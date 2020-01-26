Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The tech sector steps into the bright lights this week with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all due to report during a heavy week of earnings reports. The tech giants are largely seen needing to top earnings and guidance expectations to shoot higher in the near term following a blistering few months of share price gains. Near the end of the week, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will do the heavy lifting for the industrials sector and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) steps out for the energy industry, while UPS (NYSE:UPS) will issue its state-of-the-economy assessment. There will also be riveting updates from Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the 737 Max and plans for the 787 Dreamliner, as well as Altria (NYSE:MO) on its Juul (JUUL) investment. Blazing-hot Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will also report in the week ahead and could potentially deliver some news on the Model Y to go along with its 2020 guidance. Across the Pacific, the Shanghai Stock Market is closed all next week for the Chinese New Year holiday and the Hong Stock Market is shut down on January 27-28.

Notable earnings reports: Ashland (NYSE:ASH), Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) on January 27; Apple (AAPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Janury 28; Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Boeing (BA), AT&T (NYSE:T), Tesla (TSLA), Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on January 29; Altria (MO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), DuPont (NYSE:DD), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Visa (NYSE:V), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Amazon (AMZN) and UPS (UPS) on January 30; Caterpillar (CAT), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) on January 31.

China: The impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on China and perhaps the global economy will be a major focus next week as more updates pour in. The outbreak has already negatively impacted companies like IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), Disney (NYSE:DIS), McDonald's (MCD), Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) and a large number of energy and travel stocks. Efforts to contain the Wuhan virus are overlapping the important Chinese New Year holiday period, which means Macau casinos could see reduced traffic and lower gross gaming revenue for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC). Meanwhile, the list of healthcare names that have a spotlight on them as the virus is assessed includes Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV), Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE).

FOMC meeting: The Fed meets for the first time of the year on January 28-29. The central bank is expected to hold rates after Fed officials signaled at the last meeting that they plan to keep interest rates unchanged for a while. The new rotation of voting FOMC members for 2020 includes Neel Kashkari (Minneapolis Fed), Robert Kaplan (Dallas Fed), Loretta Mester (Cleveland Fed) and Patrick Harker (Philadelphia Fed). "We’re likely to see a slightly more dovish-leaning committee this year," says BMO Capital's Sal Guatieri of the new lineup. Despite the lack of rate drama at next week's meeting, traders will still be watching Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference very closely to see how the FOMC plans to maneuver during an election year. Another area of focus will be the Fed's expansion of its balance sheet, which data suggest has supported cyclical and financial stocks at the expense of defensive sectors like utilities and telecommunication.

IPO watch: Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS) is expected to price its IPO on January 28, while Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) and Avadim Health (AHI) are set to price in January 29. The biggest pricing of the week will be the $1.5B Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) IPO on January 30. The household products seller generated net income of $135M off revenue of $2.2B for the first nine months of 2019. 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) are also due to price their IPOs on January 30. Also of note, IPO share lockups expire on Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) on January 27, as well as Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) on January 28 and BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) on January 29.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) to $0.69 from $0.63, Arthur J Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to $0.45 from $0.43, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to $0.85 from $0.80, Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to $0.59 from $0.56, Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to $0.70 from $0.67, Chevron (CVX) to $1.24 from $1.19, EBay (EBAY) to $0.15 from $0.14, Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to $0.38 from $0.3625, Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) to $0.38 from $0.35, HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to $0.45 from $0.40, Juniper (JNPR) to $0.20 from $0.19, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to $0.79 from $0.77, MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to $0.60 from $0.51, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to $0.59 from $0.53, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to $1.00 from $0.94, Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to $0.12 from $0.105, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to $0.64 from $0.57, Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to $0.28 from $0.24, Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) to $0.34 from $0.32, Berkshire Hills (NYSE:BHLB) to $0.24 from $0.23, Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:OTC:CBSH) to $0.2619 from $0.2476, Crane (NYSE:CR) to $0.42 from $0.39, California Water (NYSE:CWT) to $0.2075 from $0.1975, Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to $0.05 from $0.04, First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) to $0.11 from $0.10, First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to $0.15 from $0.14, Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) to $0.29 from $0.27, GATX (NYSE:GATX) to $0.48 from $0.46, National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to $0.27 from $0.25, Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) to $0.24 from $0.23, Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII) to $0.62 from $0.61, Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to $0.28 from $0.1625, U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) to $0.01 from $0.005.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders vote on the Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC)-William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) merger on January 30. The go-shop period on the Francisco buyout of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) expires on January 31. Companies with M&A speculation hanging over them include Yeti (NYSE:YETI), Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP).

Analyst/investor meetings: Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) will host its first Investor Day in New York on January 29th. Chairman/CEO David Solomon and the senior leadership team will deliver presentations on the firm's strategic priorities. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) also hosts an investor event on January 29, during which management will discuss the company's budget in detail. Other companies with events on tap include Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY) in Stockholm and Frankfurt on January 28-29, as well as Superior Gold on January 31.

Spotlight on AI: The Re-Work Applied AI Summit runs in San Francisco from January 30-31. The gathering will see real-life AI applications and case studies highlighted by companies looking to leverage AI to solve enterprise problems. Speakers on the slate include reps from Uber (NYSE:UBER), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Facebook (FB), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), DoorDash (DOORD), Target (NYSE:TGT) and NASA.

European biomed: A Biomed event in Paris hosted by Invest Securities could see some news break from a long list of European healthcare and biotech players. The list of participants includes AB Science (OTCPK:ABSCF), Acticor Biotech, Advicenne, Affiris, Alligator Bio Science (OTC:ALLGF), Alz Protect, Biocorp, Biophytis (BPTS), Bone Therapeutics (OTC:BNZPF), Curadigm, Elsalys Biotech, Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT), Genoscreen, Genoway, Global Bioenergies, Horama, Integragen, Mobidiag, Nanobiotix, Noxxon, Onxeo (OTC:OXNXF), Oryzon Genomics, Ose Immunotherapeutics (OTC:ORPHF), Oxurion (OTCPK:TBGNF), Pharma Mar, (OTCPK:PHMMF), Pharmaleads, Pixium Vision, Predilife, Sombiotech, Theraclion, Theranexus, Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF), Valbiotis and Valneva (OTC:VNVLF).

Nike: Nike (NYSE:NKE) is on watch with the World Athletics ruling body expected to tighten regulations governing shoe technology in reaction to the running records set by competitors using shoes from the company's Vaporfly brand. Nike's Vaporfly shoes feature a full-length, carbon fiber plate underfoot that provides a propulsive sensation to help push the pace of runners. While the ruling will impact competitive running, recreational use and sale of the running shoes will be unaffected and the brand could get a boost from the publicity.

FDA watch: The FDA action date for Aimmune Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AIMT) Palforzia peanut allergy treatment arrives.

Credit Suisse 2020 Latin America Investment Conference: Latin America companies are in the spotlight at the investor conference running in Sao Paulo from January 29-30. Presenting companies are expected to include Brazil Unidas (OTC:CDLDY), Cencosud (OTCPK:CNCOY) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV).

CIBC's 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference:Canadian companies gather in Banff, Alberta from January 29-31 for a conference aimed at institutional investors. Participants include Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Taco watch: Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) is bringing back the limited time offer on Nacho Fries next week and adding a Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries menu item to the mix. Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries are topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce and buffalo sauce.

Notable annual meetings: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) on January 27, Visa (V) on January 28, Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL) on January 29, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) on January 30.

Barron's mentions: The huge opportunity in sport betting is broken down in detail by the publication. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTC:DEAC) is considered a pure-play bet on betting via its ownership of DraftKings (DRAFT). U.K. Bookmakers William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) and Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPF) are also seen benefiting from the growth of U.S. gaming, along with MGM Resorts (MGM), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI). HP (NYSE:HPQ) is recommended amid the company's proxy fight with Xerox (NYSE:XRX). Integrated energy companies are also given the nod, with Total (NYSE:TOT), Chevron (CVX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) called attractive for income investors.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Nation's Restaurant News