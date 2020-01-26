Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 10, 2020

19 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Note: Data from the article are from January 10, 2020.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday January 10th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

22 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 19 last week) and the average price return was +0.64% (up from +0.42% last week). The leading gainers were Commodities (+2.25%), Senior Loans (+1.38%%) and Asia Equity (+1.19%) while California Munis (-0.57%) lagged.

20 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 18 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.35% (up from +0. 25% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+1.90%), Convertibles (+0.90%) and Asia Equity (+0.66%). The weakest sectors by NAV were MLPs (-0.13%) followed by Real Estate (-0.10%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+5.93%), Emerging Market Income (+3.73%) and Taxable Munis (+2.32%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-11.99%). The average sector discount is -2.90% (up from -3.18% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Senior Loans (+1.18%), California Munis (-1.25%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.29% (up from +0.16% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Limited Duration (+1.88) followed by Senior Loans (+1.79). The only negative z-score this week was Asia Equity (-0.02), followed by Preferreds (0.26). The average z-score is +0.88 (up from +0.74 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.42%), Global Allocation (9.36%), Emerging Market Income (9.19%), Limited Duration (8.47%) and Convertibles (8.40%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.73% (down from +6.76% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) -4.99% 4.09% 32.94% -0.4 -3.50% 0.14% Bancroft Fund (BCV) -4.10% 3.88% -4.24% 1.3 -2.61% 1.59% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) -3.52% 6.77% -3.60% -0.2 -3.86% -0.34% Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income (NXC) -3.21% 3.34% -0.63% 0.9 -2.78% 0.38% PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -3.21% 4.12% 7.48% -1.5 -2.72% 0.19% BlackRock Health Sciences (BME) -3.14% 5.72% 0.94% -0.8 -1.78% 1.32% Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) -2.73% 3.29% -0.39% -0.1 -2.30% 0.39% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) -2.29% 4.12% -3.72% 1.4 -1.27% 1.09% PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (PCK) -2.22% 3.93% 7.47% 1.4 -1.71% 0.33% JHancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc (HTD) -2.21% 6.21% -1.91% -0.1 -1.91% 0.33%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 10.69% 15.51% 60.31% 2.5 4.95% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 8.36% 18.58% 40.08% 1.1 6.34% 0.00% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 6.27% 12.19% 14.34% -0.8 5.78% 0.00% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) 4.58% 6.84% 33.55% 1.9 3.33% -0.20% Western Asset Income (PAI) 4.52% 4.07% 4.11% 1.1 4.58% 0.06% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 4.27% 6.87% 42.27% 2.3 2.71% -0.36% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 4.14% 7.52% 60.56% 2.1 2.44% -0.20% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) 4.12% 18.42% 3.35% 1.4 3.51% -0.61% GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Inc Tr (GNT) 4.08% 9.76% 0.99% 2.8 3.02% -1.14% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) 3.94% 12.50% -2.60% 3.9 3.49% -0.69%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and one-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please read this Morningstar post for January distribution announcements (h/t acamus). The following are from that thread:

JMF decreased 4%

JMLP decreased 6%

JQC decreased 11%

PMF decreased 10%

PCQ decreased 16%

PNF decreased 21%

PML decreased 9%

PCK decreased 9%

PMX decreased 9%

PZC decreased 9%

VTN decreased 9%

AFT decreased 4%

BGH decreased 5%

HGLB decreased 21%

Of these, only one fund, PMX, is a portfolio holding. PMX is held in our Taxable Income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.