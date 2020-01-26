Don't Buy The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF - Buy The Top 10 Holdings

Finance professionals could make more money and higher dividend yields for their clients by buying the 10 stocks that make up this ETF's major holdings.

This ETF, DGRW, in particular has over one-third of the fund invested in 10 large-cap stocks, whose average yield is higher than DGRW by a substantial margin.

The title says it all. This fund, like other ETFs similar to it, does not provide a dividend yield as high as investors could achieve themselves - by a lot.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF Has a Lower Yield Than Its 10 Major Holdings

This article is likely to upset some people, but actually it does not have to. I decided to take a careful look at the core of the raison d'etre of this ETF - the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW). I wanted to see if buying growing dividend yield stocks is a better alternative than buying DGRW.

For example, WisdomTree, the management company, touts DGRW's low expense ratio - just 28 basis points. But since this ETF invests in growing dividend stocks, does that mean that investors will actually own average yielding stocks in this ETF?

If that is the case, what is the actual yield of the ETF compared to the yield they could get just buying the top 10 stocks themselves?

The premise of the question is buttressed by the fact that most discount brokerages now charge zero commissions to buy a stock. It really does not matter much anymore if you own a round lot of 100 shares of stock.

In fact, this zero commission trend is now going to put severe pressure on the ETF industry. Why? Because finance professionals will no longer have an excuse to buy ETFs for their clients. They will see what I am going to point out - that investors give up substantial yield by buying the ETF as opposed to buying the top investments in the ETF.

Comparing DGRW's Yield to Its Top Investments

Let's do the simple math.

Source: WisdomTree

DGRW has an "SEC Yield" of 2.05%, but I calculated that the ETF actually paid out $1.0649 in 2019. I did this using its own calculations which you can download on the DGRW site. This is in my spreadsheet which my Total Yield subscribers have access to.

So on today's price of $49.07, that gives DGRW an actual yield of 2.17% last year at today's price.

Moreover, even let's be generous and assume that the dividends grow 10% this year. That would give DGRW what I will call a "Practical Yield" of 2.3872%.

Now, DGRW says 10 stocks make up one-third of its ETF's high-quality dividend growth stocks. As of 1/24/20:

Source: WisdomTree - DGRW

We can easily calculate the dividend yield of these stocks right now:

Source: Seeking Alpha for Dividend Yields

The weighted average dividend yield is 2.72% for these top 10 stocks of the fund. An equally-weighted average yield is 2.71%.

This is much higher than the DGRW SEC yield of 2.05% and the "Practical Yield" of 2.3872%.

Measuring the Cost of the ETF Vs. Buying the Top 10 Holdings

So here is how much it costs shareholders of DGRW to own the ETF as opposed to buying the top 10 stocks (at no commission costs these days) on an equally weighted basis:

Source: Hake Calculations

This shows that almost 1%, i.e. the cost of most finance wealth management professional fee, is sacrificed. But, you argue, the SEC yield probably already includes the expense ratio. OK, let's forget that example.

Let's use what I calculated as the "Practical Yield" - i.e. last year's dividend payments of DGRW, which increased by 10% - i.e. 2.3872%:

Source: Hake

This costs shareholders 60 basis points, with a generous assumption that dividends increase 10% in the ETF. (I won't even bother with the discrepancy that the top 10 holdings' yields will also increase - effectively negating the growth of 10% in DGRW dividends).

Now, over time, this really adds up:

Source: Hake

Over three years, you would save your clients, if you are a wealth management professional, 1.81% just by buying the 10 top holdings of DGRW at no commission cost.

Additional Benefits. There are many other benefits to owning the 10 stocks. First and foremost, you can buy and hold. The ETF "rebalances" its holdings once a year, incurring gains and losses and associated tax reporting.

Second, you or your client owning the holdings will receive any spin-off stock (which generally are tax free) from these 10 holdings. In the ETF, they don't issue you the spin-off shares, but hold them in the ETF.

Third, as you have no commissions, you can do your own rebalancing as you see fit.

Summary and Conclusion

The raison d'etre for the ETF industry is becoming harder to justify, especially for dividend ETFs of non-high-yielding stocks like DGRW.

This really affects finance professionals more than most individual investors, many of whom have clearly figured this out by now.

Now finance professionals can legitimately argue to their clients that they are saving them money by buying the top 10 holdings of ETFs like DGRW since the commissions are zero, and it makes little difference as to owning round lots anymore.

The reason is that DGRW has a much higher capture cost of the dividend yield than otherwise as compared to owning the top 10 holdings. It is enough to justify the finance professionals' own fees for their clients.

I focus on total yield stocks, including many of the top 10 stocks that are in the DGRW fund. You can see my articles on them in Seeking Alpha.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.