Behind The Idea: Alliance Data Systems - This Near-Compounder Appears 50-75% Undervalued

The company generates impressive ROEs and tons of free cash flow that the company can use to buy back shares or perhaps continue growing the dividend.

As ADS focuses on growth sectors within retail, earnings growth should begin to improve. The stock, at 5-6x earnings, is priced as if it will be out of business in a few years.

The company’s focus on mall-based retailers in the past has led to earnings declines over the past two years.

Alliance Data Systems is a private label credit card company that has grown EPS at an 18% CAGR since 2005.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Thomas Lott’s original Top Idea on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS). Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Thomas Lott: Sure. ADS is primarily a private label credit card issuer. They historically focused on mall-based retailers. So, when you are checking out at J Crew for example, they will ask you if you want a J Crew credit card. ADS manages these programs, as well as carrying the receivable balances on their books. And the growth rate in this space was mid-teens for years. That is, until physical retail sales began to shift to online sales a few years ago. ADS’ earnings peaked at over $19 per share in 2017, but likely will be in the $16.90 ballpark this year.

Nobody likes a company in secular decline, so the stock has been murdered, dropping from $300 per share to $110 or so now.

Throw in two CEO changes in 9 months, and the market is downright fearful what the future of this company is.

From a valuation standpoint, that means that ADS has dropped from a 30x P/E multiple, to today it's trading at a bit over 6x trailing earnings, or a 15% FCF yield. That’s pretty insane.

However, ADS appears to be at an inflection point today. In 2015, noting the declining sales volumes at malls, the company altered its strategy to shift from issuing credit cards on behalf of mall-based retailers, to growth segments like e-tailers and beauty and jewelry type verticals.

From over 60% of sales to mall-based consumers in 2015, today only 25% of card sales are from their legacy retailers. While the company is making significant progress, this transition has been painful, and takes time.

In Q3 2019, ADS reported Card Services revenue actually grew 3%. As they have unloaded old declining blocks of card business, ADS has also taken some large provisions. These charges likely will taper off in 2020, and sales appear poised to grow 5-7%.

Given the massive free cash flow that this business generates, and the low multiple here, buybacks are going to be significantly accretive to EPS. Just taking stable/runrate earnings figures, and throwing in buybacks, and the company should be able to do $19-20 in EPS in 2020.

Rarely have I seen beaten up finance companies continue to trade at 5-6x earnings. The stable ones, comps like Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) and Capital One (NYSE:COF), trade in the 8-10x range usually. When Santander (NYSE:SC) for example traded to 5x earnings a couple of years ago, just a bit of growth in earnings brought the stock back up well over 100% in three years, to an 8.5x multiple.

So, at even just an 8 multiple, ADS appears to offer upside to between $150 and $180 per share.

A new CEO, Ralph Andretta, will also join the company next month (February 2020). He ran Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) card business and looks like a good fit.

Their balance sheet is fine by the way, no concerns there.

SA: Can you discuss how the fears of a retail apocalypse have spread from retailers to mall REITs and now to a private label credit card issuer such as ADS, and how this creates the mispricing? Are investors still “living in the past” in terms of how they view ADS’ exposure?

TL: Nothing scares investors more than the term mall-based retailers! While these companies continue to struggle with weak sales, it is far easier for Alliance Data to just find replacement retailers that already are growing online. In fact, they have done a good job adding new customers like Sally Beauty, Wayfair and Houzz.

This won’t immediately turn around overnight. They still carry card balances from L Brands (NYSE:LB), which is quite profitable business, but in slow secular decline. Overall, the company is targeting mid to high single-digit growth, which seems doable. That is assuming we don’t have a recession.

Overall, if their legacy retail customers decline 1-3% (which is the case in L Brands case for example, their biggest customer), and the new Wayfair’s of the world grow 5-10%, then that should average out to growth again at ADS.

One thing investors seem to miss about this business is the variable cost nature of it. Unlike a brick-and-mortar retailer, who carries the burden of high fixed costs and negative operating leverage, ADS is an asset-light finance company. They are better able to adapt to sales declines.

SA: Can you discuss how there is opportunity even if management falls short of guidance? Do investors mistakenly treat this as an “all or nothing” scenario?

TL: Yes, good question. Guidance today is that EPS will grow in the mid to high 20% ballpark in 2020. A tender offer in August 2019, plus repaying debt with sales proceeds (ADS sold their Epsilon marketing business in mid-2019), and a little growth in their core Card Services business all add up to impressive improvement over 2019. That said, I am not modeling that kind of growth. The company’s outlook implies $21+ in EPS in 2020.

With Street estimates at $19.42 in 2020, and my estimates between $19 and $20 per share, the bar seems pretty low. They’ll likely miss their guidance, but in my view, any growth at all and/or the perception of even GDP type growth will dramatically improve the multiple on the stock.

Don’t forget there has been a negative technical here, as ValueAct began unloading their 7% stake last October. I suspect that they are done selling, but it has definitely weighed here.

SA: It appears ADS has a significantly larger moat than investors give it credit for - can you discuss this and how it helps limit the downside?

TL: Absolutely the reality is that this business would be extremely hard to replicate. Competitors need scale, a decent-sized balance sheet and marketing know-how which drives customers like Wayfair to choose a card provider on their behalf.

The banks aren’t really equipped to do this. These are really marketing decisions. Understand that retailers like J Crew want a J Crew card so that they can market to their best customers. They avoid the 3% fees that Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) charge, but more importantly they can track exactly what purchases their return customers want to buy, and can market to these valuable customers.

The biggest competitors to ADS are Capital One (COF), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Citi. It’s truly an oligopoly. But the bigger guys here really target the over billion dollar plus accounts. ADS focuses on a nice niche of $100mm to $1BB customers.

As for the downside, with such high ROEs, ADS’ earnings held up remarkably well during the Great Recession. EPS fell roughly 1/3 from peak to trough, far better than most banks and better than names like Discover (NYSE:DFS). The reason?

When people lose their jobs, they stop using their private label Victoria’s Secret cards, and instead run up balances on their general purpose cards. For necessities like food and bills. Loss rates were lower for ADS than even blue-chip issuers like JPM, Citi and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) during that time. The downside is probably $14-15 in EPS if we get a recession in 2021. Even at a 6 multiple, that is 85-90 per share.

With upside to perhaps $175, I like the set up here.

***

Thanks to Thomas for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.