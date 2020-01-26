Wynn Resorts' Aggressive Expansion Has Yet To Pay Off

(Wynn Resorts' $4.2 billion Macau mega-resort Wynn Palace.)

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) has grown substantially since its first expansion in Macau over a dozen years ago. In addition to its Las Vegas properties, the company has two luxury hotel and casinos including the $4.2 billion Wynn Palace which opened in 2016. Mid-last year Wynn extended its empire to the East Coast with its Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort. While Wynn's recent expansions have boosted revenues, the bottom line has been under pressure due to rising operating costs and the company's current higher operating cost structure could have a much more negative impact in the next cyclical downturn relative to ones in the past.

Near-Term Operating Trends

During the past couple of years, Wynn's business has been relatively stable at least from a revenues standpoint. Total revenues for the first three quarters of 2019 were down a modest 1.4% from 2018 levels. In contrast, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) only experienced a 0.2% annual revenue decline during the first nine months of 2019. Although not a perfect comparison, Melco (MLCO), which only operates in Macau, saw a 13.5% rise in total revenues for the same period. Thus, while Wynn's top line performance was not bad on an absolute level, the company under-performed direct peers during this period.

Although the difference in revenues was not significant, the adjusted earnings growth between Wynn and its peers were dramatically different as the table below shows.

Q1-Q3 2018 Q1-Q3 2019 Annual Change WYNN Revenues $5,030.07 $4,957.64 -1.44% WYNN Adjusted EPS $5.49 $3.22 -41.35% LVS Revenues $10,254.00 $10,230.00 -0.23% LVS Adjusted EPS $2.55 $2.38 -6.67% MLCO Revenues $3,776.96 $4,286.16 13.48% MLCO Adjusted EPS $0.57 $0.75 31.58%

(Data compiled from third-quarter earnings from WYNN, LVS, and MLCO. Adjusted EPS figures based on each company's own reconciled results. All revenue figures in millions.)

Part of Wynn's earnings compression has been due to a small decline in gross margin. While the company does not report a gross margin figure, operating costs for each of four main revenue streams are individually listed. Thus, the sum of these four costs of revenue can be used to calculate gross margin. As the chart below shows, gross margin has trended down slightly since the start of 2018 while revenues have been fairly stable.

(Data compiled from Wynn's SEC quarterly filings. Revenue figures in millions. Gross margin is defined by total net revenues less the combined individual operating costs for casino, rooms, food/beverage, and entertainment/retail.)

While the recent drop in gross margin had only a small impact on overall profitability, the dramatic decline in Wynn's adjusted operating margin has significantly affected the company's bottom line as the chart below shows. Corporate level operating expenses in the Q3 2019 increased by over 18.5% annually. In addition, net interest expense increased by over 25.7% year over year in the third quarter. The combined rise in expenses resulted in a 66% drop in adjusted pre-tax net income on just a 3.6% decline in revenues.

(Data compiled from Wynn's SEC quarterly filings. Dollar figures in millions. Operating expenses are defined total operating expenses less casino, rooms, food/beverage, and entertainment/retail costs. A one-time legal expense in Q1 2018 has also been excluded from operating expenses for that quarter. Adjusted pre-tax net income only factor net interest expenses from total other non-operating expenses.)

At least based on operating results in recent quarters, Wynn's revenue growth has not kept up with the company's increased operating expenses. The cost of Wynn's expansion has also increased debt levels which in turn has resulted in higher net interest expenses. Since the new Encore Boston Harbor has only been operating for a single full quarter, third-quarter results may be a little skewed. However, declines in Macau revenues have already been evident in previous quarters and have had a much higher impact on the company's bottom line.

Longer Term Operating Trends

Wynn's decline in profitability was not the result of macroeconomic headwinds affecting revenues and margins for just 2019. To be sure, the recent trade war between the US and China has negatively impacted the Chinese economy which in turn affected leisure travel to Macau. History has already shown any accelerated slowdown of Chinese economic activity has had a dramatic effect on business in Macau. During China's last cyclical downturn around 2015, Wynn saw its annual 2015 revenues and net income drop by 25% and 73%, respectively, from fiscal 2014 levels.

The opening of the Wynn Palace in 2016 did positively increase revenues in the two subsequent fiscal years. However, the increased operating expenses overshadowed revenue growth, and similar to recent trends, Wynn's adjusted operating margins have been on a clear decline as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from Wynn's annual reports for fiscal 2015 and 2018. 2019 data from Wynn's SEC Q3 quarterly filing. Gross margin is defined by total net revenues less individual operating costs for casino, rooms, food/beverage, and entertainment/retail. A one time legal expense in Q1 2018 has also been excluded from operating expenses for 2018.)

Net interest expense last year was also up almost 40% from fiscal 2016 levels. As a result, adjusted non-GAAP EPS has not recovered to fiscal 2014 levels despite over 23% revenue growth.

(Data compiled from Wynn's annual reports for fiscal 2015 and 2018. 2019 estimated revenues and adjusted non-GAAP EPS based on current Wall Street estimates. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS figures used were defined by the company. Revenue figures in millions.)

Technical Outlook

As the weekly chart below shows, WYNN is currently trading around the midpoint range within a longer term fairly symmetric triangle. While momentum is positive in the short term after a three plus month rally, WYNN has retraced a portion of its recent rally after entering the $150-165 longer term congestion range. The stock also peaked slightly above $150 last May. Without a positive news catalyst, WYNN may have trouble breaking above this resistance zone even though the upper resistance band of the triangle pattern is higher at around $175.

(WYNN weekly chart with 50- and 200-week moving averages shown in green and red, respectively.)

Final Thoughts

With Wynn's stock currently trading at the midpoint of a well defined symmetric triangle, there is no clear advantage for bulls or bears from purely a technical standpoint. The overall market indexes have been marching to record highs and WYNN is still currently in an uptrend so the bias should be to the upside. However, as the stock climbs above $150, it should start to encounter resistance. Barring extremely positive news flow, the triangle's descending upper band resistance currently at $175 should be strong resistance.

Aside from an extremely strong bull rally for the market indexes, Macau casino related stocks received a sentiment boost after Chinese President Xi talked up the city state's future prospects. Investors should take this move with a grain of salt considering President Xi's visit may have been more a political stab towards Hong Kong than a long-term interest in building up a semi-autonomous region China's government has less direct control over. Even if his motives were sincere, it would be years before Macau would experience increased traffic from proposed financial centers. Thus, this bit of news would unlikely affect Wynn's Macau business in the short or intermediate term.

Recent news of the Coronavirus outbreak in China have hit the stocks of many companies with business exposure in China. With a recent case reported in Macau, Wynn's stock could at the very least experience negative trading sentiment. It is too early to predict a material impact on the company's finances but fears of contracting the virus could impact travel and gambling during China's New Year in just a couple of days. Gambling during the first days of a new year is customary for many Chinese since it is believed to foretell one's luck and fortune for the rest of the year.

While these news events may affect trader sentiment in the short term, Wynn's longer-term prospects will ultimately rely on the strength of its operating results. As detailed above, incremental revenue increases from the company's recent multi-billion dollar expansions have not made up for significant increases in operating expenses. If gambling in Macau has reached a short-term peak similar to how Las Vegas peaked a dozen years ago, Wynn's largest bet in Macau may have been made at absolutely the wrong time.

If Wynn's $2.6 billion wager on Encore Boston Harbor also fails to live up to expectations, the company could experience continued margin compression similar to how its $4.2 billion Wynn Palace in Macau has resulted in significant increases in ongoing operating expenses. Should the US or global economies slow down further or should the decade long US economic expansion finally end, Wynn's current higher cost structure would leave it much more vulnerable today than during its past two cyclical downturns when its net income fell by 92% during the two-year period into fiscal 2009 and 75% in the three-year period ending fiscal 2016.

At 24x current 2020 earnings estimates and considering Wynn has not been able to consistently maintain earnings growth in the past few years, its stock is more than fully valued based on historic valuation metrics. However, as long as the overall market indexes can continue to expand multiples, the market may overlook Wynn's lackluster operating metrics. In the longer term, as has always been the case, stocks do eventually trade based on their ability to produce earnings. Should WYNN continue to rally towards longer term technical resistance levels, it would give investors a potentially good profit-taking opportunity. Overpaying for highly cyclical businesses, especially late in the business cycle, has historically been a losing wager.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.