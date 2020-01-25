Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/23/20

Seeking Alpha

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/23/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Cantel Medical (CMD), and;
  • Aptinyx (APTX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Pioneer Securitized Income Fund (XSILX);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX);
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT);
  • Fastly (FSLY);
  • Envestnet (ENV);
  • Datadog (DDOG);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX), and;
  • Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$6,292,929

2

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$106,585

3

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$96,339

4

Erbez Georgia

CFO

Harpoon Therapeutics

HARP

B

$94,418

5

Funderburk Noah

O

Pioneer Securitized Income Fund

XSILX

JB*

$60,000

6

Steinberg Joseph S

DIR,BO

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$52,415

7

Mann Jeffrey Z

VP,GC

Cantel Medical

CMD

B

$50,475

8

Cumming John D

DIR

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$12,780

9

Martin Ruben S

CEO,DIR,BO

Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP

JB*

$10,415

10

Sherman Rachel E

DIR

Aptinyx

APTX

B

$10,413

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$20,482,782

2

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$18,989,442

3

Le Quoc Alexis

PR,CTO,DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$7,873,795

4

Pomel Olivier

CEO,DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$7,054,180

5

Love Ted W

DIR

Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT

AS

$6,557,148

6

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS,JS*

$4,135,614

7

Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund

BO

MagnaChip Semi

MX

S

$2,612,531

8

Grinis Scott D

CTO

Envestnet

ENV

AS

$2,138,092

9

Bergman Artur

CEO,DIR,BO

Fastly

FSLY

AS

$1,875,000

10

London Daniel T

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$1,757,218

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.