Facebook: Well-Positioned For Long-Term Hold

Facebook had an abysmal 2018 year which was rocked by the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and the largest one-day loss in market value by any US company.

Introduction

Investors of Facebook (FB) have gone through a roller-coaster ride since 2018 with the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and the largest one-day loss in market value by any US company. Since then, the stock has rallied to gain more than 56% in 2019 with the settlement of $5B fine from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and beating expectations in each of the first 3 quarters in 2019.

In their Q3 earnings call held in October 2019, Facebook gave guidance that they expect a more pronounced deceleration of revenue growth rate in Q4 2019 by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage compared to the Q3 rate. Initial projections of 2020 also guide to a growth deceleration in 2020, albeit at a slower rate than Q4 2019.

Despite the short-term pessimism on their decelerating growth, I am extremely bullish on Facebook’s long-term prospects and attempt to give a quick overview of my thoughts on the company.

Another Quarter with Strong Financial and Operational Highlights

Facebook again reported strong results during its Q3 earnings call held in October 2019. For Q3 2019, overall revenue was $17.7B and grew at 29% year-on-year. Advertising revenue was $17.4B which was a growth of 28% year-on-year while payment and other fees contributed $269M in revenue, at a growth of 43%, largely driven by new products such as Oculus Quest.

Daily Active Users (“DAUs”) reached 1.62B, up 9% year-on-year and Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) reached 2.45B at a growth rate of 8%. The company estimates that at least 2.2B people use at least one of the company's families of apps which include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp daily and around 2.8B people were active on a monthly basis.

Figure 1 Facebook’s Q3 Earnings Highlights (Source)

Plenty of Room for More Growth

While advertisement impressions increased by 37%, driven by advertisements on Facebook News Feed, Instagram Stories, and Instagram feed, the average price per advertisement was down by 6% due to a combination of the shift towards geographies such as APAC and Rest of World as well as Stories advertisement which monetize at a lower rate.

Emerging markets (APAC and Rest of World) have contributed to the most user growth in Facebook for a while now. As the penetration in these markets continues, I fully expect Facebook to further optimize advertisement impressions and increase the revenue from these markets which will be a huge growth driver in the future.

Figure 2 Monthly Active Users (Source)

In terms of Stories, Facebook has been cautioning for some time that Stories monetize at a lower rate than News Feed, but they are hugely optimistic about the growth potential. This can be seen by mobile advertising revenue representing 94% of all advertising revenue in Q3 2019, compared to 92% a year ago.

In their Q3 earnings call, the company also shared that they are helping more customers migrate to mobile advertisements more seamlessly. They have launched several initiatives such as giving advertisers the option of buying Stories across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger all at once. In addition, there are automatic default templates that convert feed advertisements into Stories format as well as customizable templates, which help customers save time and resources. Clearly, the company has made switching to mobile advertisements easy which will only increase the penetration rate of Stories and drive up revenue in the long run.

Moving to expenses, total expenses in Q3 were $10.5B, up 32% from a year ago. Headcount was 43,000 which is 28% higher. Operating income was $7.2B, which translates to a 41% operating margin. The increase in expenses was mainly on investments in privacy, safety, and security investments as part of complying with the FTC settlement. In addition, the company is investing in marketing and new products, including products and improvements around Facebook and Instagram, as well as new areas such as Augmented Reality (“AR”) and Virtual Reality (“VR”).

In my opinion, these are necessary investments for the future of the company, and while they have impacted the short-term bottom line (along with the FTC fine), Facebook is still delivering Operating Margin in the range of high 30% to low 40%. As expenses stabilize and the monetization rate improves, I fully expect Operating Margin to go back up in the long term.

Figure 3 Facebook’s Operating Margin (Source)

Further Monetization Efforts

Beyond the obvious increasing monetization in Stories and emerging markets, as well as cutting down expenses in the long run, Facebook is also developing its monetization capabilities via commerce and payments.

Hundreds of millions of people already are using Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell things. The company is also making efforts to introduce more ways for people to shop on Instagram and recently launched a direct checkout functionally on Instagram to enable users to seamlessly complete transactions within the app. Facebook benefits from this directly by charging a small transaction processing fee. More importantly, there is an opportunity to improve its core advertising business. If the company can increase the number of people who buy an item after they see it on Instagram, advertisers will surely pay more to get users to their product pages.

Beyond commerce, Facebook is also getting into the payments industry. They recently launched Facebook Pay which provides users with a secure and consistent payment experience across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook Pay will first be available in the US on Facebook and Messenger on selected transactions, with plans to eventually be used across Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook has been working on payments service in India for some time with a beta test on selected WhatsApp users. The company looks set to move ahead with the project and is expected to file for approval with the regulators in India soon.

Ultimately, by getting into payments, Facebook hopes to increase the number of businesses through its platform. Having a WhatsApp payment would increase the adoption of businesses that transact through WhatsApp. Facebook Pay is another way to reduce friction in the social shopping experience by making it easier to buy stuff straight from their platform. Similarly to their efforts on simplifying the process to switch from feed advertisements to Stories, this will drive up adoption and advertisements on Instagram.

Clearly, the company is making efforts to increase monetization across its platform, particularly on Instagram and WhatsApp. In my opinion, the company has a very clear strategy and that their investment will surely pay off in the long run.

Other Initiatives

Facebook is also making bets in other initiatives, with hopes that they will pay dividends long term. For instance, Facebook launched dating services in September 2019, and while they are not selling any subscription services or running advertisements, they are likely hoping to increase engagement with users with their platform. If successful, their DAUs and MAUs will continue to grow and will benefit their core competency in advertisements. Given that Match Group (MTCH) is the market leader in dating services and has the first-mover advantage, I’d be intrigued to monitor Facebook’s progress in this space.

Secondly, Mark Zuckerberg is a big believer in the future of AR and VR. Since Facebook's acquisition of Oculus VR in 2014, it has been trying to get into the AR and VR business and has launched several versions of Oculus VR headsets. While the Oculus Quest has been sold out, penetration into consumers remains limited. The company’s strength has traditionally not been on hardware or operating system and it remains to be seen whether their investments will have any returns. The company is certainly hoping that AR and VR will become mainstream one day and they will be in a market leadership position.

Headwinds

Despite my bullish sentiments on Facebook and its obvious strengths and potential, Facebook may be subjected to tight regulatory oversights which may prevent it from reaching its full potential. The FTC is seeking to block Facebook from integrating its suite of products over competition concerns. Several Democratic presidential candidates are also campaigning to break up big tech companies, which of course includes Facebook. The company’s planned forays into cryptocurrency have also been hit with several regulatory hurdles, with many partners already dropping off.

In terms of competition, Facebook is going up against formidable foes such as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which is the market leader in digital advertising and Amazon (AMZN) which is looking to chip away at the duopoly. Facebook also competes with social media players such as Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR). While Facebook has done a great job against both companies and has a much larger user base, they’d be wise not to underestimate fast-rising player, TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance (BDNCE).

Conclusion

Facebook has shown its ability to deliver strong results consistently, and while the company is forecasting near-term decelerating growth, I remain extremely bullish on its long-term prospects. In my opinion, the company has crafted a very coherent and well thought out strategy to monetize Instagram and WhatsApp, with their initiatives in commerce and payments to drive long-term growth. The adoption of Stories will also likely increase over time and expenses should stabilize eventually. I will also be keeping a keen eye on the other bets that Facebook has placed such as AR and VR.

I hold a medium-sized position on Facebook and intend to hold my position for the long term. I will be monitoring their Q4 and 2019 full-year results which will be announced on 29 January, after the market closes. In case of any short-term negative movement, I might take the opportunity to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.