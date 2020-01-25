Don't Panic: Coronavirus, Malls And Market Downside

We saw a lot of red across the market in general on Friday.

Co-produced with author Beyond Saving

We saw a lot of red across the market in general on Friday. It's important to update on a few issues.

Coronavirus

Many are pointing to the coronavirus outbreak in China which has varying effects across the market, most of which are psychological. We have seen a drop in commodity prices as traders anticipate less demand from China. This negatively impacts our holdings primarily through oil.

Treasury rates have rallied, being considered the ultimate "safe-haven" asset. That's hardly surprising. However the rally is rather weak considering the response of the stock market and the 10-year remains above 1.65%, well off of recent lows.

Source: CNBC

In the near term, we can expect the downward pressure to remain in any business that can be construed to have anything to do with China or might be impacted by demand in China.

Mall REITs

Hardest hit has been mall REITs. We believe this is a combination of a negative report released last night by Euler Hermes. In the report, Euler Hermes suggests that 35,000 retail locations will close in the next five years and significantly impact the US economy with the loss of half a million jobs.

We are used to seeing these predictions which in our opinion fuel the flames of fear and have little basis in reality. While there's a kernel of truth in the retail bankruptcy spike and increased store closings, we believe many exaggerate the issues for their own gain. In this case, Euler Hermes is an insurance company and debt collector (owned by Allianz) which makes its money by insuring accounts receivables. The type of insurance a supplier might get that will pay if a buyer defaults after receiving a shipment of merchandise.

Like much of the "retail apocalypse," the report makes assertions assuming that current trends will continue indefinitely. As we already have identified, the majority of closures were due to a handful of retailers who were over-leveraged and failed to adapt to modern consumers.

That report, combined with the coronavirus fears, where some might imagine Americans avoiding public places, have conspired to cause mall REITs to be excessively hard hit. None of this changes our outlook on malls. Ultimately, it will come down to the numbers, and we will have more clarity on those in the coming month.

Market Downside

We predicted a market correction a few weeks ago and this might be the beginning. Is the coronavirus going to actually have a large-scale material impact on the US economy? Probably not.

Perhaps the best comparison in the SARS outbreak in 2003. While it might be a big deal from a humanitarian angle, the US economy generally keeps its wheels churning. After an initial drawdown in early 2003 when the news was breaking, the market went on to have a strong year.

Data by YCharts

We expected some near-term downside anyway, and this news might just be the catalyst to cause what was going to be inevitable.

Action Plan

Selling into a panic almost is always a bad idea. We recommend investors keep their cool. The market's imagination is usually much more extreme than the actual impact.

At "High Dividend Opportunities", we are invested in value stocks that provide a high-level of dividends. Nothing in the news Friday has convinced us that any of high dividend stocks are at greater risk today than they were before.

Stay calm, be patient. If you are an income investor and sitting on a lot of cash, we continue buying investments that are the best value. Some opportunities are worth adding during the dips and we highlighted them to our investors. Those are some of our few recommendations:

Energy stocks like BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) yield 7.8%, Vermilion Energy (VET) yield 14%, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) yield 7.5%. Several fixed income closed-end funds that are in our portfolio. These include many. One good example is XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income (XFLT), yield 10.6%. In the property REIT sector, a few opportunities are starting to pop up. A good example is Geo Group (GEO) with a yield of 12%. Some deeper value picks like The Macerich Company (MAC) with a yield of 12%. For those invested in Washington Prime (WPG), the stock saw a nice recovery after hours on Friday (after the markets closed).

We do not recommend "backing up the truck." These recommendations are for income investors with more cash than they would like. For now we recommend retaining some cash and wait to see if a deeper drawback develops or if the market will resume its rally on Monday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, MAC, XFLT, BGR, OXY, CXW, WPG, WPG.PH, WPG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.