NG Weekly: Aggressive Breakdown Early Week To 1.83s Where Buy Excess Halted The Auction

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower barring 2.10s failing as resistance. This probability path did play out as an aggressive flush lower developed to 1.83s early into this week’s auction where buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence in Monday’s trade. Price discovery higher developed from there as balance developed, 1.87s-1.98s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.89s.

19-24 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw aggressive price discovery lower to 1.83s upon Sunday’s Globex re-open as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence as buying interest emerged, 1.85s. Constricted price discovery higher developed to 1.94s into Monday’s NY close. Narrow balance continued early in Tuesday’s trade before a failed breakout developed to 1.95s. Buyers trapped there, driving price lower to 1.87s into Tuesday’s NY close where buying interest emerged.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as the breakdown from balance also failed. Rotation within balance continued through Wednesday’s trade as sellers trapped, 1.90s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Wednesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a buy-side breakout attempt developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 1.98s, through the EIA release (-92 bcf vs. -91 bcf expected). Sell excess developed there, driving price lower back into the balance to 1.91s into Thursday’s NY close. Rotation lower developed in Friday’s trade to 1.87s, testing Tuesday’s key support where sellers trapped, developing balance, 1.87s-1.91s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.89s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop as aggressive price discovery lower developed early week to 1.83s into the four-year demand cluster where buy excess emerged, halting the sell-side sequence before balance developed into the week’s end.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s structural buy excess, 1.83s-1.87s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.10s-2.17s/2.20s-2.25s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target major support below, 1.60s. The failure of 2.15s as support remains structurally significant. The highest probability path, near-term, is sell-side, barring 1.98s, failing as resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June through September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture continues to increase (-295k contracts), new lows, as open interest (OI) continues higher. The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway, but the near-term bearish structure must be acknowledged.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.