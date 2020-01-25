Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of January 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 2/13 2/28 0.31 0.32 3.23% 1.94% 11 Air Products & Chem. (APD) 3/31 5/11 1.16 1.34 15.52% 2.20% 38 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/5 2/20 0.51 0.53 3.92% 2.85% 22 Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 3/31 4/22 0.21 0.23 9.52% 2.06% 13 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 2/27 3/20 0.9175 0.94 2.45% 4.48% 17 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 2/7 3/2 0.16 0.175 9.38% 2.18% 26 First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 3/6 3/16 0.42 0.44 4.76% 2.84% 11 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 2/6 2/21 0.26 0.27 3.85% 0.93% 17 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 3/5 4/2 1.03 1.07 3.88% 2.98% 48 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 2/6 2/14 1.02 1.0275 0.74% 6.43% 20 Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) 3/19 4/17 0.264 0.29 9.85% 2.60% 22

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 27 (Ex-Div 1/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 2/19 0.36 117.12 1.2% 26 Clorox Company (CLX) 2/14 1.06 158.28 2.7% 42 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 2/14 0.455 113.87 1.6% 10 VSE Corp. (VSEC) 2/12 0.09 33.42 1.1% 16

Tuesday January 28 (Ex-Div 1/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 2/13 0.16 48.35 1.3% 50

Wednesday January 29 (Ex-Div 1/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 2/18 0.24 45.43 2.1% 26 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 2/12 0.445 27.35 6.4% 23 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 2/14 0.375 46.71 3.1% 39 Fastenal Company (FAST) 2/28 0.25 35.52 2.8% 21 Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 2/18 0.68 104.68 2.6% 16 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 2/18 0.38 58.93 2.6% 17 National Retail Properties (NNN) 2/14 0.515 56.51 3.6% 30 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 2/14 0.4775 75.22 2.5% 64 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 2/14 0.67 43.29 6.2% 17 People's United Financial (PBCT) 2/15 0.1775 15.85 4.4% 27 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 3/6 0.38 39.82 3.7% 10 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 2/14 0.355 15.53 8.7% 26 Texas Instruments (TXN) 2/10 0.9 130.52 2.7% 16 Unum Group (UNM) 2/21 0.285 28.1 4.0% 11

Thursday January 30 (Ex-Div 1/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 2/17 0.32 165.6 0.8% 20 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 2/18 0.145 14.1 4.1% 17 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 2/18 0.1275 12.23 4.2% 17 Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) 2/13 0.6725 24.03 11.0% 15 Matthews International (MATW) 2/17 0.21 37.95 2.1% 25 Realty Income Corp. (O) 2/14 0.2325 77.13 3.6% 27 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 2/14 0.27 24.21 4.3% 11 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 2/14 0.41 66.17 2.4% 28

Friday January 31 (Ex-Div 2/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 2/14 0.29 49.57 2.3% 32 Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 3/2 0.39 62.88 2.5% 14

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 2/3 0.185 1.9% Acme United Corp. (ACU) 1/29 0.12 2.0% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 1/29 0.21 2.0% Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) 1/31 0.105 0.3% Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.6375 3.3% Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.05 0.4% Globe Life Inc (GL) 1/31 0.1725 0.7% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 1/30 0.5 1.2% Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 1/31 0.385 0.9% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 1/31 1 2.9% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1/31 0.375 1.9% Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 1/31 0.3 0.8% National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 2/3 0.52 2.4% National Health Investors (NHI) 1/31 1.05 4.9% Norwood Financial (NWFL) 2/3 0.25 2.8% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 1/30 0.3875 3.4% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 1/31 0.36 1.9% Raytheon Company (RTN) 1/30 0.9425 1.6% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 1/31 0.575 1.1% AT&T Inc. (T) 2/3 0.52 5.4% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 1/31 0.19 3.6% Universal Corp. (UVV) 2/3 0.76 5.7% Verizon Communications (VZ) 2/3 0.615 4.1% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/31 0.67 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

