgia before the end of the year and more acquisitions along the Gulf Coast are virtually certain.

It’s been a while since I’ve written about First Bancshares (FBMS), and the shares of this Mississippi-based bank have not performed particularly well in the meantime, with the shares falling about 15% and definitely lagging their community bank peer group. Not only has First Bancshares been pursuing a growth-by-acquisition strategy at a time when acquisitions have generally been frowned upon, the company hasn’t been doing a particularly good job of generating organic loan growth from that expanding footprint, with disappointing results for three straight quarters.

I believe that when investors start shifting more from defense (who will suffer the least during this period of spread headwinds and tough loan growth) to offense, First Bancshares will get more of its due, but I won’t underplay the need for improvement in organic loan generation. Although I think the fair value range extends close to $40, the shares may wait on signs of better internal execution.

Another Lackluster Quarter Won’t Help

First Bancshares didn’t have a bad fourth quarter, but the results weren’t strong enough to shift sentiment meaningfully. Revenue narrowly beat expectations, but expenses ran high, pre-provision profits missed, and loans came in lower than expected.

Revenue rose 33% yoy, boosted by the company’s multiple recent acquisitions, and 8% qoq, again beating expectations by a small margin. Net interest income rose a similar 33% yoy and 10% qoq, with net interest margin falling 2bp yoy and rising 1bp qoq on a reported basis and falling 4bp yoy and 6bp qoq on a core basis – investors should note the significant purchase accounting accretion in play here (26bp in Q4’19) given the multiple deals. Fee income rose 34% yoy and fell about 3% qoq on a core basis, missing expectations.

Adjusted core expenses rose 25% and 13% qoq, coming in higher than expected. Management has a good record of extracting operating synergies from its acquisitions, but it takes time for that to happen. Pre-provision profits rose 44% yoy and 2% qoq, but came in a little short of expectations, with a roughly $0.015/share miss at this line.

All told, it was an “okay” quarter for a bank stock that needs better than okay to shift sentiment. Spread performance was fine, but the shortfall in fee income and expenses will get some attention as those are two valuable non-spread drivers in the current environment.

Still Waiting For Better Balance Sheet Growth

Loans rose 28% yoy on an average balance basis, or 8% in organic terms. Management didn’t provide the organic comps for the sequential comparison (where loans rose 7%), but my guesstimation would be that organic loan balances declined at a low single-digit rate from the third quarter. As is, loans came in slightly below expectation for the third straight quarter (against reduced expectations, it should be noted).

First Bancshares has been seeing elevated paydowns in commercial loans (a pretty common lament among other smaller commercial lenders), as well as fierce competition for loans. Paydowns should abate some in 2020, but management needs to improve the organic loan generation efforts.

Residential mortgages were up 12% qoq, while construction loans increased 26% qoq, leading the growth. CRE lending rose 9% qoq, while C&I lending declined 2%. Loan yields were surprisingly strong, improving 14bp yoy and 5bp qoq.

Average deposits rose 29% yoy, or about 6% organic, and 7% qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 27% yoy and almost 13% qoq on an end-of-period basis, and deposit costs declined 5bp yoy and 3bp qoq to 0.73% - a relatively attractive and competitive level for a bank this size.

On the credit side, First Bancshares did see a 10% qoq increase in non-performing loans, but the NPA ratio improved sequentially by about 14bp – it’s still higher than I’d like at 1.86%, but charge-offs remain low (virtually zero in both the 2019 and 2018 fourth quarters and 2019 third quarter). Higher ongoing NPA balances are a cost of doing business for this bank, as the bank is willing to get more aggressive on credit quality in exchange for yield (and presumably loan growth … which hasn’t been working so well lately).

The M&A Machine Will Roll On

Shortly before the end of the year, the company announced yet another acquisition – entering Georgia with the acquisition of Southwest Georgia Financial. This bank operates eight branches (shockingly, in southwestern Georgia), holding decent deposit share in Albany (close to 3%) and Valdosta (close to 5%). First Bancshares is paying 1.82x tangible book in an all-stock deal that should be accretive in the first year, though slightly dilutive to tangible book value per share (around 1%).

In relatively short order, First Bancshares has used acquisitions to add exposure to southern Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and New Orleans. I have no reason to believe that First Bancshares is going to stop their growth-by-acquisition strategy given the synergy opportunities – banks with less than $500 million in assets frequently have efficiency ratios in the high 60%’s to low 70%’s and cost synergies alone can make these worthwhile deals, not to mention the opportunity to access under-utilized deposit bases (small community banks often have lower loan/deposit ratios and higher security holdings) and use the branches to grow the lending franchise.

As far as where First Bancshares may look next, pulling out a map of the Gulf Coast would suggest Lafayette, LA; Tampa, FL; Corpus Christi, TX; and Galveston, TX; as potential target cities, but management could also look to backfill and build its presence in markets like Jackson, MS, and New Orleans.

The Outlook

The long-term modeling of banks is already complicated enough given the uncertainty on future interest rates, but it’s even harder in cases like First Bancshares where additional M&A is a near-certainty. With that, I lean more heavily on P/E and ROTCE-P/TBV methodologies. Between these approaches, I think fair value is currently in the mid-to-high $30’s, with the long-term discounted core earnings model suggesting something on the higher end. I think it’s noteworthy that as acquisitive as this bank is, its return on tangible common equity is still around 15%, supporting a mid-$30’s valuation.

The Bottom Line

I think First Bancshares needs to show better momentum in organic lending before the shares will start working again, though M&A-driven expense synergy would certainly be welcome in 2020. Limited organic pre-provision profit growth in 2020 tempers my enthusiasm, but I think growth will reaccelerate in 2021 (into the high single digits), and I think this still a name worth consideration even though it hasn’t worked well over the last year and a half.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.