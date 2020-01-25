Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 2/7 3/2 0.12 0.14 16.67% 2.83% 9 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 3/13 3/31 0.17 0.18 5.88% 1.58% 6 First Community Corp. (FCCO) 1/30 2/14 0.11 0.12 9.09% 2.32% 8 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 2/5 2/20 0.19 0.2 5.26% 2.98% 10 Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 2/4 2/14 0.18 0.2 11.11% 3.62% 7 Intel Corp. (INTC) 2/6 3/1 0.315 0.33 4.76% 1.93% 6 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 3/5 3/18 0.27 0.28 3.70% 3.29% 9 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 2/20 3/6 0.5 0.54 8.00% 2.26% 7 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 1/31 2/10 0.15 0.17 13.33% 3.12% 6 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 1/30 2/13 0.865 0.875 1.16% 5.84% 8 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 1/31 2/14 0.445 0.46 3.37% 8.63% 6 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 2/11 3/4 0.9 0.98 8.89% 4.39% 10 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 2/6 2/21 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.51% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 27 (Ex-Div 1/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 2/12 0.39 39.13 4.0% 7

Tuesday January 28 (Ex-Div 1/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Campus Communities (ACC) 2/14 0.47 46.9 4.0% 7 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 2/13 0.2 28.04 2.8% 8 First Republic Bank (FRC) 2/13 0.19 113.75 0.7% 8 Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 2/14 0.44 16.48 10.5% 6

Wednesday January 29 (Ex-Div 1/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AES Corp. (AES) 2/14 0.1433 20.38 2.8% 9 Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 2/14 0.24 27.1 3.5% 9 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 3/1 0.26 39.55 2.6% 9 EPR Properties (EPR) 2/18 0.375 72.29 6.2% 9 First Community Corp. (FCCO) 2/14 0.12 20.7 2.3% 8 Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) 2/7 0.475 14.7 13.0% 5 Morgan Stanley (MS) 2/14 0.35 54.55 2.5% 6 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 2/13 0.875 59.89 5.7% 8 Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 2/28 0.37 26.51 5.5% 9 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 2/18 0.12 32.93 4.4% 10 Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) 2/13 0.622 18.7 12.9% 8

Thursday January 30 (Ex-Div 1/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aon plc (AON) 2/14 0.44 213.42 0.8% 8 Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 2/18 0.1875 33.24 2.2% 9 Citigroup Inc (C.PK) 2/28 0.51 78.42 2.6% 5 First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 2/13 0.165 26.16 2.5% 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 3/2 0.16 14.2 4.4% 7 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 2/10 0.17 21.79 3.1% 6 Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 2/14 0.14 18.63 1.5% 7 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 2/20 0.62 88.91 2.8% 9 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 2/14 0.15 29.25 1.9% 8 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 2/14 0.3075 53.44 2.3% 9 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 3/2 0.7825 97.12 3.3% 8 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 2/14 0.46 21.31 8.6% 6

Friday January 31 (Ex-Div 2/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 2/13 1.16 25.58 17.5% 8 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 2/14 0.125 16.43 3.0% 9 MetLife Inc. (MET) 3/13 0.455 51.27 3.4% 8 MPLX LP (MPLX) 2/14 0.6875 24.57 11.1% 8 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 2/10 0.6675 16.93 15.8% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Alamo Group Inc (ALG) 1/29 0.13 0.4% Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 1/31 0.53 3.7% City Holding Co. (CHCO) 1/31 0.57 2.9% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 2/3 0.15 0.9% Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 1/29 0.53 2.0% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 1/31 0.17 0.4% Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 1/31 0.38 3.9% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1/31 0.07 6.1% Humana Inc. (HUM) 1/31 0.55 0.6% Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 1/31 0.06 1.0% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1/31 0.9 2.6% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 1/31 0.04465 4.0% Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) 1/31 0.37 2.0% SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) 1/31 0.4 1.1% UDR Inc. (UDR) 1/31 0.3425 2.8% Watsco Inc. (WSO) 1/31 1.6 3.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

