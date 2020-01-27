InMode's BodyTite Procedure Is Less Attractive Than Investors Assume

Patient’s reviews of BodyTite are inferior to competing surgical procedures, while BodyTite published clinical literature is tainted by conflict of interest.

Q3-19 US sales are down 5% on a sequential basis, indicating revenue seasonality consistent with saturation of product adoption.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD), an Israeli aesthetic medtech company, has developed and commercialized a broad portfolio of proprietary designed Radio Frequency (RF) instruments. INMD derives 80% of its revenue in the US and attributes its strength to the following: Technology that kills fat and tightens skin; Product portfolio, branded as the broadest RF-based range of aesthetic treatments; Clinical data with 18 FDA clearances and 44 peer-reviewed publications; Experienced management team.

INMD Q3-19 results looks impressive:

Projected 2019WW sales of $151M

Q3 revenue growth of 57% vs year ago

Gross margin of 87%

Operating margin of 40%

$166M in cash, no debt

Strong direct sales force, with 96 sales reps in US and 11 sales reps OUS

INMD stock performance since its IPO in August has been stellar, reaching a market cap of more than $1.6B.

But, while bulls may see a potential for a multi-bagger, we see several concerns about INMD:

Q3-19 US sales are down 5% on a sequential basis, indicating revenue seasonality consistent with saturation of product adoption

Reported Q1-19 BodyTite and FaceTite revenues declined 4% over Q1-18 despite a 46% increase in sales and marketing spend

INMD depends on hard-to-maintain capital equipment sales, with only 7% of its 2018 revenue in consumables and services

Patients' reviews of BodyTite are inferior to competing surgical procedures

BodyTite published clinical literature is tainted by conflict of interest

BodyTite and FaceTite are not approved by FDA for skin tightening/contraction claim

INMD insider’s lockup is ending on Feb 4, 2020

Q3-19 US sales are down 5% on a sequential basis, indicating revenue seasonality consistent with saturation of product adoption

INMD Q319 US sales decreased 5% on a sequential basis from $32.72M in Q2-19 to $31.01M in Q3-19.

Q3 is usually the weak quarter for elective procedures. The seasonality effect is stronger for slowly growing companies, while it is much less relevant for the firms with rapid growth. We looked at 2019 revenue seasonality for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR), two competitors of INMD. APYX Q3-19 US sales increased 22% over Q2-19 from $4.54M to $5.55M. CUTR Q3-19 US sales decreased 6% over Q2-19 from $28.15M to $26.43M.

Sequential revenue growth (US) INMD CUTR APYX Q3-19 over Q2-19 -5 % -6% +22% Market Cap, $B 1.62 0.435 0.281 Sales (TTM), $B 0.138 0.175 0.026 P/S (price-to-sales), multiple 12 3 11

Because revenue seasonality (sequential drop in Q3-19 sales) is similar for CUTR and INMD, we believe INMD product adoption in US is consistent with the slowly growing CUTR. Although not as profitable as INMD, CUTR’s 3X P/S multiple is much lower than INMD’s 12X multiple, indicating a likely market overpricing of INMD.

What is a reasonable share price target? INMD's Israeli tax benefits, contributing to the firm's profitability, are unique and perplexing. Therefore, a direct comparison with US companies based on profits might be misleading. If INMD's future revenue growth is in the high single digits, consistent with a well-managed mature medtech business, a P/S multiple of 7X could be a proper valuation given an average of 5.4X for the US Medical Equipment and Supplies sector. This means a 40% discount on today's price or a target share price of $27.

RFAL technology-based BodyTite and FaceTite procedures are at the core of INMD business

In its investor presentation, INMD discusses three technologies: RFAL (discussed first in order, with 6 slides); Fractional RF (discussed second with 4 slides); and Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening (discussed last with 2 slides).

Prospectus proudly states about RFAL technology:

To date, there have been more than 55,000 successful RFAL procedures conducted with positive clinical results….

Here is the image of BodyTite Handpiece

The two product platforms, BodyTite and EmbraceRF, are supporting RFAL handpieces (BodyTite, FaceTite, NeckTite, and AccuTite), as shown in the table below.

Product Platform Energy Source Handpiece Applications BodyTite Bipolar RF BodyTite FaceTite NeckTite AccuTite Body Contouring Face Contouring Neck Contouring Face/Body Contouring Optimas Laser Bipolar RF IPL Fractora Forma Lumecca DiolazeXL Vasculaze Morpheus8 Skin Rejuvenation Skin Rejuvenation Skin Pigmentation Hair Removal Vascular Lesion Facial Wrinkles Votiva Bipolar RF FractoraV FormaV Women’s Health Woman’s Health Contoura Bipolar RF BodyFX MiniFX Plus Body Contouring Face/Neck Contouring Skin Tightening Triton Laser Triton Duo Light Triton Duo Dark Hair Removal Hair Removal EmbraceRF Bipolar RF FaceTite Morpheus8 AccuTite Face Contouring Facial Wrinkles Face/Body Contouring

Fractional RF technology (Fractora and FractoraV handpieces) does not seem to be as differentiated as RFAL technology. Sublative RF applicator from Candela Medical is designed to deliver radio frequency energy to the skin in a fractional manner via an array of multi-electrode pins. INMD was sued by Syneron for patent infringement with regard to Fractional RF. INMD paid settlement and had to sublicense Syneron’s patents (Prospectus, Page 29).

Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening is a newer technology. BodyFX and MiniFX handpieces utilize this technology. It is the smallest segment of INMD’s US revenue.

As we will show in the next section, RFAL technology products are the largest contributors to INMD’s revenue.

Reported Q1-19 BodyTite and FaceTite revenues declined 4% over Q1-18 despite a 46% increase in sales and marketing spend

INMD’s largest Q1-19 US revenue segment (23%) is generated from the RFAL platforms BodyTite and EmbraceRF, which support BodyTite and FaceTite procedures. As explained in the Prospectus:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, we derived approximately 23% and 35%, respectively, of our total revenues from the sale of products and solutions relating to our BodyTite and EmbraceRF platforms in the United States, approximately 22% and 17%, respectively, of our total revenues from the sale of products and solutions relating to our Optimas platform in the United States, approximately 15% and 28%, respectively, of our total revenues from the sale of products and solutions in the United States primarily designed to address women’s health and approximately 13% and 8%, respectively, of our total revenues from the sale of products and solutions relating to our Contoura platform in the United States.

We reconstructed US product platform sales using Q1-19 and Q1-18 revenues of $30.552M and $20.911M, respectively.

Platform Q1-19 Revenue Share Q1-18 Revenue Share Q1-19 Sales, $M Q1-18 Sales, $M BodyTite and EmbraceRF 23% 35% 7.038 7.315 Optimas 22% 17% 6.732 3.553 Votiva 15% 28% 4.59 5.852 Contoura 13% 8% 3.978 1.672 OUS + Other Sales 27% 12% 6.6 2.3 WW Sales 100% 100% 30.6 20.9

There was a 4% decline in RFAL procedures revenue from $7.315M in Q1-18 to $7.038M in Q1-19, despite an increase of 46% in sales and marketing spend from $9.665M in Q1-19 to $14.097M in Q1-18.

While RFAL revenue has declined, Optimas (Fractional RF) revenue roughly doubled. Because Fractional RF technology is similar to Syneron’s one, we believe Optimas’ revenue growth could have come from Syneron’s market share. How much of Syneron’s Fractional RF market share is still available for a grab? Our answer is “not much”, judging from INMD’s bleak Q3-19 US performance. If we are correct about Optimas’ market share saturation, Q4-19 US revenue number will be weaker than bulls expect.

INMD depends on hard-to-maintain capital equipment sales with only 7% of its 2018 revenue in consumables and services

From INMD’s Prospectus:

For the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, we derived approximately 93% of our revenues from the sale of medical aesthetic products and approximately 7% of our revenues from the sale of consumables and extended warranties.

In comparison, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is selling 70% in Consumables and Services (Instruments and Accessories + Services). Neither Cutera nor Apyx break their revenue into capital and disposable. However, this report indicates that overall revenue share in disposables for medical ablation RF technologies is approximately 50%.

Shall one be concerned about INMD’s 93% revenue from capital sales? We think so, because a physician’s office is constantly under pressure from multiple products and procedures marketed as the “latest and greatest”. Subjected to media pressure, patients often ask for newer procedures. It seems financially prudent for physicians to refrain from investing in capital equipment unless they have certainty the equipment cost will be quickly recouped by intense equipment utilization. Buying expensive capital boxes that supports stagnating or declining in popularity procedures is very risky. BodyTite and FaceTite fit well, in our opinion, the definition of stagnating procedures.

We think it is a high priority for INMD to gradually increase its consumables revenue. They may succeed in doing it, especially if their future product platforms (systems) include more handpieces for a broader range of applications.

Patients' reviews of BodyTite and FaceTite are inferior to competing surgical procedures

We had a look at BodyTite and FaceTite patients' reviews on realself.com. Reviews published online usually have a negative bias, because unhappy patients are motivated to write about their bad experiences. Yet, these are the feedbacks from real patients, and they do tell a story worth investigating.

We have examined RealSelf reviews for several procedures competing with BodyTite and summarized the results in the Table below. With the exception of FaceTite (face contouring), all these procedures are used for improving body contouring. We added information about the average patient reported cost and calculated the percent of Negative (“Not Worth It”) feedbacks.

Procedure Technology Incision Cost, $ Total Reviews Negative Reviews CoolSculpting Freezing No 2,450 1230 16% Ultherapy Ultrasound No 2,600 340 16% ThermiTight RF Small 3,225 33 21% BodyTite RF + Suction Small 6,750 111 15% FaceTite RF +/- Suction Small 5,025 63 16% Renuvion J Plasma + Suction Small 5,750 25 12% SmartLipo Laser + Suction Small 5,225 308 10% Liposuction Suction Small 6,100 1976 9% BodyLift Surgery Large 15,300 348 3% TummyTuck Surgery Large 8,200 5391 3%

Source: Realself.com

CoolSculping and Ultherapy are minimally invasive. They do not require skin incisions. 16% of all reviews about these procedures are negative, which is similar to the more invasive and more expensive BodyTite and FaceTite.

The next group of procedures includes ThermiTight, BodyTite, FaceTite, Renuvion, and SmartLipo. These technologies use various sources of energy to “activate” fat destruction and skin tightening. In these procedures, subcutaneous fat is treated by energy-based instrument though a small skin incision, followed by a liposuction through the same incision and, in some cases, using the same instrument. When used on face, liposuction is optional. The negative reviews of this group stretch from a low of 10% for SmartLipo to a high of 21% for ThermiTight. BodyTite and FaceTite negative reviews of 15% and 16%, respectively, put these procedures exactly in the middle of the range.

Interestingly, liposuction done without any energy-based skin tightening has lower percent of negative reviews than BodyTite and FaceTite. There are several plausible explanations for this unexpected observation:

Standard liposuction is a high volume procedure and physicians, who specialize in it, are well trained to deliver excellent results;

Physicians may better manage patients' expectation with liposuction alone by not promising the miracles of skin tightening;

RF-based skin tightening complicates patient recovery.

Finally, two procedures, BodyLift and TummyTuck, are full surgeries. They are more invasive, expensive, and requiring longer recovery times. Loose skin is surgically removed in these procedures. Reported negative reviews for BodyLift and TummyTuck are 3%. Patients who go for more invasive surgeries are better satisfied with the outcomes compared to any of the energy based skin tightening procedures. These patient self-reported outcomes make us believe that “BodyTite replacing BodyLift” story may be just a marketing myth, because BodyLift aesthetic results seem to be quite superior to the outcomes of BodyTite and other minimally invasive procedures.

Besides techniques mentioned in the table above, there are other procedures, supported by various manufacturers that compete with BodyTite, such as WarmSculpting (diode laser treatment), Vanquish (RF); UltraShape (ultrasound energy) and Thermage (RF).

It appears that the field of minimally invasive skin tightening is extremely crowded. Patients' online reviews do not provide any reason to believe that BodyTite and FaceTite are better than the other non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures. There is, however, a strong indication from patient reviews that these procedures do not deliver results comparable with more invasive BodyLift and TummyTuck procedures.

BodyTite published clinical literature is tainted by conflict of interest

INMD is proudly differentiating itself from competition by mentioning 44 peer reviewed publications. From INMD Prospectus:

To date, 36 third-party clinical studies have been completed and 18 third-party clinical studies are in the process of being conducted using our products. We also have a portfolio of 44 peer-reviewed publications. While we did not have any involvement in the clinical studies mentioned above, such studies provide qualitative results that we believe are meaningful….

We performed PubMed search using BodyTite as a Key Word, ending up with 10 publications. Table below summarizes author’s disclosures

Five out of these publications (1-4 and 9) have disclosed financial ties to InMode (formerly Invasix). These are written by doctors who are consultants, advisors, and shareholders to InMode.

Publication 5, an abstract from PSTM 2019, does not have a disclosure. Two publications (10 and 8) do not present new clinical data – one is a review article from New Zealand, and the other is a description of congress program.

Finally, publications 6 and 7 are authored by doctors, who declared no conflict of interests. Both of these papers are highly critical of the other BodyTite publications, describing them as studies that sacrificed objectivity and claimed impossible findings.

From Publication 6

The article (2015 Chia et al) does not include a discussion of its limitations, which are remarkably similar to those of another commercially sponsored study claiming improved skin contraction after ultrasonic liposuction. Objectivity is sacrificed when the investigators have a financial interest. Plastic surgeons must remain diligent to ensure that our publications are based on sound data, and do not become simply marketing tools.

From Publication 7

A recent corporate-funded supplemental article (2018 Theodorou SJ et all), written by surgeons who are also shareholders, claims that radiofrequency-assisted liposuction (BodyTite, InMode Corp., Toronto, Canada) provides effective soft-tissue contraction, even creating an “internal brachioplasty scar”. This claim is based on a greater reduction in linear measurements than area measurements after radiofrequency assisted liposuction compared with standard liposuction, a finding that is impossible to reconcile with basic geometry (the difference in area measurements must exceed linear changes)

The specific subset of BodyTite publications we have analyzed, therefore, does not look like a solid piece of clinical data. It is interesting that INMD has not used any of the published clinical data for its 510K submissions, as we further discuss in the next section.

BodyTite and FaceTite are not approved by FDA for skin tightening/contraction claim

When InMode describes its competitive advantages, it states in its Prospectus (Page 5):

Broad regulatory approvals supported by extensive clinical data.

We have checked INMD’s FDA submissions. BodyTite and FaceTite supporting RF system submissions are referenced on the FDA site as “InMode RF System”.

The first 2016 submission from February 19, 2016, used ThermiGen’s device as a predicate, claiming substantial equivalency. No clinical data has been used in this submission, and the approved labelling did not allow the claim of skin tightening, but only broad indication for use “in dermatological and general surgical procedures for electro-coagulation and hemostasis”.

The 2017 and 2018 submissions of the “InMode RF System” used a 2016 approved system (previous generation of InMode RF System) as a predicate. Again, neither of these submissions included clinical data to support an FDA approval for skin contraction/tightening claim. Despite lack of FDA approval, here is how INMD describes BodyTite technology on its website:

BodyTite and FaceTite provide unprecedented skin contraction, up to 36% as shown in peer-reviewed clinical studies. The procedure also addresses loose skin typically remaining in the treatment area that other treatments cannot target. The result is a nicely contoured/toned face and body.

“36% skin contraction” is not an approved FDA claim. “Other treatments cannot target” is not based on a properly done and FDA reviewed comparative clinical study results. We think, therefore, that INMD website based promotion of its BodyTite and FaceTite procedures may harbor a regulatory compliance issue. The only FDA approved language, describing benefits of these procedures, is their indication for “electro-coagulation and hemostastis”, as shown below.

INMD insider’s lockup is ending on Feb 4, 2020

Per INMD Prospectus, dated by August 7, 2019, the lockup period is expiring 180 days from the date of the prospectus. According to Marketbeat:

InMode's lock-up period expires on Tuesday, February 4th. InMode had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of InMode's lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

We believe that the current market valuation, based on a speculative assumption of INMD’s future revenue growth, shall not be taken for granted. If we are correct, insiders will be in hurry to sell.

Concluding remarks

This report discussed several INMD concerns. The decline in Q3-19 US revenue is consistent with a seasonality effect of a mature, slowly growing business. Company relies on the capital sales, not sales of disposables, a risky proposition for a super competitive aesthetic product. US adoption of BodyTite and FaceTite does not look impressive, as evident from declining product lines revenue and mediocre customer reviews. The clinical literature related to BodyTite, published by doctors with close ties to the company, has not been used for FDA submissions to support the claim of skin tightening/contraction. With the lock-up period expiring on Feb 4, 2020, the current market valuation of ~$1.6B seems unjustifiably high to us.

Despite our overall bearish conclusion, we acknowledge multiple positives about InMode, including experienced management, excellent profitability and impressive US sales operations. Furthermore, our report is skewed toward analysis of BodyTite and FaceTite, because we assumed that these are INMD’s most differentiated procedures supporting company future revenue growth.

Our bearish position may change if INMD demonstrates in 2020 that they can achieve revenue growth in the 20%-30% range while maintaining high margins and excellent profitability. Before that happens, our advice to investors is to ring the register on their INMD long positions and opportunistically short INMD shares. Unfortunately, borrow is only occasionally available at Interactive Brokers at a high borrow rate above 60%. We think the situation will improve with an increase in float after the expiration of the lockup period.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information is presented “as is” and represents the opinions of the Authors. Although Authors believe that their sources are traceable and reliable, the Authors make no representation as to the accuracy and completeness of information presented. This document includes forward-looking statements and assumptions, which may turn out to be wrong. This report is not an offer to investment. Investors are advised to seek assistance from financial, legal and tax professionals with regard to all securities discussed in this report prior to making any investment decision.