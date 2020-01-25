Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/23/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/23/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

PBF Energy (PBF);

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP);

Marchex (MCHX);

Cantel Medical (CMD), and;

Aptinyx (APTX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Pioneer Securitized Income Fund (XSILX);

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX);

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT);

Fastly (FSLY);

Envestnet (ENV);

Datadog (DDOG);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), and;

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $6,292,929 2 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $106,585 3 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $96,339 4 Erbez Georgia CFO Harpoon Therapeutics HARP B $94,418 5 Funderburk Noah O Pioneer Securitized Income Fund XSILX JB* $60,000 6 Steinberg Joseph S DIR,BO Crimson Wine CWGL AB $52,415 7 Mann Jeffrey Z VP,GC Cantel Medical CMD B $50,475 8 Cumming John D DIR Crimson Wine CWGL AB $12,780 9 Martin Ruben S CEO,DIR,BO Martin Midstream Partners MMLP JB* $10,415 10 Sherman Rachel E DIR Aptinyx APTX B $10,413

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $20,482,782 2 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $18,989,442 3 Le Quoc Alexis PR,CTO,DIR Datadog DDOG AS $7,873,795 4 Pomel Olivier CEO,DIR Datadog DDOG AS $7,054,180 5 Love Ted W DIR Global Blood Therapeutics GBT AS $6,557,148 6 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS,JS* $4,135,614 7 Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund BO MagnaChip Semi MX S $2,612,531 8 Grinis Scott D CTO Envestnet ENV AS $2,138,092 9 Bergman Artur CEO,DIR,BO Fastly FSLY AS $1,875,000 10 London Daniel T CEO Accenture ACN AS $1,757,218

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

